Editor’s note for Monday, June 22, 2020

Dear Access member,

Some notes from today’s news:

“China is losing India,” says Foreign Affairs magazine. The Financial Times says there “is now near-consensus in the Indian policymaking elite that China is a hostile power and that India’s only feasible response is to move closer to the U.S. and to Asian democracies, such as Japan and Australia.” See story 1 below for details and the source of our subject line “Enemy Number One.”

Donald Trump confirmed that he avoided sanctions on Xinjiang officials to try to preserve trade talks as they were ongoing through late 2018 and 2019. In an interview with Axios published over the weekend, when asked about why Treasury Department sanctions — reportedly drawn up in the fall of 2018 — were never enacted, Trump replied, “Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal.”

The U.S. State Department designated China Central Television, China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times as foreign missions today. This follows the February 18 designation of the U.S. operations of Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA as foriegn missions. Expect blowback.

Meanwhile Trump has suspended issuance of new work visas through December 31, senior officials told reporters, Bloomberg reports. The pause will affect about 240,000 people who hold H-1B, H4, H-2B, J, and L visas. Many of them are Chinese citizens.

“Big gift to China and India. Big blow to many U.S. businesses. Enormous blow to legions of students who invested 10s and 100s of thousands of dollars in U.S. education with expectation they’d have shot at working in the U.S. after graduation,” tweeted writer Eric Fish.

Free online events from SupChina:

June 24: Himalayan Games: How far will India and China take their border dispute?

June 25: CEO webinar: The post-COVID consumer in China and the rest of the world — an early readout

Our word of the day is system for prospective spouses to check on [their partner’s] history of domestic violence 涉家庭暴力人员婚姻登记可查询制度 shè jiātíng bàolì rényuán hūnyīn dēngjì kě cháxún zhìdù. See story 2.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief