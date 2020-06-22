 Sinica Early Access: Why doesn't the China bubble pop? A conversation with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik - SupChina
Sinica Early Access: Why doesn’t the China bubble pop? A conversation with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik, about his new book, China: The Bubble That Never Pops. A longtime resident of Beijing, Tom wrote for the Wall Street Journal before joining Bloomberg as chief Asia economist. His book argues that Beijing’s leaders have learned valuable lessons from their own history and from the experiences of other countries, and applied them well to China’s own economy.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 120

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Yum China Holdings, Inc., operator of large fast-food chains such as Pizza Hut and KFC, has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing, U.S. companies will be allowed to work with Huawei on setting global 5G standards, and local governments begin to provide incentives for up-and-coming livestreamers in an effort to revitalize the Chinese economy through ecommerce.

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily: Episode 69: China AI with Jeff Ding

Episode 69 of Tech Buzz China features our co-host Rui Ma in dialogue with Jeff Ding, a Rhodes Scholar and D.Phil Researcher at Oxford in the Future of Humanity Institute. He is also the creator of a free weekly newsletter called China AI. For his talk, Jeff focuses on artificial intelligence in China, specifically, some of the “unsexy” technical applications of AI across several industries.

    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, June 22, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 22, 2020

    ‘Indians feel assaulted and humiliated by China’ after border clash

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 22, 2020

    Links for Monday, June 22, 2020

    The editors June 22, 2020

    Editor’s note for Friday, June 19, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 19, 2020

    China charges two Canadian hostages with spying

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 19, 2020

    Woman makes 3 million yuan in flight delay insurance scam

    Owen Matthews June 19, 2020

