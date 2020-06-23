 China launches final satellite for BeiDou, its GPS competitor - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China launches final satellite for BeiDou, its GPS competitor

NewsletterPremium

beidou last satellite launch china

A Long March 3B carrier rocket takes off from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province on June 23, carrying the final BeiDou satellite into orbit. Photo via People’s Daily.

China today completed a decades-long project to construct an alternative satellite positioning system to the U.S.–controlled GPS.

The final satellite for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, launched on the morning of June 23 from Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province, has joined a constellation of Chinese satellites in three different types of orbits around Earth, according to SpaceFlight Now.

  • It is the 59th BeiDou spacecraft launched since 2000 (some satellites have since been retired), and the 35th of a third generation of satellites launched since 2015.
  • The system will provide global coverage, in competition with the American GPS, the Russian GLONASS, and the European Union’s Galileo.
  • “Unlike other satellite navigation systems that can only send signals to terminals on the ground, Beidou can also receive signals,” per Sixth Tone. “This feature may make BeiDou useful in remote search and rescue missions, for example, when cellular signals are disrupted, according to the [Chinese Academy of Sciences].”
  • The system is designed to “perform a wide range of functions for both the military and the public, with applications in sectors such as agriculture, disaster relief, finance, and more,” Sixth Tone says.

Fears of the U.S. cutting off access to GPS underlie China’s push to complete BeiDou. While preparatory work for China’s own satellite system began in 1994, “The development of BeiDou…was spurred by the loss of two missiles in 1996, fired across the Taiwan Strait with the aim of curtailing a perceived move toward independence by the self-ruled island of Taiwan,” according to the South China Morning Post. “Later analysis by Chinese scientists suggested that the missile failures could have been caused by disruptions to the GPS system.”

The BeiDou system is one part of China’s ambitious space program. For more, see our SupChina Signal — China’s space program is taking off — and an accompanying video on our YouTube channel.

Share
Links for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Previous post
Lucas Niewenhuis

Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Related articles

Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 23, 2020

Links for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

The editors June 23, 2020

A violent dispute on Chinese-Indian border

The editors June 22, 2020

Beijing seems to have COVID-19 under control again

The editors June 22, 2020

Editor’s note for Monday, June 22, 2020

Jeremy Goldkorn June 22, 2020

‘Indians feel assaulted and humiliated by China’ after border clash

Lucas Niewenhuis June 22, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.