Links for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

U.S. and China both topple in rankings of the best places to work and do business

“Dubbed ‘Net City,’ the 2-million-square-meter (22-million-square-foot) urban development will prioritize pedestrians, green spaces and self-driving vehicles, according to its designers.”

Tencent is building a Monaco-sized ‘city of the future’ in Shenzhen

Citing ‘positive progress’ U.S. opens door to more flights by Chinese carriers

U.S. expands flights from Chinese airlines to four per week

EU won’t ally with US against China, foreign policy chief says before Pompeo meeting

“Named the U.K.-China Fund, the private sector initiative is intended to seek partnership opportunities between the two countries in technology, healthcare, energy and manufacturing.”

“For the first time, the EU on Monday took aim at alleged market-distorting aid granted by a country to exporters located in another state. To date, such European duties have focused only on subsidies provided by the country where the exporters are based.”

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

“TikTok has donated AU$3 million ($2 million) to Melbourne-based Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity to support its Covid-19 and other virus-related clinical trials, as the ByteDance-owned short video app increases its presence in Australia.”

“Hundreds of investors descended on the headquarters of Sichuan Trust Co. Ltd. in southwestern China on Monday to demand their money back after the company failed to repay principal and interest on investment products that matured last month…”

“The latest is China’s biggest online classified firm 58.com Inc., which on Monday agreed to a buyout deal led by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. An investor group backed by Chinese tech tycoon Pony Ma’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. said last week it will take Bitauto Holdings Ltd. private in a deal valuing the car-listing website at $1.1 billion.”

China Inc. pulls out of U.S. market at fastest pace since 2015

As Chinese listings ‘migrate’ from U.S. to Hong Kong, it could attract more than $500 billion to the city

“China-focused venture capital firms struggled to raise capital in the first half, culling the number of funds and presaging more pain to come for the country’s cash-strapped startups.”

“The semiconductor unit of electric-car giant BYD Co. Ltd. has raised another 800 million yuan ($113 million), just weeks after it raised 1.9 billion yuan, as it seeks to expand its client base beyond its own use.”

EV industry grapples with consensus as sales fall further in May

“Second-tier battery-maker BAK Power is struggling to pay its component suppliers, in the face of a cash crunch after two of its largest customers, both new-energy vehicle (NEV) makers, failed to pay more than 900 million yuan ($127 million) in bills.”

Second-tier battery-maker is running out of juice as NEV shakeout accelerates

The U.S. (10th) and China (20th), meanwhile, fell seven and six places respectively.

The U.S. and China both flopped in the 2020 World Competitive Ranking from the Institute for Management Development (IMD) as ongoing trade tensions continue to weigh on their international standing making way for smaller economies…

“The e-commerce pilot is Didi’s latest push to expand beyond its core ride-hailing business, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic.”

“China’s foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs… The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecoms firm Huawei, in December 2018.”

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

“Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday following an Executive Council meeting in the morning. She said the restriction — which was set to expire on Thursday — will remain in place for 14 days.”

Hong Kong to up public gathering cap to 50 people as gov’t relaxes business restrictions

“China delayed launching the last of the BeiDou-3 satellites into orbit after finding ‘technical problems’ in the rocket carrier, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.”

“Chinese scientists report new progress in building what appears to be the first unbreakable information link between an orbiting craft and its terrestrial controllers, raising the odds that Beijing may one day possess a super-secure global communications network.”

WHO calls for more ‘systematic, exhaustive investigation’ on clusters in response to Beijing outbreak

Next three days ‘crucial’ to contain Beijing market outbreak

“China sharply ramped up restrictions on people leaving the capital on Tuesday in an effort to stop the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February from spreading to other cities and provinces.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Conspiracy against Huawei exec?

Canada spy report written hours before Meng Wanzhou’s arrest predicted ‘shockwaves around the world’ once Huawei CFO was taken in / SCMP

“A secret report by Canada’s spy agency, finalized just hours before Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s [Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟] arrest in Vancouver in 2018, describes how her impending detention would ‘send shockwaves around the world’ and provides evidence of ‘coordinated state misconduct’ between the US and Canada against her, according to her lawyers.”

Chinese fighters near Taiwan, again

Taiwan jets ‘drive away’ intruding Chinese fighter plane, third intrusion in days / Reuters

“The single J-10 fighter was given radio warnings to leave before the Taiwanese air force jets ushered the intruder out of the airspace southwest of the island…”

Germany wants “reciprocity”

Germany, preparing E.U. presidency, wants more reciprocity with China / Reuters

“Germany has signaled it will push for a tougher EU line towards China, adding language to a draft document that would see a stronger demand for ‘reciprocity’ — seen as code for access for European firms — and a new emphasis on ‘values.’”

