Editor’s note for Friday, June 19, 2020

The two Candians behind bars in China are in trouble, for all the wrong reasons, see Story 1 below.

The Chinese government’s propaganda apparti are stepping up their defence of policies in Xinjiang that have resulted in the detention of a million or more Uyghurs: See this slick piece of agitprop from China’s global “news” network CGTN: Memories of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang.

The border dispute at the India-China border is not going to simply disappear with nice words from both countries’ foreign ministries. The founder of Indian news website The Print, Shekhar Gupta, tweeted:

I was five in 1962. It took five decades after that to get India’s new generations to trust China. That trust won’t return for decades now. And never if a regime like CPC is in power. What visionary Deng started with Rajiv Gandhi in 1988, has been fully reversed by Xi.

Foreign affairs correspondent at The Hindu, Ananth Krishnan, commented:

Something to ponder, the next time you read in an op-ed how the Chinese are “long term strategic thinkers” who “think decades in advance”. Do the actions of the past week sound like “long term” strategic thinking?

Our word of the day is Canadian person 加拿大人 jiānádà rén.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief