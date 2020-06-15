Links for Monday, June 15, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
- Gradual economic recovery
China’s economic rebound continues, but slower than expected / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s economy continued its gradual recovery from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic in May, as major indicators released Monday showed investment, consumption and industrial output all improved from the previous month. But the recovery wasn’t as fast as economists expected, as the surveyed unemployment rate in big cities hit a record high.”
China home prices rise most in six months as economy reopens / Bloomberg via Caixin (paywall)
“New-home prices in 70 major cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, increased 0.49% last month, National Bureau of Statistics data released Monday showed. That’s up from a 0.42% gain in April.”
Differences between new Coronavirus and SARS show why quick economic recovery is unlikely / WSJ (paywall)
China’s industry-led recovery from slump continued in May / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Hong Kong Disneyland to reopen on June 18 at 25 percent capacity / Shanghaiist
- China’s biggest chipmaker comes home
China’s biggest chipmaker bets on Shanghai listing / FT (paywall)
“SMIC is China’s best bet at reducing its dependence on foreign-made chips. It is now planning to raise more money, after delisting from the New York Stock Exchange in June and preparing for an offering on Shanghai’s new Star market. In doing so, it fulfils China’s push for domestic companies listed abroad, called ‘red chips’, to return home.”
You Shu on Twitter: “When we write our reports [about SMIC] we carefully consider every word. If we make a mistake, the securities regulator will come for us,” said a leading industry analyst.’ They’re franker in person, of course.”
- Is Huawei being slightly depoliticized?
U.S. to allow companies to work with Huawei on 5G standards – sources / Reuters
“Industry officials say the rule change should not be viewed as a sign of weakening U.S. resolve against Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker. They say the Huawei entity listing backfired in standards settings, where companies develop specifications to allow equipment from different companies to function together.”
Why China did not retaliate after latest U.S. move to target Huawei / SCMP
“Economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic has made authorities increasingly cautious about upsetting international companies”
- Volvo’s management dispute
Fears for Volvo expose sour turn in Sweden’s ties with China / NYT (paywall)
“Swedish political and business leaders are asking whether the country rushed too swiftly into an economic relationship with China, with the Volvo deal as a renewed source of controversy.”
- Fraudulent medical suppliers
Over 1,300 Chinese medical suppliers to U.S.—including mask providers—use bogus registration data / WSJ (paywall)
“More than 1,300 Chinese medical-device companies that registered to sell protective gear and other equipment in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic listed as their American representative a purported Delaware entity that uses a false address and nonworking phone number”
- Hainan gets a new airline
China to launch new airline despite travel downturn / BBC
“The new airline will be focused on the island destination of Hainan, home to eight million and a free-trade hub…Government-backed China Eastern will own a majority 51% share in the new carrier, which will be called Sanya International Airlines.”
China Eastern to launch new airline in Hainan with partners including Trip.com unit, as plans to make the island a free trade hub promise greater air traffic / SCMP
- AmEx enters China
AmEx wins clearing license for China’s $27 trillion market / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“American Express Co. received approval to start bank card clearing services in China, making it the first foreign payments network to be allowed to process local currency transactions in one of the world’s largest markets.”
- Betting on China’s 5G
Qualcomm ventures bets on China’s 5G future with investments in three startups / Deal Street Asia via Caixin
“Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of U.S. chip supplier Qualcomm Inc., announced on Thursday that it has invested in three Chinese startups in an attempt to raise its stake in China’s 5G development in a post-virus world.”
- Corruption in Chinese securities
Former securities regulator sentenced to 12 years / Caixin (paywall)
“A former senior Chinese securities regulator was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a four-year investigation on bribery and insider trading charges…”
- ByteDance narrows its focus
Bytedance thins overseas apps further with closure of video app Vigo / TechNode
“With Vigo’s closure just a few days after the company announced that it is phasing out news aggregator Topbuzz, Bytedance is actively narrowing its product line overseas to focus on hugely successful short video app Tiktok.”
