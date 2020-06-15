 Beijing takes extreme measures after 79 coronavirus cases are diagnosed - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Beijing takes extreme measures after 79 coronavirus cases are diagnosed

NewsletterPremium

Mass COVID-19 testing underway at Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District, Beijing, on June 15. Photo via China Daily.

Children in the Chinese capital were supposed to return to school today, but after a handful of COVID-19 cases were found on June 11 and 12, those plans were canceled. SupChina reported last week on all the ways the city went back into lockdown after nearly two coronavirus-free months, as soon as just three people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Over the weekend, mass testing revealed dozens more infections, leading authorities to take more extreme measures to get a hold of the COVID-19 cluster before it turned into their worst fear: a second wave. The details, per the Wall Street Journal (paywall):

Beijing had recorded almost 80 new cases by Sunday, all locally transmitted and linked to Xinfadi, a sprawling meat and vegetable wholesale market in the southwestern district of Fengtai that supplies most of the city’s fruit and vegetables, officials said.

Thirty-six new cases had already been found in Beijing on Saturday, according to China’s National Health Commission. The all-time daily high for the city was preceded by the discovery of a first case on Wednesday, followed by two on Thursday and three on Friday, bringing the total size of the new cluster in the capital to 79… 

Fengtai officials unveiled what one called wartime-like measures, like those imposed around the country in the early days of the pandemic, at a press conference on Saturday. Those measures included travel restrictions, residential lockdowns and the mass mobilization of neighborhood-watchdog committees to conduct temperature checks and enforce quarantines.

“The safety and stability of the capital directly concerns the broader outlook for the party and the country,” General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 had said in February, the New York Times notes (porous paywall). It is no surprise, then, that heads rolled when the virus breached Beijing’s defenses: “Two local officials and the general manager of the Xinfadi market were dismissed on Sunday for what the city leadership said was a failure to move quickly enough against the infections.” 

“City officials were testing 90,000 residents from neighborhoods around the Xinfadi market and another market suspected of a role in the infections,” the NYT adds. For more on the virus response in Beijing, see:

Unclear causes of the cluster

Though all the cases so far have been linked to the Xinfadi market in southwestern Beijing, we still do not know the root cause. Per the NYT:

As of Monday, however, experts still had not said how the virus arrived in the market. The city government said that traces of the virus turned up on surfaces in the market, including on cutting boards for salmon. The finding brought about unproven theories that the virus was carried on the salmon or workers who handled it, and supermarket chains in the city threw out their stocks of salmon, according to local news reports.

But Wu Zunyou, an investigator from the Chinese Center for Disease Control, said on a government website on Sunday that it would take more time and testing to pin down the source. Many of the first infections in Wuhan late last year were linked to a market that sold seafood and wild game, but officials have yet to say publicly how the virus spread in that market.

Nevertheless, “China has halted imports from European salmon suppliers amid fears they might be linked to a coronavirus outbreak at a Beijing market,” despite experts saying “the fish itself is unlikely to carry the disease,” Reuters reports

  • “Several Chinese provinces are stepping up inspections of fresh and frozen meat and seafood, including imported products,” another Reuters report adds. 
  • “Supermarkets across Beijing and further afield have emptied their shelves of salmon,” according to Caixin (paywall). 

A circuit breaker, a lawsuit, and a trial

Several other stories over the weekend indicate how strictly Beijing is taking the ongoing suppression of not just the coronavirus, but any information about the government’s handling of the virus that indicates it was anything other than totally timely, transparent, and effective

  1. A flight route from Guangzhou and Dhaka in Bangladesh has been suspended for four weeks after 17 positive COVID-19 tests aboard tripped a “circuit breaker” rule by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the SCMP reports
  2. Zhang Hai, the son of a military veteran who died in Wuhan’s epidemic, is suing the government for what he believes is the wrongful death of his 76-year-old father, Zhang Lifa, The Telegraph reports. “If the government didn’t cover up the disease in the early stages, my father wouldn’t have died,” Zhang said. The lawyer for the case says “the court will probably give us a cold shoulder.” 
  3. Two activists, Chén Méi 陈玫 and Cài Wěi 蔡伟, who maintained a Github repository of censored articles about the early days of China’s COVID-19 response, have been formally arrested and are now being held at Beijing’s Chaoyang District Detention Centre to face trial, the SCMP reports. For context, read on SupChina: China tries to boost its COVID-19 containment reputation through censorship and diplomatic pressure.
Share
Links for Monday, June 15, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Monday, June 15, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 15, 2020

Links for Monday, June 15, 2020

The editors June 15, 2020

Sinica Early Access: Censored: Molly Roberts on how China uses deterrence, distraction, and dilution to control its internet

The editors June 15, 2020

Editor’s note for Friday, June 12, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 12, 2020

Twitter removes 170,000 accounts that spammed for Beijing

Lucas Niewenhuis June 12, 2020

Week in Review: Friday, June 12, 2020

The editors June 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.