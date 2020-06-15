 Editor's note for Monday, June 15, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Monday, June 15, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Our word of the day is confirmed case of illness (确诊病例 quèzhěn bìnglì). This is the term that health authorities in China use to indicate when a person has tested positive for COVID-19 and they show symptoms. Asymptomatic cases are counted separately in China. 

Here are two events you might be interested in:

June 17: Learn how to make jianbings with Mr Bing: Join SupChina and Mr Bing for an online cooking lesson on the classic Beijing street food called jiānbǐng 煎饼. Buy your ingredients in advance and cook along at home as Brian Goldberg answers all of your most important Jianbing questions. 

June 25: A SupChina CEO Webinar: The post-COVID consumer in China and the rest of the world — an early readout: Hear from Yale Senior Fellow Stephen Roach and Co-CEO of L Catterton Michael Chu as they discuss what the post-COVID consumer will look like

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    Beijing takes extreme measures after 79 coronavirus cases are diagnosed Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Beijing takes extreme measures after 79 coronavirus cases are diagnosed

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 15, 2020

    Links for Monday, June 15, 2020

    The editors June 15, 2020

    Sinica Early Access: Censored: Molly Roberts on how China uses deterrence, distraction, and dilution to control its internet

    The editors June 15, 2020

    Editor’s note for Friday, June 12, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 12, 2020

    Twitter removes 170,000 accounts that spammed for Beijing

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 12, 2020

    Week in Review: Friday, June 12, 2020

    The editors June 12, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.