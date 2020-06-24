Links for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

China’s government is offering more university scholarships to African students than the leading western governments combined, in a sign of Beijing’s use of “soft power” alongside economic investment.

The annual Global Education Monitoring Report produced by Unesco showed China was set to offer 12,000 scholarships to African students in the coming academic year, largely to support study at Chinese universities.