Links for Monday, June 15, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

  • Fruitful vaccine trials
    Sinovac’s vaccine trial data suggest potential in virus defense / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    “Sinovac Biotech Ltd. said its coronavirus shot is safe and capable of eliciting an immune response from human trials, suggesting the shot’s potential in defending against infection of the novel coronavirus.”
  • Environmental, social and governance investing
    Why China is missing out on trillions in sustainable investment / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
    “ESG investing deploys more than $30 trillion worldwide, but the vast majority of Chinese companies don’t report enough data to show whether they qualify for the funds. Officials have said they’ll make it mandatory this year for the nearly 4,000 listed companies in the country to publish ESG metrics, potentially attracting trillions more into the country.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Five people have been arrested in China after an attempt to kidnap one of the country’s richest men, Hé Xiǎngjiàn 何享健.

Mr He is the billionaire founder of the Midea Group, one of the world’s biggest home appliance manufacturers.

Police were notified of the break-in on Sunday at his luxury villa in Foshan city in southern Guangdong province by his son who eluded the intruders.

  • American apologists in China
    Beaconism and the Trumpian Metamorphosis of Chinese Liberal Intellectuals / Journal of Contemporary China
    “Political beaconism grows from the traumatizing lived experience of Maoist totalitarianism, sanitizes the West and particularly the United States as politically near-perfect, and gives rise to both a neoliberal affinity and a latent hostility toward baizuo.”
    Jun Mai on Twitter: “THREAD: was asked the other day why #BlackLivesMatter saw indifference from so many Chinese intellectuals, including some of the country’s brightest liberal minds and bravest human rights advocates. I referred to this exc paper by Dr Yao LIN @dikaioslin”
  • Jay Chou’s new hit
    Jay Chou’s “Mojito” is China’s most viral song of 2020 so far / Radii
    “Taiwanese Mandopop legend Jay Chou‘s new single, ‘Mojito’ dropped on Tencent Music at midnight on June 12. The Chinese internet promptly went nuts.”
  • Insurance fraud?
    Controversy as woman claims 3 million Yuan insurance for flight delays / Caixin
    “According to a recent notice issued by Nanjing police, the woman, surnamed Li, fabricated proof of flight delays in order to receive compensation, and has now been charged with insurance fraud.”
    Sinica Early Access: Censored: Molly Roberts on how China uses deterrence, distraction, and dilution to control its internet Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

