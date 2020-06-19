Chinese Ministry of Education wants to welcome more foreign students

The main building of Tsinghua University. Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

The majority of international students studying abroad around the world are from China, and for students from other countries planning to study in Asia, China is the most common destination.

The pandemic currently poses a threat to all study abroad plans, but on June 18, the Chinese Ministry of Education said that it believes the pandemic will only temporarily affect study abroad.

The Ministry says it is committed to expanding the number of students studying abroad while continuing to ensure the safety and well-being of the students. In order to encourage students to pursue this type of educational experience, it will continue to develop resources and strengthen cooperation.

The Ministry of Education’s announcement on June 18 highlighted what it called “Suggestions for Accelerating and Expanding Education to the Outside World in the New Age.” This plan involves educational reform at every level, from primary school classrooms to universities. The importance of improving quality and increasing efficiency in the education system has become more apparent in recent months, the Ministry said, and China remains committed to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries to advance educational opportunities.

