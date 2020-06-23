 Editor's note for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

The big news today is our top story: China has launched the final satellite in an array that completes its competitor to GPS.

Hong Kong national security law: Something else to note today, aside from the items in the links section below, is this latest missive from Hong Kong–based writer and corporate lawyer Antony Dapiran:

So what have we learned about the law from the Xinhua explanation?

Firstly, we are still none the wiser as to the exact definition of the four new national security offenses — secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces — created under the law, nor what the penalties will be.

However, what is now apparent is that the law does much more than just create four new criminal offenses. It is a deep intrusion by Beijing into the fundamental governance and legal structure of Hong Kong.

Free online events from SupChina:

  • Tomorrow, June 24: Himalayan Games: How far will India and China take their border dispute? Our speaker is Deepa Ollapally, professor of international affairs at George Washington University.
  • June 25: CEO webinar: The post-COVID consumer in China and the rest of the world — an early readout.

Our word of the day is BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (北斗卫星导航系统 běidǒu wèixīng dǎoháng xìtǒng), the Chinese competitor to the American GPS, which today launched its final satellite for full operation. BeiDou means “Big Dipper.”

Finally, I’ll be away from the internet for the next three days. I leave you in the capable hands of my colleague Lucas Niewenhuis.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    China launches final satellite for BeiDou, its GPS competitor Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

