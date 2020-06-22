Links for Monday, June 22, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Disney shuts English training centers
Disney English permanently closes all its centers across China / Shanghaiist
“One of China’s biggest and most high-profile English language training schools is shutting down all of its physical locations for good in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.”
China tries investing inland, again
China launches new Go West development drive to counter post-coronavirus geopolitical risks / SCMP
“Faced with threats of economic decoupling from the U.S. and international hostility stemming from its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, China is trying to harness its vast and energy-rich western regions.”
Embezzlement at UCF Holdings
Chong Sing reveals scale of fraud at its Chinese online payments unit / Caixin (paywall)
“Another domino in the troubled empire of Chinese financial conglomerate UCF Holdings Ltd., whose secretive controller died in London last year, is in danger of falling after its Hong Kong-listed unit disclosed a 1.5 billion yuan ($212 million) embezzlement at a mainland subsidiary and warned it may have to shut the business down.”
China’s new second-richest person
Pinduoduo founder becomes China’s second-richest person / Caixin
“Huáng Zhēng 黄峥, founder and CEO of China’s e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo, now has a net worth of $45.4 billion dollars, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires Rankings. That means he has surpassed Alibaba founder Jack Ma [Mà Yǔn 马云] to become the second-richest person in China, closely trailing behind Pony Ma [Mǎ Huàténg 马化腾], founder and CEO of Tencent.”
Chinese companies want Guinea’s iron reserves
Baowu spearheads fund to develop world’s largest untapped iron reserve / Caixin (paywall)
“State-owned steel giant Baowu is leading a consortium of steelmakers seeking to revive a long-stalled iron ore project in Guinea, taking over from Chalco as it seeks to secure supply of the main raw material used in steel production.”
Investment in Japanese display-maker
TCL invests $281 million in Japanese peer, eyes new display production method / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s TCL Technology Group Corp. will invest 30 billion yen ($281 million) in a Japanese display-maker specializing in organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), forming a partnership to jointly develop a cheaper way of making display panels.”
Developing China’s Greater Bay Area
China’s aim to integrate Greater Bay Area comes together with Hong Kong health care providers playing a leading role / SCMP
‘International education’ can play a key role in development of China’s Greater Bay Area, says pioneer Hong Kong schools veteran / SCMP
U.S. puts limit on air travel opening
U.S. rejects additional flights sought by Chinese air carriers / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“In a statement late Friday, the Transportation Department said it disapproved [of] service schedules submitted by four China-based carriers that currently are allowed to make four combined flights to the U.S. each week, plus additional proposals submitted by three other Chinese carriers. Shares of three China-based airlines fell in Hong Kong trading Monday.”
Shanghai-London investment link
London lands $1.8bn listing of Chinese insurer via Shanghai link / FT (paywall)
“China Pacific Insurance…issued $1.8bn in global depositary receipts in London, backed by shares listed in Shanghai, as part of a ‘stock connect’ programme that links the two exchanges. Full trading in the GDRs began on Monday.”
Mask fraud
Chinese company sued by U.S. for selling ‘fake’ masks wasn’t certified, Beijing says / AFP via SCMP
“A Chinese company sued for selling nearly half a million fake and substandard N95 respirators to US buyers in April was not a certified maker of medical masks…”
Moutai takes the number one spot in China
Liquor maker Moutai surpasses ICBC as biggest China-listed stock / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Ant gets a name change
Jack Ma’s fintech giant ant to drop ‘financial’ from its name / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s largest financial-technology company is rebranding itself to emphasize the tech rather than the finance, after earlier drawing scrutiny from regulators.”
Apple purges unlicensed iPhone games
Apple will remove thousands of unlicensed iPhone games in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Developers and publishers in China have been told that their iOS games will need licenses to continue operating from July, according to people familiar with the matter. The decision ends the unofficial practice of allowing games to be published while awaiting authorization from the country’s slow-moving regulators.”
