 Links for Friday, June 19, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Links for Friday, June 19, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Businesses and government agencies in Australia are being targeted by a sophisticated state actor in a large-scale cyberattack, the country’s prime minister said, raising alarm that disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is increasing the vulnerability of institutions.

…Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn’t identify the country responsible on Friday, but said not many countries have the resources to mount such a wide-ranging cyber assault.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • China’s hip-hop artists seal their lips on BLM
    Why China’s hip-hop stars are staying silent on Black Lives Matter / Inkstone
    “The divide underscores how hip hop can achieve huge commercial success in China while being cut off from its black roots by cultural and political forces — a disconnect that is drawing criticism from within and outside the music community.”
  • Preventing a post-gaokao outbreak
    Who is that masked man taking the college entrance exam? / Caixin (paywall)
    “Officials have announced a series of public health precautions to be implemented at gaokao test sites. Notably, students and teachers must monitor and report their health conditions starting from 14 days prior to the test.”
  • New film celebrates China’s skateboard scene
    New Vans short film documents Beijing’s growing skateboarding scene / The Beijinger
    “Shot largely in emulation of ’80s home video, complete with glitchy graphics and blown-out colors, and through the all-seeing fisheye lens, the short film is roundly nostalgic, but it also asks questions about the future of skating in China.”
  • China’s transgender movement rallies behind discrimination case
    In China, a lawsuit galvanizes the transgender rights movement / Sixth Tone
    “The pressure to conform to gender norms in the office — and fear of the consequences for not doing so — takes a severe toll on the mental health of China’s trans workers…”
    Share
    How will Manhattan’s Chinatown emerge from its worst five months ever? Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Friday, June 19, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 19, 2020

    China charges two Canadian hostages with spying

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 19, 2020

    Woman makes 3 million yuan in flight delay insurance scam

    Owen Matthews June 19, 2020

    Chinese Ministry of Education wants to welcome more foreign students

    Bea Hesselbart June 19, 2020

    Week in Review: Friday, June 19, 2020

    The editors June 19, 2020

    Editor’s note for Thursday, June 18, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 18, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.