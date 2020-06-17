Links for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Tencent seeks iQiyi buy-up
Shares of Baidu-backed iQiyi jump after Reuters reports Tencent seeking majority stake / Caixin (paywall)
“Nasdaq-listed shares of Chinese video streaming service iQiyi closed up 25.9% on Tuesday after a Reuters report revealed that Tencent is looking to buy a stake in the company in which its rival Baidu is currently the majority shareholder.”
A Chinese video-streaming tie-up would be a drama worth watching / WSJ (paywall)
“Tencent, which owns China’s most popular social network, WeChat, is interested in becoming the largest shareholder of its video-streaming rival iQiyi, 56%-owned by search giant Baidu…”
Alibaba affiliate enters credit ratings industry
Ant financial takes step toward getting into credit ratings / Caixin (paywall)
“Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has taken a step forward in the credit ratings industry, as its credit ratings arm has completed registration with a local branch of the central bank.”
Hong Kong has an unemployment spike
Hong Kong’s official jobless rate climbs to 15-year high / Caixin (paywall)
ZTE gets a new head of mobile devices
ZTE puts company veteran in charge of mobile devices business / Caixin (paywall)
“ZTE Corp. has announced its mobile devices business is getting a new leader, as the beleaguered telecom-equipment maker looks to regain its former foothold in the global smartphone market… Company veteran Ni Fei will be appointed president of mobile devices and take charge of the business…”
Volvo’s Chinese parent company to list in Hong Kong?
China’s Geely Automobile moves toward mainland listing / Reuters
Other companies look to IPO
Yum China seeks banks for potential Hong Kong secondary offering / FT (paywall)
“Yum China is in talks with banks about a Hong Kong secondary offering, in what would be the latest in a flurry of U.S.-listed Chinese companies choosing to raise money in the city.”
China’s largest gay dating app Blued files for U.S. IPO / TechNode
China carries out trade deal promises
China bought about $1 billion of U.S. cotton: Lighthizer / Reuters
“Chinese officials have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to buy more U.S. goods and services as agreed under a Phase 1 trade deal, U.S. Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers, adding that some $10 billion in purchases had been recorded thus far.”
Using influencers to sell property
Cities attract livestreaming celebrities and influencers with lucrative benefits / Caixin
“Recently, multiple cities in China have adopted policies that provide incentives to emerging online celebrities and e-commerce influencers. The aim is for these livestreamers to become part of the cities’ ‘talent recruitment’ projects, and to lure them to live in the respective cities they have been given preferential housing options.”
China invests in digital infrastructure
China’s state grid pledges $3.5 billion investment in digital infrastructure this year / Caixin (paywall)
“In order to promote the implementation of the investment plan, the State Grid has signed strategic cooperation agreements with several tech companies including Tencent, Alibaba, Baidu and Huawei, with the goal of building digital infrastructure in the energy sector including big data centers, the industrial internet, 5G networks and artificial intelligence (AI).”
Context on SupChina: China’s State Grid is a sleeping artificial intelligence giant.
Pork producers profit from the pandemic
As meat plants stayed open to feed Americans, exports to China surged / NYT (porous paywall)
“The data compiled by Panjiva, the supply chain research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, and the Department of Agriculture is potentially embarrassing for an industry that trumpeted its role in feeding the American public to argue to keep plants operating during the pandemic.”
New outbreak sends Chinese airlines back into a hole
Return of coronavirus in Beijing threatens to derail Chinese airlines’ recovery as 1,255 flights cancelled amid tighter travel restrictions / SCMP
“Some 1,255 flights that had been due to take off or land at Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport on Wednesday were canceled, about two thirds of the day’s total inbound and outbound traffic.”
Banking reforms
China wants banks to cap their profit growth to single digits / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China’s financial regulators are asking banks to keep profit growth below 10% this year as they direct the nation’s lenders to support an economy facing its worst slump in four decades…”
The billion-dollar plan to replenish smaller Chinese banks’ capital / Caixin (paywall)
“Policymakers are planning to allow local governments to replenish the capital of certain small and midsize banks to the tune of about 200 billion yuan ($28.2 billion) in an effort to defuse bad-debt risks, sources familiar with the matter told Caixin.”