- IP theft
Engineers found guilty of stealing micron secrets for China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“A Taiwanese court ruled Friday that current and former engineers from United Microelectronics Corp. stole trade secrets from U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. and shared them with a government-backed mainland Chinese company, closing one chapter of a global dispute that’s stoked U.S.-Chinese tensions.”
- Private equity push continues
China’s 58.com to go private in $8.7 billion deal / Reuters
“The take-private consortium includes Warburg Pincus Asia LLC, General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd, Ocean Link Partners Ltd, 58.com Chief Executive Officer Jinbo Yao and Internet Opportunity Fund LP, an entity controlled by Yao.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
- Fruitful vaccine trials
Sinovac’s vaccine trial data suggest potential in virus defense / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Sinovac Biotech Ltd. said its coronavirus shot is safe and capable of eliciting an immune response from human trials, suggesting the shot’s potential in defending against infection of the novel coronavirus.”
- Environmental, social and governance investing
Why China is missing out on trillions in sustainable investment / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“ESG investing deploys more than $30 trillion worldwide, but the vast majority of Chinese companies don’t report enough data to show whether they qualify for the funds. Officials have said they’ll make it mandatory this year for the nearly 4,000 listed companies in the country to publish ESG metrics, potentially attracting trillions more into the country.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
- Pompeo to meet with Chinese diplomats
Hawaii talks: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Wednesday / SCMP
U.S. Secretary of State to meet China’s top diplomat in Hawaii / Diplomat
“On Friday, Politico reported that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been ‘quietly’ planning a trip to meet senior Chinese officials in Hawaii. The trip, if it happens, would be the highest-level U.S.-China bilateral meeting since the signing of the ‘Phase One’ trade deal back in January.”
- Are Beijing’s Twitter spammers actually bots?
Amal Sinha on Twitter: “Out of the 170k CCP accounts Twitter deleted, they published the data for 23.8k accounts. which I analyzed. My take: they are not bots, but actual human beings reluctantly taking part in a troll factory. In this thread, I’ll cover the specifics that really stand out.”
Context on SupChina: Twitter removes 170,000 accounts that spammed for Beijing
- Deadly explosion in Zhejiang
Truck, workshop explosions kill 20, injure 172 / Caixin (paywall)
“A tanker truck explosion in Zhejiang province on Saturday has killed 20 and hospitalized 172 as of Monday morning, with two dozen severely injured, the local government said.”
- Hong Kong updates
Beijing reserves right to handle ‘rare’ cases involving Hong Kong’s new national security law / SCMP
“The central government reserves the right to hold jurisdiction over cases ‘in very special circumstances’ when applying the new national security law being tailor-made for Hong Kong, but local authorities will be responsible for the rest…”
China to handle some Hong Kong national security cases / AFP via HKFP
National security law for Hong Kong ‘not retroactive’, but can it be compatible with mainland Chinese legislation? / SCMP
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Hong Kong police say neck restraint used during arrest of schoolgirl was within protocol / HKFP
“Footage from the South China Morning Post showed a young woman being pushed to the ground by two riot police officers in Causeway Bay. One officer had his knee on her neck, while the other officer’s knee was on her waist as they made the arrest.”
- China-Australia updates
Australia says China death ruling may not be reprisal / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“An Australian man’s death sentence by a Chinese court for drug smuggling shouldn’t necessarily be seen as retaliation over tensions between the two nations, according to Trade and Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham.”
China sentences Australian to death as bilateral relations fray / WSJ (paywall)
“Karm Gilespie was convicted of drug smuggling and given the death penalty by Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court in southern China’s Guangdong province on Wednesday, according to a notice posted on the court’s website and cited in local media reports on Saturday. The notice provided no further details.”
Why has Beijing branded Australia racist? / ASPI
“There’s been evidence of racial abuse in Australia during the pandemic, but hardly on a scale warranting international travel warnings.”
We don’t need China to tell us Australian racism exists – just ask international students | Yang Tian / Guardian
“Whether China’s caveat stems from a genuine concern for the wellbeing of its citizens or is part of a broader punitive strategy to condemn Australia’s push for an independent review into Covid-19’s origins will be dissected ad nauseam in the coming weeks.”
