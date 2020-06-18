 Pompeo warns Chinese counterpart of ‘more confrontation to come’ - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Pompeo warns Chinese counterpart of ‘more confrontation to come’

NewsletterPremium

pompeo yang jiechi

Mike Pompeo and Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪 meet in Hawaii on June 17. Photo via Secretary Pompeo on Twitter.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his most direct Chinese counterpart, Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪 — who holds two equally important titles, Politburo member, and director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China — met yesterday in Hawaii. It was the first high-level diplomatic meeting between the U.S. and China in months, but don’t mistake that for a sign of détente.

“No consensus was reached in talks between China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday, but the two had dinner and spoke for seven hours in what observers said showed a willingness to maintain dialogue and keep their relations at least at the current level,” the South China Morning Post summarizes.

Ahead of the meeting, the two sides could not agree on who had even requested the meeting, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Chun Han Wong.

The meeting readouts do not have much in common: 

  • A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement (Chinese, English) says that Yang Jiechi urged cooperation rather than confrontation, but then says, in detail, how Yang confronted Pompeo with Beijing’s hardline views on Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang.
  • A much shorter State Department readout, which identified Yang only by his Politburo membership, merely says that the two met to “exchange views,” and that the U.S. pushed for “fully reciprocal dealings between the two nations across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions.” No mention was made of any particular issue, other than “the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The meeting had no effect on the implementation of Hong Kong- and Xinjiang-related legislation that was already lined up, Reuters points out:

Hours after the meeting ended, China announced that its top parliamentary body will review draft Hong Kong national security legislation during a session that began on Thursday…

As the meeting got under way, U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation calling for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, prompting a threat of retaliation from Beijing.

Beijing fiercely pushed back to Trump’s signing of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, per the Global Times:

Four government agencies, including the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the foreign affairs committees of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee as well as Xinjiang regional legislature released statements condemning the U.S. move.

To get a taste of how fierce those statements were, see this (in Chinese) from the Communist Party Standing Committee in Xinjiang. The nearly 3,000-character screed about the hypocrisy of U.S. promotion of human rights ends with this:

We once again reiterate that the Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, ethnicity or religion at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism…The slander and unjustifiable sanctions by the US are totally against the 25 million people of Xinjiang, the 1.4 billion Chinese people and the morality and conscience of mankind. They are a disgusting trick played by U.S. politicians. The so-called “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Bill 2020” is just a piece of paper and will be swept into the garbage by the forces of justice!

As the New York Times notes, the members of the Communist Party Standing Committee in Xinjiang “would presumably be among those targeted by the administration for punishment under the bill Mr. Trump signed.”

Pompeo’s goal in the meeting with Yang, according to an anonymous American official cited in the New York Times, was “not to seek a de-escalation of tensions. Rather, said the person, it served as a warning of more confrontation to come as the United States election campaign ramps up and the country copes with the fallout of the pandemic.”

Share
Links for Thursday, June 18, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Links for Thursday, June 18, 2020

The editors June 18, 2020

Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 17, 2020

China and India point fingers after bloody border brawl

Lucas Niewenhuis June 17, 2020

Links for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The editors June 17, 2020

Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 16, 2020

China-India border dispute erupts in melee, with 20 Indian soldiers perishing in sub-zero temperatures

Lucas Niewenhuis June 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.