 Links for Monday, June 22, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Links for Monday, June 22, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

China re-classified petrol-electric hybrid vehicles on Monday so they get more favourable treatment than all-petrol or diesel counterparts under new clean car rules, making it easier for automakers to meet environment quotas and offer more choice…China has some of the world’s strictest rules regarding the production of fossil-fuel vehicles, as it battles unhealthy levels of air pollution in its crowded cities.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Organizers said 8,943 union members participated in a city-wide poll, falling short of their 60,000 total vote threshold to go ahead with a general strike, even though 95% of participants supported the move. Separately, the Secondary School Students Action Platform affiliated with prominent activist Joshua Wong said it would not initiate a class boycott as they only received 3,393 in-person supporting votes, also falling short of the target of 5,000 in-person votes. A total of 88% of 9,910 high school students who voted in-person or electronically agreed to a walkout.

Fears of a possible confrontation were heightened last week with the announcement from the Japanese coastguard that Chinese government ships had been spotted in the waters close to Senakaku/Diaoyu Islands every day since mid-April, setting a new record for the number of consecutive days.

By Friday, those sightings had reached 67 days in a row.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

  • Living through Beijing’s second COVID-19 outbreak
    In Beijing it looked like coronavirus was gone. Now we’re living with a second wave / Guardian
    Beijing-based illustrator and writer Krish Raghav reports on life in the city, where, he says, “A curious tension emerged between the need to project normality, and to show decisive action…Beijing residents are used to the city changing suddenly before their eyes, but the pandemic and its lockdowns have produced a creeping feeling that something has been lost for good.”
  • CBA kicks off again, sans spectators
    Chinese basketball league resumes season after 5-month hiatus / Sixth Tone
    “The league’s 20 teams will play their remaining 78 games without spectators in the coastal cities of Qingdao and Dongguan over a frenetic two-week period. The top 12 teams will qualify for the playoffs, which begin with single, winner-moves-on games. The semifinals and finals will each be decided by best-of-three series.”
  • Dog-meat fair controversy
    China’s annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time / Reuters
    “China’s notorious dog-meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered.”
  • Censorship-related suicide
    Positive energy: the darker side of China’s social media catchphrase / SCMP
    “Zhong Yusheng, 13, and Miu Kexin, 10, were both reprimanded by educational authorities for not exuding ‘positive energy’, but while Zhong got away with a rap on the knuckles, Miu ended up losing her life.”
  • China’s new “idol era”
    Chinese idol survival shows – the start of a new ‘idol era’ / Whats on Weibo
    “China has a vibrant online popular culture media environment, where new trends and genres come and go every single day. Chinese idol survival shows, however, have seen continued success and now seem to go through another major peak in popularity.”
  • A new graphic novel on the Tiananmen Massacre
    Graphic novel on the Tiananmen Massacre shows medium’s power to capture history / CNN
  • Brazilian expat’s sex crimes
    Brazilian expat accused of secretly filming women, posting videos online / Sixth Tone
    “When Sixth Tone sent him footage provided by [one of the victims], the man said he ‘didn’t do the video.’ He admitted, however, that the Instagram account featured in the video belonged to him, saying ‘someone else did that against me,’ without elaborating.”
    Share
    Sinica Early Access: Why doesn't the China bubble pop? A conversation with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, June 22, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 22, 2020

    ‘Indians feel assaulted and humiliated by China’ after border clash

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 22, 2020

    Sinica Early Access: Why doesn’t the China bubble pop? A conversation with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik

    The editors June 22, 2020

    Editor’s note for Friday, June 19, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 19, 2020

    China charges two Canadian hostages with spying

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 19, 2020

    Woman makes 3 million yuan in flight delay insurance scam

    Owen Matthews June 19, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.