Links for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
- COVID-19 leaves companies in dire straits
Second-tier battery-maker is running out of juice as NEV shakeout accelerates / Caixin
“Second-tier battery-maker BAK Power is struggling to pay its component suppliers, in the face of a cash crunch after two of its largest customers, both new-energy vehicle (NEV) makers, failed to pay more than 900 million yuan ($127 million) in bills.”
EV industry grapples with consensus as sales fall further in May / TechNode
- Some tech firms draw huge investment…
BYD raises extra $113 million to boost semiconductor unit output / Caixin
“The semiconductor unit of electric-car giant BYD Co. Ltd. has raised another 800 million yuan ($113 million), just weeks after it raised 1.9 billion yuan, as it seeks to expand its client base beyond its own use.”
China’s BYD nabs $113M to produce IGBTs, the ‘CPU of electric cars’ / TechCrunch
- …While others lose out
China’s tech capital winter deepens after VC deals tank / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China-focused venture capital firms struggled to raise capital in the first half, culling the number of funds and presaging more pain to come for the country’s cash-strapped startups.”
- Capital flies out of the U.S. amid China tensions
As Chinese listings ‘migrate’ from U.S. to Hong Kong, it could attract more than $500 billion to the city / CNBC
China Inc. pulls out of U.S. market at fastest pace since 2015 / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“The latest is China’s biggest online classified firm 58.com Inc., which on Monday agreed to a buyout deal led by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. An investor group backed by Chinese tech tycoon Pony Ma’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. said last week it will take Bitauto Holdings Ltd. private in a deal valuing the car-listing website at $1.1 billion.”
- Sichuan trust controversy
Sichuan trust mobbed by investors demanding their money back / Caixin
“Hundreds of investors descended on the headquarters of Sichuan Trust Co. Ltd. in southwestern China on Monday to demand their money back after the company failed to repay principal and interest on investment products that matured last month…”
- TikTok curries Australia’s favor
TikTok donates $2 million to coronavirus research institute in Australia / Caixin
“TikTok has donated AU$3 million ($2 million) to Melbourne-based Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity to support its Covid-19 and other virus-related clinical trials, as the ByteDance-owned short video app increases its presence in Australia.”
- The decoupling dilemma
Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is / NYT (paywall)
- Europe doesn’t want to pick a side
E.U. challenges China’s trade expansion with landmark tariff / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“For the first time, the EU on Monday took aim at alleged market-distorting aid granted by a country to exporters located in another state. To date, such European duties have focused only on subsidies provided by the country where the exporters are based.”
David Cameron pushes ahead with troubled $1bn China fund / FT (paywall)
“Named the U.K.-China Fund, the private sector initiative is intended to seek partnership opportunities between the two countries in technology, healthcare, energy and manufacturing.”
EU won’t ally with US against China, foreign policy chief says before Pompeo meeting / SCMP
- U.S.-China air travel opening up
U.S. expands flights from Chinese airlines to four per week / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Citing ‘positive progress’ U.S. opens door to more flights by Chinese carriers / Washington Post (paywall)
Delta has received approval from Shanghai government to resume flights / Reuters
- Tencent’s smart city
Tencent is building a Monaco-sized ‘city of the future’ in Shenzhen / CNN
“Dubbed ‘Net City,’ the 2-million-square-meter (22-million-square-foot) urban development will prioritize pedestrians, green spaces and self-driving vehicles, according to its designers.”
- U.S. and China flop together
U.S. and China both topple in rankings of the best places to work and do business / CNBC
The U.S. and China both flopped in the 2020 World Competitive Ranking from the Institute for Management Development (IMD) as ongoing trade tensions continue to weigh on their international standing making way for smaller economies…
The U.S. (10th) and China (20th), meanwhile, fell seven and six places respectively.
- China pesters Canada about log shipments
China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs / Reuters
“China’s foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs… The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecoms firm Huawei, in December 2018.”
