Sinica Early Access: Why doesn’t the China bubble pop? A conversation with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Bloomberg’s chief economist, Tom Orlik, about his new book, China: The Bubble That Never Pops. A longtime resident of Beijing, Tom wrote for the Wall Street Journal before joining Bloomberg as chief Asia economist. His book argues that Beijing’s leaders have learned valuable lessons from their own history and from the experiences of other countries, and applied them well to China’s own economy.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 120

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: Yum China Holdings, Inc., operator of large fast-food chains such as Pizza Hut and KFC, has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing, U.S. companies will be allowed to work with Huawei on setting global 5G standards, and local governments begin to provide incentives for up-and-coming livestreamers in an effort to revitalize the Chinese economy through ecommerce.

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily: Episode 69: China AI with Jeff Ding

Episode 69 of Tech Buzz China features our co-host Rui Ma in dialogue with Jeff Ding, a Rhodes Scholar and D.Phil Researcher at Oxford in the Future of Humanity Institute. He is also the creator of a free weekly newsletter called China AI. For his talk, Jeff focuses on artificial intelligence in China, specifically, some of the “unsexy” technical applications of AI across several industries.