Links for Monday, June 15, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

China’s biggest chipmaker comes home

China’s biggest chipmaker bets on Shanghai listing / FT (paywall)

“SMIC is China’s best bet at reducing its dependence on foreign-made chips. It is now planning to raise more money, after delisting from the New York Stock Exchange in June and preparing for an offering on Shanghai’s new Star market. In doing so, it fulfils China’s push for domestic companies listed abroad, called ‘red chips’, to return home.”

You Shu on Twitter : “When we write our reports [about SMIC] we carefully consider every word. If we make a mistake, the securities regulator will come for us,” said a leading industry analyst.’ They’re franker in person, of course.”

Is Huawei being slightly depoliticized?

U.S. to allow companies to work with Huawei on 5G standards – sources / Reuters

“Industry officials say the rule change should not be viewed as a sign of weakening U.S. resolve against Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. They say the Huawei entity listing backfired in standards settings, where companies develop specifications to allow equipment from different companies to function together.”

Why China did not retaliate after latest U.S. move to target Huawei / SCMP

“Economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic has made authorities increasingly cautious about upsetting international companies”

Volvo’s management dispute

Fears for Volvo expose sour turn in Sweden’s ties with China / NYT (paywall)

“Swedish political and business leaders are asking whether the country rushed too swiftly into an economic relationship with China, with the Volvo deal as a renewed source of controversy.”

Fraudulent medical suppliers

Over 1,300 Chinese medical suppliers to U.S.—including mask providers—use bogus registration data / WSJ (paywall)

“More than 1,300 Chinese medical-device companies that registered to sell protective gear and other equipment in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic listed as their American representative a purported Delaware entity that uses a false address and nonworking phone number”

Hainan gets a new airline

China to launch new airline despite travel downturn / BBC

“The new airline will be focused on the island destination of Hainan, home to eight million and a free-trade hub…Government-backed China Eastern will own a majority 51% share in the new carrier, which will be called Sanya International Airlines.”

China Eastern to launch new airline in Hainan with partners including Trip.com unit, as plans to make the island a free trade hub promise greater air traffic / SCMP

AmEx enters China

AmEx wins clearing license for China’s $27 trillion market / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

“American Express Co. received approval to start bank card clearing services in China, making it the first foreign payments network to be allowed to process local currency transactions in one of the world’s largest markets.”

Betting on China’s 5G

Qualcomm ventures bets on China’s 5G future with investments in three startups / Deal Street Asia via Caixin

“Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of U.S. chip supplier Qualcomm Inc., announced on Thursday that it has invested in three Chinese startups in an attempt to raise its stake in China’s 5G development in a post-virus world.”

Corruption in Chinese securities

Former securities regulator sentenced to 12 years / Caixin (paywall)

“A former senior Chinese securities regulator was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a four-year investigation on bribery and insider trading charges…”

ByteDance narrows its focus

Bytedance thins overseas apps further with closure of video app Vigo / TechNode

“With Vigo’s closure just a few days after the company announced that it is phasing out news aggregator Topbuzz, Bytedance is actively narrowing its product line overseas to focus on hugely successful short video app Tiktok.”

IP theft

Engineers found guilty of stealing micron secrets for China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

“A Taiwanese court ruled Friday that current and former engineers from United Microelectronics Corp. stole trade secrets from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. and shared them with a government-backed mainland Chinese company, closing one chapter of a global dispute that’s stoked U.S.-Chinese tensions.”