Poultry imports from Tyson Foods plant suspended
China suspends U.S. poultry imports after coronavirus outbreak at Tyson plant / Foreign Policy (porous paywall)
“China has temporarily suspended the import of poultry products from an Arkansas-based Tyson Foods processing plant after reports of a mass coronavirus outbreak at the company’s processing facilities.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing virus cluster updates
Beijing virus cases drop to single figures, cluster emerges at PepsiCo factory / Caixin (paywall)
“The number of new Covid-19 cases in Beijing fell to single figures Monday for the first time in more than a week, one day after an infection cluster at a PepsiCo Inc. factory emerged as a new hotspot in the city’s latest coronavirus outbreak.”
Mysterious Tianjin COVID-19 case believed to be linked to neighboring Beijing / Caixin
Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily for coronavirus, says official / Reuters
Beijing coronavirus cases to see ‘cliff-like’ drop this week: expert / Reuters
The vaccine race
Chinese researchers launch phase-2 human test for possible coronavirus vaccine / Reuters
Context: Coronavirus vaccine tracker / NYT (porous paywall)
-
Loosened regulations for electric car makers
China may ease green rules for electric car production this year / Reuters
China eases green rules for petrol-electric hybrids, giving makers space to manoeuvre / Reuters
China re-classified petrol-electric hybrid vehicles on Monday so they get more favourable treatment than all-petrol or diesel counterparts under new clean car rules, making it easier for automakers to meet environment quotas and offer more choice…China has some of the world’s strictest rules regarding the production of fossil-fuel vehicles, as it battles unhealthy levels of air pollution in its crowded cities.
COVID-19 research updates
Asymptomatic patients may shed virus for longer than others, study says / SCMP
Recovered Chinese patients may be defenceless against foreign mutation, study says / SCMP
Solar eclipse
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse in parts of China on Sunday / Australian ABC
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong national security law could be passed this month
Law will tighten Beijing’s grip on Hong Kong with Chinese security force / NYT (porous paywall)
“The details released by the official Xinhua News Agency on Saturday suggested that the law would greatly magnify the Chinese government’s ability to extinguish political opposition in Hong Kong, which sustained monthslong street protests there last year that often flared into clashes with the police. The law would also allow Beijing to override the city’s local laws.”
Chinese lawmakers to meet again in June, may pass security law, say reports / Reuters
“China’s top legislative body will meet on June 28, about a week after its last gathering, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, a shorter than usual gap following the announcement of details of a draft Hong Kong security law.”
Important information withheld in the National Security Law draft / Jerome A. Cohen
NPCSC releases some details of draft Hong Kong National Security Law, but withholds information on criminal provisions / NPC Observer
Harboring Hong Kong ‘rioters’ will harm Taiwan, China says / Reuters
‘Comprehensive assault’: European Parliament condemns Beijing over Hong Kong national security law / AFP via HKFP
China hits back at U.N. rights chief on Hong Kong legislation / Reuters
Hong Kong pro-democracy unions won’t call for general strike / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Organizers said 8,943 union members participated in a city-wide poll, falling short of their 60,000 total vote threshold to go ahead with a general strike, even though 95% of participants supported the move. Separately, the Secondary School Students Action Platform affiliated with prominent activist Joshua Wong said it would not initiate a class boycott as they only received 3,393 in-person supporting votes, also falling short of the target of 5,000 in-person votes. A total of 88% of 9,910 high school students who voted in-person or electronically agreed to a walkout.
E.U.-China summit
E.U.-China summit: Beijing puts focus on consensus, while Brussels highlights differences / SCMP
“During talks with Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强, EU leaders insisted on their key demands for an investment treaty and raised the issue of Hong Kong, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.”
Beijing and E.U. officials hold tense summit amid trade, human rights concerns / AFP via HKFP
-
Japan moves on disputed islands
Japan votes to change status of islands also claimed by China / CNN
“A bill that changes the status of an island chain claimed by both Japan and China was approved by a city council in Okinawa on Monday, generating a strong protest from Beijing, which said it had dispatched coast guard ships to the area.”
