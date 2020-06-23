Links for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Trump administration trade deal chaos
White House adviser Navarro walks back on comments China trade deal ‘over’ / Reuters
Trump defends China trade deal after adviser says it’s ‘over’ / NYT (porous paywall)
James Fallows on Twitter: “Genuine question / point: Never in U.S. history (I assert / ask) have relations with a major foreign power been subject to such Brownian-motion chaotic changes. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Jackson, Lincoln, TR, Wilson, FDR, Ike, LBJ, GWB all had *a plan.* This is madness.”
China-E.U. investment deal
E.U. business body fears China-E.U. investment deal will not be finished this year / Reuters
Betraying frustration with China, E.U. leaders press for progress on trade talks / NYT (porous paywall)
How bad is China’s economic hit?
China in recession and heading for full-year decline: Beige Book / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China’s economy contracted in the three months to June from a year earlier, signaling the start of a recession despite marginal improvements over the previous period when the coronavirus roiled the economy, according to China Beige Book.”
Tztek buys German semiconductor tester
China’s Tztek to acquire German firm to enter semiconductor testing market / Caixin (paywall)
ZTE’s parent company divests
ZTE’s parent again pares its stake in the telecom-equipment maker / Caixin (paywall)
Morgan Stanley buys Asian healthcare equity
Morgan Stanley snaps up Asia health care deals / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Developing a Chinese Maglev train
It’s no speed demon, but China-made Maglev passes major milestone / Caixin (paywall)
On Sunday, the futuristic technology was successfully trialed on a 1.5 km track in suburban Shanghai by CRRC Corp. Ltd., the largest supplier of technology behind China’s current state-of-the-art high-speed rail network.
The single-carriage train traveled at speeds of up to a modest 50 kph (31 mph), and can go up to 100 kph, a source close to the company told Caixin, even though trains of the future are ultimately planned to zip along at up to 600 kph.
Big tech clampdowns
China punishes Tencent, ByteDance apps in renewed clampdown / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Apple to remove unlicensed games from Chinese store in July / TechNode
Tencent booms
Tencent smashes record high after stock’s $307 billion rebound / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Post-pandemic travel
Trip.com is offering heavy discounts to reignite travel demand / TechNode
Visitors to Taiwan increase as doors open to business travelers / Focus Taiwan
Japan’s supercomputer outpaces China’s
Japanese supercomputer beats U.S., China to take world speed crown / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
- “A supercomputer developed by Fujitsu Ltd. and Japan’s Riken research institute was ranked the world’s fastest in an independent survey, beating out U.S. and Chinese rivals.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing’s COVID-19 outbreak “coming to an end”
Beijing coronavirus testing to enter ‘fast track’ as cases mount / Reuters
Food delivery driver among confirmed COVID-19 cases, Beijing says / Caixin (paywall)
Beijing market outbreak ‘coming to an end’, health expert says / SCMP
Feeding China after the pandemic
China faces a rice bowl dilemma after COVID / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Emphasizing domestic production, though, will extract a heavy toll for a country with a fifth of the globe’s people, but roughly a 10th of arable land and less than 6% of water resources.”
The vaccine race
Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine / Reuters
Pangolin is still being used in traditional medicines
Despite the headlines, China’s government still promotes pangolin scales in traditional medicines / EIA international
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
India-China border conflict to “cool down”?
Indian and Chinese military agree to disengage on disputed Himalayan border / Reuters
China welcomes agreement to ‘cool down’ border situation / The Hindu
India moves to curb sales of Chinese products to government agencies / Reuters
Modi finds neighbors silent as India-China tensions simmer / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
‘Fake news’: China dismisses Indian media reports it lost 40 soldiers in border fighting / SCMP
Hong Kong national security law updates
Full draft of Hong Kong national security law will only be made public after it is passed by China’s top legislative body / SCMP
China’s smothering of Hong Kong has democrats preparing for jail / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Now Beijing has gone further than the extradition bill in eroding Hong Kong’s autonomy and dashed hopes of meaningful universal suffrage. Details of a proposed national security law released over the weekend showed that Chinese authorities will have the right to directly prosecute residents for vaguely defined offenses to national security.”
Hong Kong protests documentary cut over national anthem law fears / HKFP
Chinese professor banned from teaching over Hong Kong protest comments / SCMP
Justice minister seeks to calm fears over impending legislation and says group of judges will be appointed to hear cases / SCMP
Top Hong Kong barrister raises concerns over ‘executive interference’ into judiciary / HKFP
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam defends plans to give chief exec. power to select judges in national security cases / HKFP
Hong Kong Book Fair exhibitors urged to exercise ‘self-discipline’, avoid selling ‘unlawful’ books as security law’s passage looms / SCMP
China-Taiwan competition
Taiwan raps China for military activity, says it should fight virus instead / Reuters
Kiribati’s pro-China leader wins re-election in blow to Taiwan / Reuters
Derek J. Grossman on Twitter: “This is a blow to not only Taiwan’s hopes to reestablish ties w/ Kiribati…but also to US, Australian, & Japanese hopes to counter China in Oceania, which has increasingly become a new geostrategic battleground in great power competition.”