Chile wants China to buy its salmon
Chile is trying to convince China that salmon is safe to import / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Chile, the top salmon shipper after Norway, is battling to persuade China to resume purchases after authorities in the Asian nation traced a Covid-19 outbreak to a chopping board used by a seller of imported fish.”
The E.U. targets China’s subsidized industries
E.U. seeks to curb investment by state-backed buyers from China and other countries / SCMP
“Europe took aim at China’s subsidised state-owned enterprises, as it proposed on Wednesday to set up new barriers to curb future — and possibly existing — investments by foreign firms receiving state aid.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing battles the second coronavirus wave
As coronavirus returns to Beijing, schools shut and flights are halted / NYT (paywall)
“Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights. Schools have called off classes, forcing students to exchange abrupt farewells. Officials sealed off neighborhoods, and residents stuck inside complained about limited food deliveries. Medical workers tested tens of thousands of residents.”
Travelers require testing and nightlife restricted as Beijing fights off second wave of COVID-19 / Beijinger
“Already, a portion of the city’s residents have been forced to cancel their Dragon Boat Festival plans as multiple provinces restrict travel from high- and medium-risk areas. Also as of today, all people leaving Beijing are required to provide proof of a negative nucleic acid test seven days prior to travel…”
Did Beijing market coronavirus cluster begin in May? / SCMP
“The coronavirus outbreak in a Beijing market may have started a month before the cluster became apparent, the chief of China’s disease control center has said.”
Beijing has ‘learned from Wuhan’ in tackling market coronavirus cluster / SCMP
Schools shut in Beijing as coronavirus flares / NYT (paywall)
27 neighbourhoods not allowed to leave as spike continues / BBC
Didi suspends inter-city ride-hailing in Beijing lockdown / TechNode
Beijing says COVID-19 cases could stay at current levels for some time / Reuters
City raises emergency level and grounds hundreds of flights / Guardian
A volcanic disaster waiting to happen in Heilongjiang?
Volcano in northeast China may be ‘recharging’ for eruption, study finds / SCMP
“The researchers say they discovered two huge magma chambers under Wei Mountain in the Wudalianchi volcanic field in Heilongjiang, near the border with Russia and North Korea.”
-
Food market reform
Coronavirus prompts top-level call for China’s markets to modernize / SCMP
“China’s disciplinary watchdog has called for an overhaul of wholesale food markets to bring them up to modern standards after a coronavirus outbreak led to a return of restrictions in the capital Beijing on Wednesday.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Xi Jinping speaks at China-Africa summit
Full text: Xi Jinping’s speech at Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 / Global Times
Julian Gewirtz on Twitter: “In other words, many of the biggest questions about debt relief remain unresolved for now. Xi’s most important messages here are ultimately more geopolitical than financial.”
Evan Feigenbaum on Twitter: “1: Yes, but there’s more than that in Xi’s statement, so you have to read the whole things: “Within the FOCAC framework, China will cancel the debt of relevant African countries in the form of interest-free government loans that are due to mature by the end of 2020 …”
Context by Yun Sun in Brookings: China and Africa’s debt: Yes to relief, no to blanket forgiveness
-
Escalating great power competition
A united front on China starts to take shape / WSJ (paywall)
China is setting itself up to win cold war 2.0 / FT (paywall)
Pentagon warns China is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to wage ‘economic warfare’ on the U.S. / CNN
-
Reaction to Australian man’s death sentence
‘A rigged deck of cards’: Australian man’s death sentence exposes China’s byzantine legal system / Guardian
“Human rights experts say plight of Karm Gilespie raises concerns over whether the death penalty is being ‘weaponized’ for foreign political gain.”
-
Chinese saber rattling
Japan to keep close watch over disputed islands: Suga / Reuters
“Chinese government ships have been seen near the islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, for 65 days in a row, the longest period since September 2012 when the Japanese government bought some of the tiny islands from private Japanese owners, Kyodo news agency reported.”