- Didi branches out
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is testing grocery e-commerce / TechNode
“The e-commerce pilot is Didi’s latest push to expand beyond its core ride-hailing business, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
- Beijing’s coronavirus cluster blooms…
Beijing reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 106 / Sixth Tone
China’s capital reimposes travel curbs to stop new coronavirus infections / Reuters
“China sharply ramped up restrictions on people leaving the capital on Tuesday in an effort to stop the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February from spreading to other cities and provinces.”
Beijing city raises COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III / Reuters
Next three days ‘crucial’ to contain Beijing market outbreak / SCMP
Beijing expands lockdowns as cases top 100 in new outbreak / Washington Post (paywall)
WHO calls for more ‘systematic, exhaustive investigation’ on clusters in response to Beijing outbreak / CNBC
Beijing struggles to stem virus as cases spread beyond capital / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
- …Just as Wuhan’s dies
Wuhan is officially free of any asymptomatic coronavirus cases / Caixin (paywall)
- Quantum communications
China reports progress in ultra-secure satellite transmission / NYT (paywall)
“Chinese scientists report new progress in building what appears to be the first unbreakable information link between an orbiting craft and its terrestrial controllers, raising the odds that Beijing may one day possess a super-secure global communications network.”
- BeiDou delay
Delay to launch of final satellite in China’s BeiDou navigation network / SCMP
“China delayed launching the last of the BeiDou-3 satellites into orbit after finding ‘technical problems’ in the rocket carrier, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.”
- Hong Kong relaxes gathering restrictions
Hong Kong to up public gathering cap to 50 people as gov’t relaxes business restrictions / HKFP
“Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday following an Executive Council meeting in the morning. She said the restriction — which was set to expire on Thursday — will remain in place for 14 days.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
- Hong Kong updates
Opponents to China’s security bill are ‘enemy of the people,’ Hong Kong leader says / Global News (Canada)
“Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam [Lín Zhèng Yuè’é 林鄭月娥] on Tuesday urged opponents of Beijing’s plan to impose national security legislation in the financial hub to stop ‘smearing’ the effort, saying those who did were ‘the enemy of the people.’”
Is Hong Kong about to get its own foreign NGO law in the name of ‘national security’? / ChinaFile
“The NPC’s Decision points to another potential concern: that the new law will seek to criminalize contacts and collaboration between Hong Kong-based NGOs and their counterparts in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.”
After the national security law: What next for Hong Kong? / China Law Blog
Beijing’s security law for Hong Kong won’t be compatible with city’s common law system says Justice sec. / HKFP
Hong Kong leader urges people not to ‘demonize’ security law / Washington Post (paywall)
Hong Kong expats on edge after the toughest year in decades / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“The choice for Hong Kong’s foreign resident community, especially the 90,000 or so people who come from major economies outside Asia, is stark. If they stay, they face renewed disruptions arising from political turmoil amid efforts by China to impose a national security law. To leave is to risk relocation at a time when the global economy is crippled by the coronavirus.”
Fearful Hongkongers rush to secure limited British passports / AFP via HKFP
Hong Kong families, fearing a reign of terror, prepare to flee the city / Washington Post (porous paywall)
- Australia v. China
Karm Gilespie’s lawyer reveals Australian made to wait five years for death sentence after trial / ABC
Australia accuses China of spreading ‘fear and division’ as diplomatic tensions escalate / Guardian
- Conspiracy against Huawei exec?
Canada spy report written hours before Meng Wanzhou’s arrest predicted ‘shockwaves around the world’ once Huawei CFO was taken in / SCMP
“A secret report by Canada’s spy agency, finalized just hours before Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s [Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟] arrest in Vancouver in 2018, describes how her impending detention would ‘send shockwaves around the world’ and provides evidence of ‘coordinated state misconduct’ between the US and Canada against her, according to her lawyers.”
