Editor’s note for Thursday, June 18, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

Today, Donald Trump tweeted: “It was not Ambassador Lighthizer’s fault (yesterday in Committee) in that perhaps I didn’t make myself clear, but the U.S. certainly does maintain a policy option, under various conditions, of a complete decoupling from China. Thank you!”

Make of that what you will. And see our top story below on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s apparently unproductive meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪.

Another thing to keep your eye on: India is not pleased. See, for example, this article in the Telegraph India: India’s since 1962, now China claims.

Also keep in mind that other countries besides the U.S. and India, perhaps especially in Asia, are recalibrating their approaches to Beijing in response to its more assertive foreign policy. See:

Also this: COVID-19 isn’t going away anywhere, as you can see from our second story below about the disease’s reemergence in Beijing this week.

Our word of the day is a relationship featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation (不冲突不对抗、相互尊重、合作共赢的关系 bù chōngtū bú duìkàng, xiānghù zūnzhòng, hézuò gòngyíng de guānxì), the word salad of CCP catchphrases that top Chinese diplomat Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪 flung at his American counterpart, Mike Pompeo, when they met yesterday in Hawaii, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement (in Chinese).

According to the much shorter U.S. State Department readout, Pompeo’s response to this plethora of platitudes was to respond with one of his own: “The Secretary stressed important American interests and the need for fully reciprocal dealings.”

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

