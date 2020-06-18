Links for Thursday, June 18, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
U.S. prosecutes mask fraud
U.S. files charges against Chinese mask manufacturer / WSJ (paywall)
“Federal prosecutors accused a Chinese manufacturer of selling 140,000 defective masks to a U.S. distributor, the latest case brought against a company for allegedly selling substandard products that could put wearers at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.”
Beijing’s COVID-19 cluster hits small businesses
Beijing outbreak may deal fatal blow to some small businesses in the capital / SCMP
“While some small businesses have been able to pivot to the internet amid the virus, few are as well equipped to deal with the situation as China’s major e-commerce platforms or delivery giants.”
Despite the pandemic, investing in China remains appealing…
Global appetite for Chinese assets resilient despite virus / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Foreign investment into China via mergers and acquisitions totaled $9 billion in the first five months of the year, surpassing Chinese outbound M&A activity in both volume and value terms for the first time in a decade…”
China FDI up 4.2 percent in May to US$9.87 billion, marking second straight monthly increase / SCMP
…And social commerce thrives
Pinduoduo’s market cap hits $100b in 5 years / Tech in Asia
“Just before the Chinese shopping festival ‘618,’ the company saw its share price close at U.S. $82.8 yesterday, double the price recorded at the beginning of this year.”
China bans Germany’s potentially infected pork
China bans imported pork from German meat plant after more than 650 infected in outbreak / SCMP
U.S.-China AI cooperation disintegrates…
Baidu breaks off an AI alliance amid strained U.S.-China ties / Wired (porous paywall)
…As Chinese AI researchers sweep top awards
Chinese AI researchers based overseas sweep top awards at leading computer vision conference CVPR / SCMP
Beijing’s cinema stimulus
Beijing to disburse 3 million yuan to struggling cinemas / Sixth Tone
“Some 260 movie theaters in Beijing will receive payments from a ‘special development fund’ of 3 million yuan ($424,000)…”
Record gala haul signals economic recovery
JD’s record $32 billion gala haul signals China consumer rebound / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Former Google CEO says Huawei is lying
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says there’s ‘no question’ Huawei routed data to Beijing / CNBC
“Black person toothpaste” is due for a review
Colgate reviewing Chinese toothpaste brand Darlie amid debate on racial inequality / Reuters
A Colgate spokesperson said, “For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name…”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Updates on Beijing’s COVID-19 cluster
Beijing outbreak under control, but cases will continue, epidemiologist says / SCMP
“The fresh wave of infections linked to the Xinfadi wholesale food market peaked on Saturday and the curve was flattening, suggesting the spread of the disease had been contained…”
No evidence new Beijing outbreak came from Europe, E.U. disease agency says / SCMP
“Possible links to Europe began on Saturday when early investigations at the wholesale market found Covid-19 on cutting boards used to process imported salmon, causing Chinese importers to stop buying European salmon from suppliers.”
Beijing virus outbreak has been contained, top China expert says / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
China finds heavy coronavirus traces in seafood, meat sections of Beijing food market / Reuters
Beijing Covid-19 cluster may have begun a month earlier – China health official / Guardian
The vaccine race
Can China win COVID-19 vaccine race with old school technology? / SCMP
“China is adopting a very different approach in its hunt for a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is the only country pouring resources into the use of inactivated viruses, a technique used in vaccines against numerous diseases in the past — including hepatitis A, influenza and polio — but largely shunned in new vaccine development.”
China offers vaccines under development to Beijing workers / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
There may be no immunity against Covid-19, new Wuhan study suggests / SCMP
Renewable power subsidies increase
China boosts renewable power subsidies 7.5% to $13 billion / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Solar power is the big winner, with incentives set to rise 14% compared to last year’s level, while wind payments will be 3.2% lower, the Ministry of Finance said on its website on Wednesday. The subsidy budget would cover existing projects plus any new developments that meet eligibility criteria.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong updates
China tables draft Hong Kong security law in sign it intends to rush legislation / Guardian
“Beijing has tabled a draft of the Hong Kong national security laws before its top lawmaking body, indicating it intends to rush through the contentious legislation which promises to drastically increase Chinese control over the semi-autonomous region.”
Group of Seven countries urge China to reconsider Hong Kong national security law / SCMP
“China has come under mounting pressure to scrap its plan to launch a national security law in Hong Kong, with all foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries issuing a rare joint statement on Wednesday.”