- Chinese fighters near Taiwan, again
Taiwan jets ‘drive away’ intruding Chinese fighter plane, third intrusion in days / Reuters
“The single J-10 fighter was given radio warnings to leave before the Taiwanese air force jets ushered the intruder out of the airspace southwest of the island…”
- Germany wants “reciprocity”
Germany, preparing E.U. presidency, wants more reciprocity with China / Reuters
“Germany has signaled it will push for a tougher EU line towards China, adding language to a draft document that would see a stronger demand for ‘reciprocity’ — seen as code for access for European firms — and a new emphasis on ‘values.’”
- Nuclear expansion
China boosts its nuclear arsenal as world’s stockpile shrinks / SCMP
“China is one of the six countries that increased its nuclear arsenal in the past year, adding 30 warheads since a 2019 tally…”
- COVID-19 in Filipino prisons
Chinese inmates in Philippines fear the worst as coronavirus deaths rise / SCMP
An anonymous source reports that “many Chinese prisoners in the national penitentiary are now worried they could be the next to die…as the overcrowding and poor hygiene there made it easy for the deadly Covid-19 disease to spread.”
- Op-Ed: Don’t overestimate China
America risks overestimating China’s power / The Atlantic
Michael Schuman writes, “With China, things aren’t always what they seem. Many apparent Chinese strengths — including education, manufacturing, and technology — aren’t quite as strong as many Americans believe. And neither are China’s chances of surpassing the U.S., something policy makers and pundits in Washington should keep in mind as they fret over Beijing’s ostensibly growing might.”
- Russia-China tensions flare up with treason accusation
Russia accuses scientist of treason for passing secrets to China: lawyer / Reuters
“State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday, adding that his client could serve up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.”
Russia charges scientist with passing information to China / WSJ (paywall)
“In recent years, Russia and China have touted their strengthening relationship in the sphere of trade and technology and through military ties. But a history of rivalry and mutual suspicion remains between the two nations as they both seek to expand their economic and strategic influence on the world stage.”
- Filipino casinos breed tax money and crime
Philippines casinos catering to illicit Chinese gamblers are causing kidnappings and chaos in Manila / CNN
“The online casinos generate tax revenue and desperately needed jobs in Manila’s crowded downtown area. But at the same time, they’ve pushed up rents and created new challenges for the Philippine National Police.”
- “Tough on China” fervor in U.S. Senate elections
Faced with crisis and re-election, Senate Republicans blame China / NYT (paywall)
“Fighting for their political lives amid twin domestic crises — a pandemic that has battered the economy — vulnerable Republican senators running for re-election are working to divert voters’ gazes half a world away and make their races a referendum on China.”
- No breaks for Party members
“Regulations on party members’ speech and actions outside of work hours” / China Digital Times
“The document, issued by the Working Committee of the CCP Central Committee and National Agencies, demands that Party members from central and state agencies promote Xi Jinping’s ideological agenda while at work, and also throughout their private lives.”
- Does Beijing want to “Keep America Great”?
China warms to idea of four more years of Trump presidency / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Donald Trump has argued frequently of late that China is rooting for Joe Biden come November’s U.S. presidential election. In Beijing, however, officials have come around to support four more years of Trump.”
- Trump’s own party urges WHO reconsideration
Republicans urge Trump not to terminate relationship with World Health Organization / CNN
“House Republicans are urging the Trump administration to reconsider its recent decision to terminate relations with the international body, arguing the US can do more to affect change as a member.”
- Ideological warfare
China’s socialism beats capitalism, Communist Party ideology veteran says in ‘bid to shore up support’ / SCMP
“A Communist Party newspaper [Study Times 学习时报 xuéxí shíbào] has said China is determined to show that ‘socialism is indeed better than capitalism,’ in what observers say is an attempt to rally support for the party as it faces unprecedented challenges including the coronavirus pandemic and its rivalry with the United States.”
- Voice of America takes a Trumpist turn
Top executives at VOA resign as Trump ally prepares to take over / NPR
“The resignation of Director Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara was announced as Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker and supporter of the president, was set to take over as head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).”
