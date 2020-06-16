 Editor's note for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Dear Access member,

Today was the deadliest day on the China-India border in more than half a century. The details of what exactly happened are still fuzzy, but Indian army officials were quoted in media as saying that “violent hand-to-hand scuffles” led to the deaths of one of their officers and two soldiers. 

Then, an additional 17 Indian soldiers died of critical injuries after being “exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain,” according to the Indian army. Chinese casualties were also indicated, but precise numbers have not been reported. According to Taylor Fravel, a scholar of China’s military, Beijing is unlikely to release numbers on casualties for years, or even decades. 

The terrain that China and India have long fought over is some of the most perilous in the world. A satellite image of the location where the melee reportedly broke out shows a cliff more than 100 meters tall, where soldiers scuffling could have easily fallen and perished. 

Our word of the day is Galwan River Valley Area (加勒万河谷地区 jiālèwàn hégǔ dìqū), the full translated name of the disputed border region where last night’s bloody clash took place.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

