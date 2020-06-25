Editor’s note for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Dear Access member,

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed the link between the arbitrary detentions and prosecutions of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and the ongoing trial of Huawei executive Mèng Wǎnzhōu 孟晚舟 in Vancouver. At a press briefing (English, Chinese), spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said that if the Canadian justice minister chose to “stop Meng Wanzhou’s extradition process at any point,” it “could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians.”

Our word of the day is to earnestly respect the spirit of rule of law (切实尊重法治精神 qièshí zūnzhòng fǎzhì jīngshén), the phrase Zhao Lijian used to urge Canada to politically intervene in Meng Wanzhou’s legal case in exchange for two hostages.

Our top story of the day is, again, about the China-India border standoff. Satellite imagery and other reports indicate that despite official talk of the two sides “disengaging” at the border after the battle on June 15, there is now more military activity near the Galwan Valley than a month ago.

