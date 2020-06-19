Links for Friday, June 19, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Hawaii summit to boost trade deal?
Pompeo says China recommitted to trade deal in Hawaii summit / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said China’s top foreign policy official committed in a meeting this week to honor all of his nation’s commitments under its first-phase trade deal with President Donald Trump.”
China to step up U.S. agriculture purchases under phase one trade war deal after Hawaii talks, sources say / Bloomberg via SCMP
Outside of Beijing, things are going back to normal
As coronavirus resurges in Beijing, much of China has bounced back / WSJ (paywall)
“Millions of Beijing residents are back under lockdown as the Chinese capital contends with a new cluster of coronavirus cases. Schools are closed and residents can’t leave the city without a recent negative nucleic acid test.”
Chinese stock index enters positive territory for the year / WSJ (paywall)
“On Friday, the CSI 300 index added 1.3% to close at 4098.71, for a year-to-date gain of 0.05%, according to FactSet.”
Japan reopens, but not to the U.S. and China
Japan to restart business travel, but U.S. and China in back of queue / Nikkei Asian Review via Caixin (paywall)
“The country looks to allow in a total of 250 travelers daily from Vietnam and Thailand as early as July and has begun negotiations with Australia and New Zealand. The U.S., the Chinese mainland, South Korea and Taiwan may follow in the fall.”
Former central banker calls for transparency
China’s companies need more transparency, former central banker says / Caixin (paywall)
“China needs to improve transparency, accounting standards and governance of listed companies and financial markets as more businesses seek to move their listings to the home market amid growing regulatory pressures abroad, Zhōu Xiǎochuān 周小川, the country’s former central bank governor, said Thursday.”
Hydrogen-fueled vehicles
China takes new step to power up hydrogen fuel vehicles / Caixin (paywall)
ByteDance’s unstoppable growth
ByteDance’s Q1 revenue said to jump to $5.6b / Tech in Asia
ByteDance forms ecommerce business unit / Tech in Asia
“According to the report, Kāng Zéyǔ 康泽宇, the former head of the company’s overseas products like news app TopBuzz and social app Helo, will lead the ecommerce unit, for which the company has set a gross merchandise volume target of 200 billion yuan (US$28.3 billion) for 2020.”
Flight pass
Chinese airline offers ‘flight pass’ promotion for unlimited travel / Sixth Tone
“Customers who purchase the pass will be allowed to travel economy class with very few restrictions. Priced at 3,322 yuan ($470), the product can be used for unlimited trips within China through the end of the year.”
U.S. court rejects IP theft claims
U.S. court rejects IP theft claims against Chinese mixed reality firm / TechNode
“Impossible” pork and crayfish
Zhenmeat launches plant-based ‘pork’ and ‘crayfish’ to cater to Chinese tastes / Caixin
“Beijing-based startup, Zhenmeat, that produces plant-based ‘meat’ is elbowing its way into China’s nascent faux meat market with the launch of two new products which the company said are specifically designed to appeal to Chinese tastes…”
Drugmaker reports loss
Drugmaker Kangmei reports 4.7 billion yuan net loss for 2019 after multiple downward revisions / Caixin (paywall)
Spicy fish fortune
China’s craving for spicy fish creates an improbable fortune / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Are China’s milk powder exports safe for infants?
China protein milk powder imports from Australia, New Zealand jump but questions over use as a supplement for infants / SCMP
“Alone powder products, while widely researched as having health benefits, have not been properly produced or tested to infant food standards, which are stricter than general food standards…”
UBS drops U.S. listing of Chinese LGBTQ app
UBS drops from Chinese LGBTQ dating app blued IPO / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“UBS Bank AG is no longer working on the U.S. initial public offering of the owner of Blued, China’s biggest LGBTQ dating app, after gauging the market, joining a number of other banks in curbing work on some U.S. listings by Chinese firms.”
Chinese phone sales in India still strong
Border conflict does little to damp Chinese phone sales in India / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Yum China files for Hong Kong listing
Yum China files for $2 billion Hong Kong listing / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Liquor giant next in line for highest market value
Liquor giant Moutai poised to become China’s biggest stock / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai Co. briefly overtook Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. as the nation’s biggest stock by market value.”