China tells G7 to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs / Reuters
‘Grave cause for concern’: Hongkongers could be extradited to China under new security law / Guardian
China’s United Front pressures support for Hong Kong laws / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
‘Whatever we write… can be subversion, can be sedition’: Hong Kong’s ‘rebel’ tycoon Jimmy Lai says he has no regrets / AFP via HKFP
Rebel media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying (黎智英 Lí Zhìyīng) said, “I’m prepared for prison… If it comes, I will have the opportunity to read books I haven’t read. The only thing I can do is to be positive.”
Taiwan announces humanitarian aid plan for people fleeing city / SCMP
China-India border dispute updates
Ladakh face-off | Days after clash, China frees 10 Indian soldiers / The Hindu
“Three days after clashes in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh left 20 Indian soldiers dead, the Chinese on Thursday evening released 10 Indian Army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel and three Majors, from their custody.”
Indian families demand justice as they await bodies of soldiers killed in clash with China / Reuters
“Families of the fallen Indian soldiers and other citizens demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi find diplomatic and strategic ways to punish China.”
Anger surges in India over deadly border brawl with China / NYT (porous paywall)
Indians hold funerals for soldiers killed at China border, burn portraits of Xi / Reuters
“Indians burned portraits of Chinese President [Xí Jìnpíng 习近平] on Thursday as families cremated some of the 20 soldiers killed in hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region.”
India reacts to border clash with China with protests and vigils / WSJ (paywall)
India tells two state firms not to use China telecoms gear, source says / Reuters
Why conventional wisdom giving China the military edge over India may not be true / CNN
“The Belfer Center at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in Boston and the Center for a New American Security in Washington suggest India maintains an edge in high-altitude mountainous environments, such as the one where the 2020 face-off is taking place.”
India says to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China / Reuters
“India will take part in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China next week, India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on a remote Himalayan border, leaving at least 20 people dead.”
Diplomats ‘strongly protest’ over border clashes / BBC
India-China border tensions at real turning point: CFR / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Alyssa Ayres, a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia and now a senior fellow for India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations, talks about the deadly clashes between India and China at a disputed border in a remote area of the Himalayas.”
India cautions China against ‘exaggerated and untenable claims’ in border standoff / Guardian
China-India violence underlines limits to Beijing’s trade leadership dreams / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese firm on railways project told to go after Ladakh violence / NDTV
Galwan Valley: Image appears to show nail-studded rods used in India-China brawl / BBC
China-India border dispute: what are New Delhi’s options to respond? / SCMP
Republican group bashes Trump on China
Anti-Trump Republican group launches new ad attacking president over China policies / CNN
The Lincoln Project’s new ad says, “No matter what he says, China’s got his number… For four years, they’ve rolled him.”
Trump lobbyist profits off the pandemic
How a Trump-connected lobbyist is cashing in on the coronavirus / Mother Jones
Dan Friedman on Twitter: “Inquiries for this story on Brian Ballard’s lobbying practice caused the firm to amend a two-year-old lobbying disclosure to note a former client is a subsidiary of a Chinese state run company, giving the Chinese government an interest in the work.”
-
Racism in China and Australia
Video evidence of anti-black discrimination in China over coronavirus fears / Washington Post (paywall)
Jinghua Qian on Twitter: “I do speak Mandarin. But I know when white people say “ni hao” to me in Australia, it’s not intended as hello in Chinese — it’s intended as hello in chink.I wrote this for @HuffPostAU in honour of Sarah Tiong’s masterful move in that Triple M”
Weibo’s “trending topics” controversy
Weibo reopens trending topics list but some people ask: Are we better off without it? / Caixin
“People have expressed mixed feelings on the list’s return. Some say that they enjoyed reading directly from news providers and a break from the noise of celebrity gossip. ‘If trending topics depend on who paid more money, I’m fine without it,’ one user wrote.”
TikTok meme revives an ’80s Chinese hit
What is ‘xue hua piao piao’ and why is it all over TikTok? / Goldthread
-
Not Impossible: China’s rich vegan meat culture goes back 1,000 years / Goldthread
“Imitation meat has been around for centuries, especially in Chinese cuisine. Think ‘fish’ fillets made with seaweed and ‘chicken’ cubes bathed in sweet and spicy sauce.”