China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands / Reuters
Japan city renames area covering Senkaku Islands, triggering China to warn of reprisal / Kyodo via SCMP
Why this Japan-China island dispute could be Asia’s next military flashpoint / CNN
Fears of a possible confrontation were heightened last week with the announcement from the Japanese coastguard that Chinese government ships had been spotted in the waters close to Senakaku/Diaoyu Islands every day since mid-April, setting a new record for the number of consecutive days.
By Friday, those sightings had reached 67 days in a row.
Canada-China crisis
China says espionage cases against Canadians not linked to Huawei CFO / Reuters
“China said on Monday the espionage cases against two Canadian citizens in the country are unrelated to the ongoing extradition case in Canada against Huawei senior executive Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 and called for Meng’s release.”
China to Canada PM: Stop ‘irresponsible remarks’ on spy case / Washington Post (paywall)
U.S. demands China release Canadians detained days after Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou / SCMP
Activist freed from prison
Chinese activist Lu Yuyu freed from prison after four years behind bars, lawyer says / SCMP
-
The Arms Trade Treaty
China votes to join global arms sales treaty scorned by Trump / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China’s top legislative body voted to join a global treaty on arms sales in a move that supports Beijing’s efforts to contrast itself with U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies.”
The “new cold war”
U.S. v China: is this the start of a new cold war? / Guardian
“As the US squares up to China over the coronavirus pandemic, it appears as if many of the world’s democracies are, as rapidly as in 1946, reaching a new perception of the world order. Mike Pompeo, the US secretary of state, has declared the Chinese Communist party to be the number one threat to security, greater than international terrorism, and a growing number of countries seem to agree.”
“Wolf Warrior” diplomacy
Xiang Lanxin, “On Wolf Warrior Diplomacy” / Reading the Chinese Dream
Xiang Lanxin, Chinese international politics expert, “denounces [aggressive ‘wolf warrior’] tactics as both unproductive and ungrounded in fact and logic. Clearly, from a diplomatic perspective, ratcheting up the tone rarely works if the goal is to arrive at a solution to a problem.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Living through Beijing’s second COVID-19 outbreak
In Beijing it looked like coronavirus was gone. Now we’re living with a second wave / Guardian
Beijing-based illustrator and writer Krish Raghav reports on life in the city, where, he says, “A curious tension emerged between the need to project normality, and to show decisive action…Beijing residents are used to the city changing suddenly before their eyes, but the pandemic and its lockdowns have produced a creeping feeling that something has been lost for good.”
-
CBA kicks off again, sans spectators
Chinese basketball league resumes season after 5-month hiatus / Sixth Tone
“The league’s 20 teams will play their remaining 78 games without spectators in the coastal cities of Qingdao and Dongguan over a frenetic two-week period. The top 12 teams will qualify for the playoffs, which begin with single, winner-moves-on games. The semifinals and finals will each be decided by best-of-three series.”
Dog-meat fair controversy
China’s annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time / Reuters
“China’s notorious dog-meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered.”
Censorship-related suicide
Positive energy: the darker side of China’s social media catchphrase / SCMP
“Zhong Yusheng, 13, and Miu Kexin, 10, were both reprimanded by educational authorities for not exuding ‘positive energy’, but while Zhong got away with a rap on the knuckles, Miu ended up losing her life.”
China’s new “idol era”
Chinese idol survival shows – the start of a new ‘idol era’ / Whats on Weibo
“China has a vibrant online popular culture media environment, where new trends and genres come and go every single day. Chinese idol survival shows, however, have seen continued success and now seem to go through another major peak in popularity.”
A new graphic novel on the Tiananmen Massacre
Graphic novel on the Tiananmen Massacre shows medium’s power to capture history / CNN
-
Brazilian expat accused of secretly filming women, posting videos online / Sixth Tone
“When Sixth Tone sent him footage provided by [one of the victims], the man said he ‘didn’t do the video.’ He admitted, however, that the Instagram account featured in the video belonged to him, saying ‘someone else did that against me,’ without elaborating.”
