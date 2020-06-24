 Links for Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Links for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Premium

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

  • China’s mind-boggling testing capacity
    Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day / Reuters
    “As of June 22, that’s an increase of 200%, Guō Yānhóng 郭燕红, an official at the health authority, told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.”
  • Phthalate in footwear
    Chinese footwear brands scrutinized over toxic chemical / Sixth Tone
    “Slippers from three domestic brands — Warrior, Kuailu, and Jimei — used unhealthy doses of a chemical known as phthalate, which makes plastic products more flexible and durable. The phthalate levels were 195-313 times higher than European Union standards, according to the council.”

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

China’s government is offering more university scholarships to African students than the leading western governments combined, in a sign of Beijing’s use of “soft power” alongside economic investment.

The annual Global Education Monitoring Report produced by Unesco showed China was set to offer 12,000 scholarships to African students in the coming academic year, largely to support study at Chinese universities.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

    Share
    Editor's note for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 24, 2020

    ‘The Chinese leadership has miscalculated’: Deepa Ollapally on the India-China border conflict

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 24, 2020

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 23, 2020

    China launches final satellite for BeiDou, its GPS competitor

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 23, 2020

    Links for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

    The editors June 23, 2020

    Editor’s note for Monday, June 22, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 22, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.