Beijing’s coronavirus cluster
Return of coronavirus slams Beijing’s already hard-hit restaurants / WSJ (paywall)
Alibaba reshuffles executives
Alibaba reshuffles executives in fintech, travel, retail units / TechNode
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing’s COVID-19 cluster
Beijing’s COVID cluster ‘contained,’ but search for source continues / Sixth Tone
Mass virus testing strains Beijing’s resources / Sixth Tone
“The gap between sampling and testing capacity is resulting in days long delays for results, with one company admitting that their 24-hour testing process now takes up to three days.”
In this coronavirus wave, China tries something new: restraint / NYT (porous paywall)
“The brunt of the government’s measures has been borne by food traders at markets that were sealed off after cases were found, and by the residents of more than four dozen apartment complexes placed under lockdown. But in many other Beijing neighborhoods, the shops, restaurants and even hair salons are still operating.”
Beijing market outbreak investigation zeroes in on seafood stalls / SCMP
Anxiety in Beijing as officials battle new coronavirus outbreak / Guardian
China ramps up checks on food imports amid Beijing outbreak / SCMP
China agrees with experts salmon unlikely cause of Beijing outbreak / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
China says coronaviruses behind Beijing outbreak ‘came from Europe’ / FT (paywall)
The ongoing vaccine race
Clover launches sixth Chinese COVID-19 vaccine trial / Reuters
“Clover Biopharmaceuticals became the sixth Chinese developer of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to move into human trials on Friday, launching a study in Australia that will test its vaccine with boosters.”
China company says its vaccine could be complete by ‘autumn’ / ABC News
“A China-based pharmaceutical company claims its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is proving to be safe and effective on humans so far, citing early research. A senior member of the company said the vaccine could finish the last phase of human testing as early as this fall.”
China sets biosafety standards for coronavirus vaccine makers / SCMP
U.S. lawmakers, top official clash on China’s involvement in coronavirus vaccine development / SCMP
The new space race
China and the U.S. are racing to offer internet from space, with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the lead / Abacus
“Elon Musk’s SpaceX may be closest to achieving this dream. The company recently showed off a successful test of the Starlink system, which relies on a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). SpaceX isn’t alone: China has also been accelerating the rollout of its own LEO constellations.”
Is China finally kicking its coal addiction?
China to reduce coal consumption amid economic downturn / Sixth Tone
Lauri Myllyvirta on Twitter: “VERY important joint policy from multiple ministries telling provinces to put brakes on new coal power projects. Provinces with orange/red status should not approve new coal plants, and green provinces should use clean energy, imports and flexibility before building new coal.”
Squid season closed
China announces closed season on squid spawning grounds / China Dialogue
-
China’s Ice Pathfinder satellite sends back first pictures of Arctic region / SCMP
“Chen Zhuoqi, an associate professor at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou and team leader on the project, said the aim of the latest mission was to test the Ice Pathfinder’s observation capabilities.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Making sense of the China-India border clash
Will India side with the West against China? A test is at hand / NYT (porous paywall)
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly reveled in the prospect of a more muscular role for India in the region and the world. But analysts say the new tensions with China will be the starkest test yet of whether India is ready — or truly willing — to jostle with a rising power bent on expanding its interests and territory.”
China’s strategic assessment of the Ladakh clash / War on the Rocks
Stimson Center scholar Yun Sun writes, “Tactically, China wants to put an end to the infrastructure arms race along the border, but strategically is in no hurry to resolve the disputes as it bogs India down as a continental power. China is pushing for the territory occupied in the 1962 war as a reaction to perceived Indian exploitation of China’s vulnerability due to COVID-19 and deteriorating relations with the United States.”
China is foolish to make an enemy of India / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Satellite images suggest Chinese activity at Himalayan border with India before clash / Reuters
“In the days leading up to the most violent border clash between India and China in decades, China brought in pieces of machinery, cut a trail into a Himalayan mountainside and may have even dammed a river, satellite pictures suggest.”
China, India reinforcing border positions, satellite images show / SCMP
India and China downplay reports of soldier release / BBC
“China has denied having any Indian soldiers currently in custody, as both sides try to lower the temperature following a fatal clash along their disputed border in the Galwan Valley.”
India accuses China of preparing attack on border troops / Guardian
-
The ‘father of democracy’ caught between Hong Kong’s extremes / NYT (porous paywall)
Hong Kong teacher partially blinded by alleged police projectile during demo loses job at elite school / HKFP
The leader who killed her city / The Atlantic
Timothy Mclaughlin writes of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng (林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é), “She has emerged as the perfect tool for Beijing: a convenient shield for those actually in charge, and so despised by her people that most have entirely given up on her.”
