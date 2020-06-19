 Colgate considers rebranding its ‘Black People Toothpaste’ and Chinese consumers are confused - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Colgate considers rebranding its ‘Black People Toothpaste’ and Chinese consumers are confused

Society

For decades, consumer goods giant Colgate-Palmolive knew that Darlie, one of its major toothpaste brands, had racist elements in its branding. The company took steps to fix the problem over the years, dropping the brand’s original name, Darkie, a racial epithet, and redesigning its logo, a grinning man in blackface.

But it wasn’t until yesterday that Colgate announced a review of Darlie’s Chinese name, hēirén yágāo 黑人牙膏, which literally means “Black People Toothpaste.”

In a statement, the company wrote, “For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo, and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name.”

The decision to rebrand Darlie, which was founded in Shanghai in 1933 and acquired by Colgate in 1985, came as widespread protests against police brutality and racism have raged across the U.S., prompting many American companies to confront their brands’ racist histories and make changes.

Darlie is one of the best-selling toothpaste brands in Asia. According to data firm Euromonitor International, the company enjoys 17% of the toothpaste market in China, 21% in Singapore, 28% in Malaysia, and 25% in Taiwan.

While the controversial product isn’t sold in the West, the rebranding has been met with praise from a lot of American consumers, many of whom said that the decision was actually long overdue.

In an ironic contrast, the news received a lukewarm response on Chinese social media. With almost zero knowledge about the brand’s history, many Weibo users said that the decision was another example of “excessive political correctness” in the U.S. “Black people are so sensitive and dramatic. Does it mean I can’t use the word ‘black’ anymore because it’s offensive to them?” one person wrote (in Chinese).

    Share
    Real estate billionaire appeals against child molestation conviction Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    How will Manhattan’s Chinatown emerge from its worst five months ever?

    Jamie Lui June 19, 2020

    Real estate billionaire appeals against child molestation conviction

    Jiayun Feng June 19, 2020

    The gaokao: The grueling test that makes (or breaks) Chinese youth

    Megan Zhang June 18, 2020

    Beijing’s new COVID-19 cases continue to climb, but health authorities say everything is well in hand

    Jiayun Feng June 18, 2020

    Only five years of jail time for Chinese billionaire guilty of sex crimes against underage girls

    Jiayun Feng June 17, 2020

    Merchants at Beijing’s biggest wholesale market suffer massive losses after abrupt COVID-19 shutdown

    Jiayun Feng June 16, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.