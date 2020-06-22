Links for Monday, June 22, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

China re-classified petrol-electric hybrid vehicles on Monday so they get more favourable treatment than all-petrol or diesel counterparts under new clean car rules, making it easier for automakers to meet environment quotas and offer more choice…China has some of the world’s strictest rules regarding the production of fossil-fuel vehicles, as it battles unhealthy levels of air pollution in its crowded cities.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Organizers said 8,943 union members participated in a city-wide poll, falling short of their 60,000 total vote threshold to go ahead with a general strike, even though 95% of participants supported the move. Separately, the Secondary School Students Action Platform affiliated with prominent activist Joshua Wong said it would not initiate a class boycott as they only received 3,393 in-person supporting votes, also falling short of the target of 5,000 in-person votes. A total of 88% of 9,910 high school students who voted in-person or electronically agreed to a walkout.

Fears of a possible confrontation were heightened last week with the announcement from the Japanese coastguard that Chinese government ships had been spotted in the waters close to Senakaku/Diaoyu Islands every day since mid-April, setting a new record for the number of consecutive days.

By Friday, those sightings had reached 67 days in a row.