Kenya’s Chinese-invested and -operated railway hits another obstacle
Contract for Kenya’s China-funded railway ruled ‘illegal’ / SCMP
“The Court of Appeal, which handles cases arising from the decisions of the High Court in Kenya, ruled that state-owned Kenya Railways had failed to comply with — and violated — the nation’s laws ‘in the procurement of the SGR project.’”
Dissident suppression
Chinese police formally arrest dissident who told president to step down / RFA
“China’s state security police have formally arrested dissident Xǔ Zhìyǒng 许志永 for subversion after he called publicly on President Xi Jinping to resign.”
Context on ChinaFile: Dear Chairman Xi, it’s time for you to go.
Media suppression
PLA site attacks “bad domestic media” / China Media Project
Antoine Védeilhé on Twitter: “THREAD. This morning I took a flight to Chengdu (2000km away from Shanghai) to interview Fan Xiao, a respected Chinese geologist and a long-standing critic of the Three Gorges Dam. We were supposed to talk about the environmental impact of the giant dam.”
Citizen journalist charged for COVID-19 reporting / China Media Project
Details on Michael Kovrig
‘Something has to change’: Michael Kovrig’s letters detail life in a Beijing jail cell. His wife wants Canada to do more to free him / Globe and Mail (Canada)
The challenges of residence permit reform
China’s migrant workers spurn cherished ‘hukou’ / FT (paywall)
An anonymous Beijing policy adviser said, “The essence of the hùkǒu [户口] reform is to make sure migrant workers live comfortably in cities and their children attend good public schools…We have achieved neither of them.”
U.S. officials afraid to return to Beijing embassy
U.S. seeks to assure diplomats returning to Beijing after uproar / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Li Keqiang’s misleading poverty statistics
Clarifying the battle lines – China’s poverty line is not as stingy as commentators think / Economist
“China’s leaders often quote official statistics that flatter the economy. But on this occasion, Mr Li’s [Premier Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强] comments unflattered to deceive.”
China-Australia relations sour
Only 23% of Australians trust China to act responsibly in the world, Lowy Institute poll finds / Guardian
Australia, U.S. must boost defense, cybersecurity ties to counter China: report / SCMP
Reaction to Trump’s latest visa restrictions
Trump moves to temporarily suspend new H-1B, other visas amid COVID-19 pandemic / WSJ (paywall)
Eric Fish on Twitter: “Nine Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham & John Cornyn, urged Trump to reconsider broad new restrictions on temporary work-visa programs, which the senators said would ultimately hurt US businesses.”
Dissecting diasporic nationalism
The Qiao Collective and left diasporic Chinese nationalism / New Bloom Magazine
Jinghua Qian on Twitter: “This is such a strong – and deeply necessary – takedown of @qiaocollective and diasporic Chinese nationalism more broadly”
Sweden offers refugee status for all Uyghurs
Sweden leads the way on the status of Uighurs / Fair Observer
Adrian Zenz on Twitter: “Sweden Leads the Way on Uighur Rights — Uyghur asylum seekers don’t have to prove individual persecution, but are treated as members of a persecuted group.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Activism to end dog meat consumption
In fight to ban dog meat, China’s activists find an ally: The coronavirus / NYT (porous paywall)
For years, animal rights activists in China have lobbied policymakers, organized education drives and staged protests to persuade the government and the public to support banning the eating of dogs and cats. They scored few concrete wins.
The coronavirus, which spread from a food market in China, changed everything…
At least a few hundred formal and informal groups across the country are estimated to be working on animal protection issues.
Desperation to return to China
People are forging tests to return to China from Russia / SCMP
Chinese citizens have faked Covid-19 test reports so they can board flights home from Russia, prompting multiple warnings from Beijing’s envoy to Moscow.
The embassy issued nearly identical warnings on May 29 and again on Sunday after discovering people had forged negative nucleic acid test results that the government requires passengers to take within five days of flying from Russia to China.
- Context on SupChina: ‘Morally condemnable’: China’s ambassador to Russia scolds Chinese returnees.
KTV time limit draws outrage
Two hour time limit for KTV: China’s latest COVID-19 measures draw online criticism / What’s on Weibo
Remembering a great photographer
Li Zhensheng, photographer of China’s Cultural Revolution, dies / Guardian
Online trolls dominate discourse
Weibo and the decay of China’s public sphere / Sixth Tone
-
China’s aging population
China urged to drop family planning controls, reform pension system to combat aging society / Caixin (paywall)
Gaming billionaire buys Musk’s mansion
Chinese gaming billionaire buys Elon Musk’s L.A. mansion for $29 million / Caixin (paywall)
Guizhou’s school of rock
Kids learn music, confidence at Guizhou’s school of rock / Sixth Tone
