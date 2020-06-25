 Editor's note for Thursday, June 25, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Premium

Dear Access member,

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed the link between the arbitrary detentions and prosecutions of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and the ongoing trial of Huawei executive Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 in Vancouver. At a press briefing (English, Chinese), spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said that if the Canadian justice minister chose to “stop Meng Wanzhou’s extradition process at any point,” it “could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians.”

Our word of the day is to earnestly respect the spirit of rule of law (切实尊重法治精神 qièshí zūnzhòng fǎzhì jīngshén), the phrase Zhao Lijian used to urge Canada to politically intervene in Meng Wanzhou’s legal case in exchange for two hostages.

Our top story of the day is, again, about the China-India border standoff. Satellite imagery and other reports indicate that despite official talk of the two sides “disengaging” at the border after the battle on June 15, there is now more military activity near the Galwan Valley than a month ago.

—Lucas Niewenhuis, Newsletter Editor

    Share
    China accuses India of ‘vile’ acts on border Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

    Related articles

    China accuses India of ‘vile’ acts on border

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 25, 2020

    Links for Thursday, June 25, 2020

    The editors June 25, 2020

    Editor’s note for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 24, 2020

    ‘The Chinese leadership has miscalculated’: Deepa Ollapally on the India-China border conflict

    Lucas Niewenhuis June 24, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

    The editors June 24, 2020

    Editor’s note for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn June 23, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.