 Links for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Links for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Miles Yu began life in rural China amid the madness of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, when Red Guard zealots roamed the country trashing and killing all vestiges of tradition and capitalism in the country…

Today, he is the principal China policy and planning adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a key part of the storied Policy Planning Staff on the seventh floor of the State Department, the apex of American foreign policy located just a few steps from Mr. Pompeo’s office.

  • How should businesses handle Chinese censorship?
    China’s Zoom bomb / ChinaFile
    Commentary on where companies like Zoom should draw the line on Chinese censorship.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

    This week in 1900 — What the Boxers can tell us about our world today Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, Jiayun Feng, and Shannon Van Sant.

