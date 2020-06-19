 Editor's note for Friday, June 19, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Friday, June 19, 2020

Dear Access member,

The two Candians behind bars in China are in trouble, for all the wrong reasons, see Story 1 below.

The Chinese government’s propaganda apparti are stepping up their defence of policies in Xinjiang that have resulted in the detention of a million or more Uyghurs: See this slick piece of agitprop from China’s global “news” network CGTN: Memories of fighting terrorism in Xinjiang.

The border dispute at the India-China border is not going to simply disappear with nice words from both countries’ foreign ministries. The founder of Indian news website The Print, Shekhar Gupta, tweeted:

I was five in 1962. It took five decades after that to get India’s new generations to trust China. That trust won’t return for decades now. And never if a regime like CPC is in power. What visionary Deng started with Rajiv Gandhi in 1988, has been fully reversed by Xi.

Foreign affairs correspondent at The Hindu, Ananth Krishnan, commented

Something to ponder, the next time you read in an op-ed how the Chinese are “long term strategic thinkers” who “think decades in advance”. Do the actions of the past week sound like “long term” strategic thinking?

June 25: A free SupChina CEO webinar: The post-COVID consumer in China and the rest of the world — an early readout: Hear from Yale Senior Fellow Stephen Roach and Co-CEO of L Catterton Michael Chu as they discuss what the post-COVID consumer will look like.

Our word of the day is Canadian person 加拿大人 jiānádà rén.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    China charges two Canadian hostages with spying Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