Australian PM ‘concerned’ over China death sentence for Oz actor / AFP
- India-China talks
India, China delegations meet at 2 places along LAC to resolve border row / Hindustan Times
“Army delegations from India and China on Monday held discussions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh to break the stalemate that began with a confrontation between rival patrols near Pangong Tso lake on the night of May 5-6, two senior officers said on the condition of anonymity.”
- Scientists fired over foreign ties
Fifty-four scientists have lost their jobs as a result of NIH probe into foreign ties / Science Magazine
“Some 54 scientists have resigned or been fired as a result of an ongoing investigation by the National Institutes of Health into the failure of NIH grantees to disclose financial ties to foreign governments. In 93% of those cases, the hidden funding came from a Chinese institution.”
- U.S. COVID-19 response gets low marks
Only three out of 53 countries say U.S. has handled coronavirus better than China / Guardian
According to a survey by Dalia Research, “In only three countries — Taiwan, the U.S. and South Korea — do more people think the US has responded well to the pandemic than think China has responded well.”
- Op-ed: Joe Biden should “go high” on China
Joe Biden should avoid Trump’s China trap / National Interest
“President Donald Trump has taken his distracting and deflecting position—China is the biggest problem. Why do American leaders and citizens who reject this president’s judgement in every other policy domain follow his lead on China?”
- Chinese military plane spotted near Taiwan
Sense Hofstede on Twitter: “Spokesperson of the Taiwan’s Presidential Office sharing a picture of an intercept of Chinese military plane in Taiwan’s ADIZ.”
- Dissent from a former Party member
Former party professor calls CCP a “political zombie” / CDT
“About 20 minutes of audio in which a retired Central Party School professor sternly criticizes the state of the Party under Xi Jinping, and declares the current system beyond repair, circulated widely online earlier this month.”
- Chongqing corruption crackdown
Party probes Chongqing deputy mayor amid crackdown on corrupt ‘tigers’ / Caixin (paywall)
“The deputy mayor [Dèng Huīlín 邓恢林] of China’s most populous municipality is under investigation for suspected ‘serious disciplinary violations,’ amid an ongoing campaign to tackle corruption among high-level Communist Party officials.”
- Mask diplomacy in the U.S.
Chinese consulates deploying ‘mask diplomacy’ in U.S. communities / NBC
“With China on the defensive over the coronavirus pandemic, its diplomatic missions in the United States are on a charm offensive, organizing donations of medical supplies and food to communities large and small.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
- Attempted kidnapping foiled
He Xiangjian: China arrests five after attempt to kidnap billionaire / BBC
Five people have been arrested in China after an attempt to kidnap one of the country’s richest men, Hé Xiǎngjiàn 何享健.
Mr He is the billionaire founder of the Midea Group, one of the world’s biggest home appliance manufacturers.
Police were notified of the break-in on Sunday at his luxury villa in Foshan city in southern Guangdong province by his son who eluded the intruders.
- American apologists in China
Beaconism and the Trumpian Metamorphosis of Chinese Liberal Intellectuals / Journal of Contemporary China
“Political beaconism grows from the traumatizing lived experience of Maoist totalitarianism, sanitizes the West and particularly the United States as politically near-perfect, and gives rise to both a neoliberal affinity and a latent hostility toward baizuo.”
Jun Mai on Twitter: “THREAD: was asked the other day why #BlackLivesMatter saw indifference from so many Chinese intellectuals, including some of the country’s brightest liberal minds and bravest human rights advocates. I referred to this exc paper by Dr Yao LIN @dikaioslin”
- Jay Chou’s new hit
Jay Chou’s “Mojito” is China’s most viral song of 2020 so far / Radii
“Taiwanese Mandopop legend Jay Chou‘s new single, ‘Mojito’ dropped on Tencent Music at midnight on June 12. The Chinese internet promptly went nuts.”
- Insurance fraud?
Controversy as woman claims 3 million Yuan insurance for flight delays / Caixin
“According to a recent notice issued by Nanjing police, the woman, surnamed Li, fabricated proof of flight delays in order to receive compensation, and has now been charged with insurance fraud.”