- Corruption crackdown
China sends former insurance regulator Xiang Junbo to 11 years in prison for accepting 18 million yuan in bribes / SCMP
“China’s government has sentenced the country’s former insurance regulator [Xiàng Jùnbō 项俊波] to 11 years in jail, after finding him guilty on a charge of accepting bribes in his capacity as a government official.”
- E-literature hits the firewall
‘Healthy, positive, correct’: China’s censorship machine tightens its grip on online literature / SCMP
“Quoting a directive issued by the General Administration of Press and Publication, it said the government wanted higher-quality works and would control the total number of online literary publications, which are supported by a readership larger than the U.S. population.”
- Han migration into Tibet
Chinese workers pour into Chamdo, displacing Tibetans living there / Radio Free Asia
A Tibetan local says, “Many Chinese have moved into Tibetan areas, and their numbers are already surpassing the numbers of Tibetans still living in Chamdo.”
- Forced labor and discrimination in Xinjiang
How many of us wear clothing made by forced Uyghur labor? / SCMP
Witness to discrimination: Confessions of a Han Chinese from Xinjiang / Amnesty International
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
- China and BLM
At the margins of a movement, forging a common language / Sixth Tone
“The indifference of even liberal-minded Chinese to racial issues seems to stem from a belief in meritocracy that is even more absolute than that of most white Americans.”
When China stood with African American activists / Axios
“There was a time when China actively supported revolutionary causes beyond its borders and when Chinese leader [Máo Zédōng 毛泽东] was viewed as a hero among colonized and oppressed groups around the world.”
How China’s insensitivity toward black representation in Hollywood is growing / IndieWire
- China’s wealth gap
China confirms more than 40 percent of population survived on just US$141 per month in 2019 / SCMP
“More than 40 percent of China’s population earned only about 1,000 yuan (US$141) per month last year, the top economic data agency confirmed on Monday, setting the stage for further debate over the income gap in the world’s second largest economy.”
- Protecting culture with your life
The risky journey that saved a Chinese literary treasure / Time
“As Zhejiang University in Hangzhou planned for evacuation, Chen Xunci, Head Librarian of Zhejiang Library, asked the university to take the valuable collection from the Wenlan Ge with them. The school chancellor agreed, even though it added another 230 boxes to their cargo.”
- Pass the quarantine with Chinese TV dramas
Watch: Top 5 popular Chinese TV dramas (spring/summer 2020) / What’s on Weibo
- Guangzhou’s labor market
In Guangzhou, migrants return to a harsh new labor market / Sixth Tone
“As COVID-19 receded, a migrant worker rushed back to the garment factories of southern China. But she found the city utterly changed.”
- Helmet hunters
The ‘helmet hunters’ cashing in on China’s road safety drive / Sixth Tone
“[Liu Yang] is a ‘helmet hunter’ — one of the many Chinese entrepreneurs who have spent the past few weeks scouring factories across the country, trying to satisfy a sudden surge in demand for road safety gear.”
- China’s debt sharks
When China’s aggressive debt collectors come knocking: ‘You committed a sin’ / WSJ (paywall)
“In China, banks and internet lenders trying to collect on a growing pile of overdue credit-card bills and personal loans are resorting to sometimes aggressive tactics to get borrowers to repay.”
- Fang Fang’s Wuhan diaries
Wuhan diary: Dispatches from a quarantined city / FT (paywall)
The FT’s Beijing correspondent Christian Shepard writes, “Wuhan Diary is the insider’s story of the city’s fight against the virus. [Wuhan blogger Fāng Fāng’s 方方] simple account of what she saw, heard and felt serves to distil and amplify the trauma of a city in crisis.”
- Shanghai drift?
China offered two F1 races this year, says Shanghai official / Reuters via Guardian
“China has been invited to host two Formula One races in Shanghai this season but no decision has been reached over whether to accept the offer…”
- Sexist marketing
Oral contraceptive brand slammed over ‘sexist’ China market ad / Sixth Tone
“A leading contraceptive brand in China has been accused of promoting a misogynistic narrative in its latest advertisement, which depicts a woman trying to attract a man by offering him unprotected sex.”
Leave a Reply