Nuclear expansion

China boosts its nuclear arsenal as world’s stockpile shrinks / SCMP

“China is one of the six countries that increased its nuclear arsenal in the past year, adding 30 warheads since a 2019 tally…”

COVID-19 in Filipino prisons

Chinese inmates in Philippines fear the worst as coronavirus deaths rise / SCMP

An anonymous source reports that “many Chinese prisoners in the national penitentiary are now worried they could be the next to die…as the overcrowding and poor hygiene there made it easy for the deadly Covid-19 disease to spread.”

Op-Ed: Don’t overestimate China

America risks overestimating China’s power / The Atlantic

Michael Schuman writes, “With China, things aren’t always what they seem. Many apparent Chinese strengths — including education, manufacturing, and technology — aren’t quite as strong as many Americans believe. And neither are China’s chances of surpassing the U.S., something policy makers and pundits in Washington should keep in mind as they fret over Beijing’s ostensibly growing might.”

Russia-China tensions flare up with treason accusation

Russia accuses scientist of treason for passing secrets to China: lawyer / Reuters

“State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday, adding that his client could serve up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.”

Russia charges scientist with passing information to China / WSJ (paywall)

“In recent years, Russia and China have touted their strengthening relationship in the sphere of trade and technology and through military ties. But a history of rivalry and mutual suspicion remains between the two nations as they both seek to expand their economic and strategic influence on the world stage.”

Filipino casinos breed tax money and crime

Philippines casinos catering to illicit Chinese gamblers are causing kidnappings and chaos in Manila / CNN

“The online casinos generate tax revenue and desperately needed jobs in Manila’s crowded downtown area. But at the same time, they’ve pushed up rents and created new challenges for the Philippine National Police.”

“Tough on China” fervor in U.S. Senate elections

Faced with crisis and re-election, Senate Republicans blame China / NYT (paywall)

“Fighting for their political lives amid twin domestic crises — a pandemic that has battered the economy — vulnerable Republican senators running for re-election are working to divert voters’ gazes half a world away and make their races a referendum on China.”

No breaks for Party members

“Regulations on party members’ speech and actions outside of work hours” / China Digital Times

“The document, issued by the Working Committee of the CCP Central Committee and National Agencies, demands that Party members from central and state agencies promote Xi Jinping’s ideological agenda while at work, and also throughout their private lives.”

Does Beijing want to “Keep America Great”?

China warms to idea of four more years of Trump presidency / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

“Donald Trump has argued frequently of late that China is rooting for Joe Biden come November’s U.S. presidential election. In Beijing, however, officials have come around to support four more years of Trump.”

Trump’s own party urges WHO reconsideration

Republicans urge Trump not to terminate relationship with World Health Organization / CNN

“House Republicans are urging the Trump administration to reconsider its recent decision to terminate relations with the international body, arguing the US can do more to affect change as a member.”

Ideological warfare

China’s socialism beats capitalism, Communist Party ideology veteran says in ‘bid to shore up support’ / SCMP

“A Communist Party newspaper [Study Times 学习时报 xuéxí shíbào] has said China is determined to show that ‘socialism is indeed better than capitalism,’ in what observers say is an attempt to rally support for the party as it faces unprecedented challenges including the coronavirus pandemic and its rivalry with the United States.”

Voice of America takes a Trumpist turn

Top executives at VOA resign as Trump ally prepares to take over / NPR

“The resignation of Director Amanda Bennett and Deputy Director Sandy Sugawara was announced as Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker and supporter of the president, was set to take over as head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).”

Corruption crackdown

China sends former insurance regulator Xiang Junbo to 11 years in prison for accepting 18 million yuan in bribes / SCMP

“China’s government has sentenced the country’s former insurance regulator [Xiàng Jùnbō 项俊波] to 11 years in jail, after finding him guilty on a charge of accepting bribes in his capacity as a government official.”

E-literature hits the firewall

‘Healthy, positive, correct’: China’s censorship machine tightens its grip on online literature / SCMP

“Quoting a directive issued by the General Administration of Press and Publication, it said the government wanted higher-quality works and would control the total number of online literary publications, which are supported by a readership larger than the U.S. population.”