Links for Friday, June 19, 2020

Businesses and government agencies in Australia are being targeted by a sophisticated state actor in a large-scale cyberattack, the country’s prime minister said, raising alarm that disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic is increasing the vulnerability of institutions.

…Prime Minister Scott Morrison didn’t identify the country responsible on Friday, but said not many countries have the resources to mount such a wide-ranging cyber assault.