Taiwan warns off intruding Chinese aircraft for fourth time in nine days / Reuters
-
DNA database
China is collecting DNA from tens of millions of men and boys, using U.S. gear / NYT (porous paywall)
“The police in China are collecting blood samples from men and boys from across the country to build a genetic map of its roughly 700 million males, giving the authorities a powerful new tool for their emerging high-tech surveillance state.”
-
Harvard professor on trial
Harvard professor pleads not guilty to hiding ties to China / AP via Washington Post
-
Human rights lawyer sentenced to prison
Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng sentenced to four years in prison / SCMP
-
Praise China, get views?
TikTok users gush about China, hoping to boost views / NYT (paywall)
“It wasn’t dancing or music that powered Texas songwriter TJ Asaday toward TikTok stardom. He believes it was a video about his love for China.”
-
China removes Tibetan prayer flags
China orders prayer flags taken down in Tibet in an assault on culture, faith / RFA
-
Pentagon adviser defends Chinese exchange students
Chinese students are key to U.S. national security, Eric Schmidt says / Defense One
“Eric Schmidt, the longtime Google CEO who now runs two Pentagon advisory boards, says current legislative efforts to bar Chinese students from studying in the United States could be ‘against our own self-interest.’”
-
Pompeo’s Chinese policy adviser
Miles Yu, Mike Pompeo adviser, helps form China policy / Washington Times
Miles Yu began life in rural China amid the madness of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, when Red Guard zealots roamed the country trashing and killing all vestiges of tradition and capitalism in the country…
Today, he is the principal China policy and planning adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a key part of the storied Policy Planning Staff on the seventh floor of the State Department, the apex of American foreign policy located just a few steps from Mr. Pompeo’s office.
-
How should businesses handle Chinese censorship?
China’s Zoom bomb / ChinaFile
Commentary on where companies like Zoom should draw the line on Chinese censorship.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
-
International students face uncertainty
Coronavirus and U.S.-China tensions leave students abroad short on options / SCMP
“Yale College undergraduate David Guo returned to Beijing in April after the U.S. university closed its campus. But as September approaches, Guo and other Chinese students are worried over whether they can attend the fall semester. While some US universities have decided to resume in-person classes, continue virtual classes or adopt a hybrid option, Yale and others have yet to choose.”
-
China’s new talent show takes ageism head on
‘Middle-aged’ celebs are vying to become China’s next girl group / Sixth Tone
“Smashing the ageist attitudes that largely dominate China’s entertainment industry, “Sisters Who Make Waves” stars a cohort of celebrities in their 30s, 40s, and 50s — demographics that typically see dwindling screen time. The group of 30 — which includes actresses, singers, and television hosts — are competing for five spots in an all-women band.”
-
Kuaishou and Bilibili go mainstream
Subculture sellouts: Kuaishou and Bilibili embrace normcore / Sixth Tone
“Long known as havens for China’s marginalized, nerdy, and just plain weird, the two video platforms are trading their grassroots cred for a more yuppie-friendly image.”
-
A tragic child suicide
Trending in China: Tragedy of fifth-grader’s suicide sparks debate over harsh teaching methods / Caxin (paywall)
“On June 4, Miao Kexin, a fifth-grader at Hebin Elementary School in Changzhou, killed herself shortly after attending a writing class. Almost two weeks later, the controversy is unabated as Miao’s family and many netizens mistrust the official investigation into the suicide and probe possible misconduct by the writing teacher.”
-
Running a semi-secret gay bar in Xiamen
Father tells his coming-out story in daughter’s documentary / Sixth Tone
“A gay man’s daughter has released a documentary titled 1001 nights about her father’s struggle with sexuality and his underground Xiamen gay bar.”
-
Surviving the lockdown economy takes creativity
China’s kindergartens cook up creative ways to survive lockdown / Sixth Tone
“With private schools facing a cash crunch, teachers are converting campuses into makeshift restaurants and delivery hubs to make ends meet.”
-
High-altitude littering regulations
Beware of falling tofu: China takes on high-altitude littering / WSJ (paywall)
-
A bizarre “Mojito” cover
Hainan’s anti-drug police team covers Jay Chou’s “Mojito” / Sixth Tone
