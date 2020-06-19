Week in Review: Friday, June 19, 2020

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- The Chinese-Indian border dispute unexpectedly erupted in a no-guns melee that left 20 Indian military personnel dead either from direct combat or from associated injuries and subzero temperatures. The battle marked the deadliest day on the border in over 50 years, though we don’t know exactly how deadly because Beijing has avoided releasing its own account of official casualty statistics. Each side has taken to blaming the other, further damaging the already uneasy relationship between the two major Asian countries.
- Beijing’s new cluster of COVID-19 cases, which was identified on June 11, was met with “wartime-like measures” that have reportedly reined in the virus within a week. The new lockdown measures in response to the outbreak, which started in Beijing’s Xinfadi Market (the biggest wholesale food market in Asia), could amount to a death blow to many of the smaller businesses that were still reeling from the first lockdown. China’s chief epidemiologist, Wú Zūnyǒu 吴尊友, assures the public that the outbreak is past its peak and that daily new cases should be decreasing.
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his most direct Chinese counterpart, Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪, had an apparently unproductive meeting in Hawaii on June 17. They reportedly discussed an array of hot-button issues, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, North Korea, and COVID-19.
- Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton published a firsthand account of President Trump’s interactions with Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 in 2018 and 2019, underscoring the president’s self-obsession and Islamophobia on policy regarding China trade and human rights.
- Chinese real estate tycoon Wáng Zhènhuá 王振华 will only face five years of jail time for child molestation, and China’s censorship bureau acted quickly to bury the story amid public outrage.
- Didi Chuxing, China’s largest ride-hailing company, has filed a lawsuit against a couple for tarnishing the company’s reputation after the pair released a staged sexual assault by a Didi driver as a pornographic film.
