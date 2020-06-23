Links for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

On Sunday, the futuristic technology was successfully trialed on a 1.5 km track in suburban Shanghai by CRRC Corp. Ltd., the largest supplier of technology behind China’s current state-of-the-art high-speed rail network. The single-carriage train traveled at speeds of up to a modest 50 kph (31 mph), and can go up to 100 kph, a source close to the company told Caixin, even though trains of the future are ultimately planned to zip along at up to 600 kph.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Activism to end dog meat consumption

In fight to ban dog meat, China’s activists find an ally: The coronavirus / NYT (porous paywall)

For years, animal rights activists in China have lobbied policymakers, organized education drives and staged protests to persuade the government and the public to support banning the eating of dogs and cats. They scored few concrete wins. The coronavirus, which spread from a food market in China, changed everything… At least a few hundred formal and informal groups across the country are estimated to be working on animal protection issues.

Desperation to return to China

People are forging tests to return to China from Russia / SCMP