Links for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Reports from the Canton Fair
China’s coronavirus-hit Canton Fair closes first virtual edition to mixed reviews / SCMP
The greatest (trade) show on Earth – China is the world’s factory, more than ever / Economist
“China has two big advantages as a manufacturing power, amply displayed in recent months. First, its industrial base is unparallelled in breadth and depth… The second advantage for China is its own vast market.”
See also a Twitter thread from Economist correspondent Simon Rabinovitch.
IMF slashes growth forecast
IMF slashes world economy forecast further to negative 4.9% growth / Nikkei Asian Review (porous paywall)
China demands COVID-19 testing for international shipping
China’s virus-safety demand is latest hurdle to Trump trade deal / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“China wants international shippers of meat and soybeans to sign a document attesting their cargoes meet safety standards to ensure they aren’t contaminated with the novel coronavirus. That’s a step many American exporters have so far been reluctant to take for fear of liability, with Tyson Foods Inc. being the first to confirm it’s signed the certificate.”
Brazil meatpackers declare exports free from coronavirus at China’s request / Reuters
Mainland banks buy up Hong Kong office space
Mainland Chinese banks expand in world’s priciest office market / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Chinese finance companies are taking more office space in Hong Kong, joining Alibaba and other mainland firms expanding in the world’s most expensive market even as foreign players consider scaling back.”
“Crossover” firms draw skepticism
Exchanges quiz ‘crossover’ firms that jumped into hot education sector / Caixin (paywall)
“A string of listed so-called ‘crossover’ companies that went from making concrete and white goods to providing preschool education services are facing scrutiny from Chinese bourses over performance issues and financial irregularities.”
Ecommerce platform loses big on travel company
JD.com divests from travel agency Tuniu in $65m fire sale five years after $500m investment / Nikkei Asian Review via Caixin
“Major e-commerce platform JD.com will unload its entire 21% stake in Chinese online travel website Tuniu for about 458 million yuan ($65 million), losing a $500 million bet as a recovery looks elusive for a sector decimated by the pandemic.”
Kuaishou bets on ecommerce
Kuaishou to build livestreaming e-commerce base in Chengdu / Caixin
“TikTok rival Kuaishou on Wednesday said that it will invest 3 billion yuan ($424 million) to build a livestreaming e-commerce base in the western Chinese city of Chengdu, the latest sign that the video-sharing platform is increasing its bet on a sector that has taken off during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Xiaomi readies buybacks
Xiaomi readies $4.3 billion in share buybacks / TechNode
“Xiaomi’s board of directors has approved a resolution allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares, according to a statement filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
China’s mind-boggling testing capacity
Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day / Reuters
“As of June 22, that’s an increase of 200%, Guō Yānhóng 郭燕红, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.”
-
Phthalate in footwear
Chinese footwear brands scrutinized over toxic chemical / Sixth Tone
“Slippers from three domestic brands — Warrior, Kuailu, and Jimei — used unhealthy doses of a chemical known as phthalate, which makes plastic products more flexible and durable. The phthalate levels were 195-313 times higher than European Union standards, according to the council.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Influence operations
Political donors linked to China won access to Trump, GOP / WSJ (paywall)
“Soon after Donald Trump took office, people with ties to the Chinese state poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into his re-election bid to get close to and potentially influence the new president.”
Why CSIS believes Canada is a ‘permissive target’ for China’s interference / Global News
“The national security review says ‘for years Canadian Security Intelligence Service has investigated and reported on the threat’ of foreign interference. But unlike Canada’s Western intelligence allies, Ottawa hasn’t responded with strong countermeasures.”
U.S.-China tensions
U.S.-China tensions leave Germany squirming in the middle / WSJ (paywall)
“Germany is struggling to pick sides in the escalating dispute between the U.S. and China over issues ranging from trade to human rights, amid mounting American pressure and Beijing’s authoritarian drift.”
Risk of military conflict between U.S. and China higher than ever, experts say / SCMP
China threatens ‘appropriate response’ against U.S. after crackdown on state media outlets / AFP via HKFP
The Meng Wanzhou case
Halt extradition of Huawei exec to help secure release of Canadian citizens, says ex-Canada Supreme Court justice / AFP via HKFP
“Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour told Radio Canada on Tuesday that it was ‘high time for the [justice] minister to exercise his authority, his responsibility under the law and put an end to this process.’”
Meng Wanzhou’s Canadian extradition case will stretch until April 2021, potentially prolonging China’s anger / SCMP
Cross-border Islamophobia
China’s hidden partner in suppressing the Muslim Uyghurs – the U.S. / Guardian
Sean R Roberts writes, “While contradictory messaging is not new to the Trump administration, these particular mixed messages about Uyghurs have a longer history which belies the role that the U.S. has played in stoking the flames of Islamophobia in China.”
Soft power in Africa
China surpasses western government African university scholarships / FT (paywall)
China’s government is offering more university scholarships to African students than the leading western governments combined, in a sign of Beijing’s use of “soft power” alongside economic investment.
The annual Global Education Monitoring Report produced by Unesco showed China was set to offer 12,000 scholarships to African students in the coming academic year, largely to support study at Chinese universities.
Quibbling around the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands
China names undersea canyons and knolls in East China Sea amid rising tension with Japan over islands / SCMP
Taiwan opens up border again
Taiwan to allow foreign nationals to apply for non-tourist entry / Focus Taiwan
“Taipei, June 24 (CNA) Taiwan will begin allowing foreign nationals to apply to enter the country for reasons other than tourism starting June 29.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese students trapped abroad
China students trapped abroad by the coronavirus are criticized at home / NYT (porous paywall)
“When overseas students went online to question why they couldn’t fly home, people in China told them to stay away. The students, they said, were spoiled brats who could jeopardize China’s success in containing the epidemic.”
COVID-related racism in Canada
Coronavirus stoking rising racism against Chinese-Canadians, survey finds / SCMP