-
Australia is being cyberattacked by state actor, prime minister says / WSJ (paywall)
Businesses and government agencies in Australia are being targeted by a sophisticated state actor in a large-scale cyberattack, the country’s prime minister said, raising alarm that disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is increasing the vulnerability of institutions.
…Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn’t identify the country responsible on Friday, but said not many countries have the resources to mount such a wide-ranging cyber assault.
-
Australia sees China as main suspect in state-based cyberattacks, sources say / Reuters
China denies being behind cyber attack on Australia, foreign ministry spokesman calls claims ‘baseless’ / Australian ABC
-
China fumes over U.S. Xinjiang bill / China Media Project
Carl Minzner on Twitter: “(1/x) *Seven* separate segments on China’s 6/18 7pm state evening news criticizing US Uighur Human Rights Policy Act for interfering w/China’s internal affairs. Note: This *might* mark the launch of a highly public barrage against U.S. in Chinese state media, lasting weeks.”
-
Chinese air force approaches Taiwan for fourth time this week, Taiwan’s military says / Reuters
Japan files diplomatic protest over Chinese ships near disputed Diaoyu Islands / SCMP
-
Ex-U.S. trade representative Charlene Barshefsky says Donald Trump has ‘no policy’ on China / SCMP
“The Trump administration’s approach to China has been characterised by inconsistent messaging by top U.S. officials, who are themselves contradicted by the president himself, said Charlene Barshefsky, who served as the US trade representative for four years during Bill Clinton’s administration.”
The biggest obstacle to China policy: President Trump / NYT (porous paywall)
“As national security officials and some trade advisers in the Trump administration tried crafting get-tough-on-China policies to address what they viewed as America’s greatest foreign policy challenge, they ran into opposition from an unexpected quarter… President Trump himself was undermining their work.”
U.S. in the final frontier
U.S. aims for space superiority over China and Russia in new defense strategy / SCMP
-
Russian military seeking to counter growing Chinese role in Central Asia / Jamestown
“Security specialist Yevgeny Pogrebnyak argues that the actions of China in Central Asia have not only ‘attracted the attention of Russian commanders’ but led Moscow to take steps intended to counter what they see as unwarranted and unwanted Chinese military expansion in the region.”
-
Iran nuclear row escalates as China warns of dire consequences / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Diplomacy over Iran’s atomic program erupted into a new level of rancor, with China warning that even a toned-down rebuke of Tehran over its alleged lack of cooperation with inspectors could unravel global efforts to contain the spread of nuclear weapons.”
-
China says one-fifth of Belt and Road projects ‘seriously affected’ by pandemic / Reuters
-
Kenyatta warns U.S.-China rivalry puts Africa at risk / FT (paywall)
-
China urged to ‘follow through’ on U.S. concerns after Hawaii meeting / SCMP
-
Kiribati caught in tug of war between China and Taiwan as presidential run-off approaches / SCMP
“The presidential run-off in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the country’s history, according to former president Anote Tong.”
-
David Paulk 波大卫 on Twitter: “THREAD: China’s media regulator is now requiring real-name registration for authors of online literature as authorities move to ensure that publishing platforms gravitate toward content with a “positive and healthy tone.”Per @SixthTone’s arts & culture reporter @Xiguaken”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
China’s hip-hop artists seal their lips on BLM
Why China’s hip-hop stars are staying silent on Black Lives Matter / Inkstone
“The divide underscores how hip hop can achieve huge commercial success in China while being cut off from its black roots by cultural and political forces — a disconnect that is drawing criticism from within and outside the music community.”
-
Who is that masked man taking the college entrance exam? / Caixin (paywall)
“Officials have announced a series of public health precautions to be implemented at gaokao test sites. Notably, students and teachers must monitor and report their health conditions starting from 14 days prior to the test.”
-
New Vans short film documents Beijing’s growing skateboarding scene / The Beijinger
“Shot largely in emulation of ’80s home video, complete with glitchy graphics and blown-out colors, and through the all-seeing fisheye lens, the short film is roundly nostalgic, but it also asks questions about the future of skating in China.”
-
In China, a lawsuit galvanizes the transgender rights movement / Sixth Tone
“The pressure to conform to gender norms in the office — and fear of the consequences for not doing so — takes a severe toll on the mental health of China’s trans workers…”
