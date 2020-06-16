 Links for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - SupChina
Links for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

The U.S. and China both flopped in the 2020 World Competitive Ranking from the Institute for Management Development (IMD) as ongoing trade tensions continue to weigh on their international standing making way for smaller economies…

The U.S. (10th) and China (20th), meanwhile, fell seven and six places respectively.

  • China pesters Canada about log shipments
    China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs / Reuters
    “China’s foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs… The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecoms firm Huawei, in December 2018.”
  • Didi branches out
    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is testing grocery e-commerce / TechNode
    “The e-commerce pilot is Didi’s latest push to expand beyond its core ride-hailing business, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT: 

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

    Editor's note for Monday, June 15, 2020 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

