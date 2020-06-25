Links for Thursday, June 25, 2020

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Bad day for Huawei
Huawei loses main Singapore 5G networks to Ericsson, Nokia / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Britain should side with U.S. over Huawei, former PM Blair says / Reuters
“Britain will ultimately have to side with the United States in a decision on allowing China’s Huawei Technologies a role in its 5G network, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Thursday.”
Japan plans national champion to challenge Huawei / WSJ (paywall)
“Japan’s top telecommunications company is taking a $600 million stake in a leading telecoms hardware maker, seeking to build a national champion that can take business from China’s Huawei Technologies Co.”
Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military / Reuters
“The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies and video surveillance company Hikvision (002415.SZ), are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions.”
China’s Huawei to build $1.2 billion research facility in England / Reuters
“The new centre will [employ] around 400 people and focus on producing optical equipment used in fibre-optic communication systems…”
Coronavirus at U.S. food processors
U.S. senators question meatpackers over exports to China during pandemic / Reuters
“The request from Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker increases scrutiny of companies like Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), JBS USA and Smithfield Foods, after thousands of meatpacking workers were infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.”
Food exporters resist China’s new coronavirus restrictions / WSJ (paywall)
“U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Wednesday that foreign efforts to restrict food exports related to Covid-19 transmission went against science and health authorities’ views that the coronavirus can’t be transmitted through food or food packaging.”
Opening the doors for more foreign investment
China sharply narrows 2020 foreign investment negative list / Caixin (paywall)
“Foreign investors will be given more access to China’s services, manufacturing and agricultural sectors according to a new negative list released Tuesday by the country’s economic planner.”
Healthcare robots
The robot recruits in China’s health-care system / Nature
“Service robots were used in hospitals and publicly shared spaces to clean, take temperatures and deliver food, to minimize contact between people as part of the fight against the coronavirus.”
Ghana buys Chinese trains
Ghana signs huge deal to buy trains from China / China-Africa Project
“Ghana’s Railway Minister Joe Ghartey signed a $235 million agreement on Tuesday to buy dozens of locomotives and passenger trains from the state-owned Chinese company DongFang Electric International.”
SoftBank CEO resigns from Alibaba board
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says he will resign from board of Alibaba / WSJ (paywall)
“SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he would step down as a director of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., bringing to a close a decade and a half of board-level ties between the two Asian technology powerhouses.”
Masayoshi Son departs Alibaba board, SoftBank’s best investment / Quartz
Tencent-Pokémon collaboration
Pokémon, Tencent announce new game for smartphones, switch / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing’s COVID containment
Beijing bolsters efforts to identify false negatives in COVID-19 testing / Caixin (paywall)
How Beijing got a second Covid-19 wave under control within two weeks / SCMP
China takes human trials to COVID-19 hotspots abroad
China’s COVID-19 vaccine makers are going abroad for human trials / Sixth Tone
“Companies like China National Biotec Group are going abroad. On Thursday, the domestic vaccine maker signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to conduct phase three clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Middle Eastern country.”
Women health workers’ mental strain
Wuhan’s women health workers battled depression and fear at height of outbreak, study shows / SCMP
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Challenges facing China this year
What the National People’s Congress tells us about the challenges facing China / Sinocism (paywall)
Charles Parton writes, “The seven problem areas in the NDRC report are a good summary of the challenges facing China over the next year: falling internal and external demand; difficulties of small and medium sized enterprises; public health and emergency response systems; weak innovation; lack of progress in reform; risks in key sectors particularly finance; and deficiencies in social security systems.”
-
Reshaping media in Hong Kong and abroad
Free speech under siege as Hong Kong TV show comes to end / WSJ (porous paywall)
Satirists, cartoonists and journalists say self-censorship is already sweeping Hong Kong / HKFP
China targeting non-English-speaking journalists in new push for influence – study / Guardian
“A survey of journalist unions across 58 countries found that through study tours, control of media infrastructure, and the provision of pro-Beijing content, China is ‘running an extensive and sophisticated long-term outreach campaign…[in] a strategic, long-term effort to reshape the global news landscape with a China-friendly global narrative.’”
China is reshaping the global news landscape and weakening the Fourth Estate / Guardian
Louisa Lim and Julia Bergin write:
In the past, that good China story would have been told through clumsy Communist party propaganda broadcast on its state-run news outlets. But during our research for the International Federation of Journalists, we found that Beijing is increasingly outsourcing the storytelling to foreign journalists, who often end up amplifying its messages in their own languages in the pages of their own news outlets.
Over 200 Hong Kong protesters already in Taiwan
Hong Kong protesters flee to Taiwan to continue China resistance / Guardian
“Activists estimate at least 200 protesters are in Taiwan, where authorities have discreetly allowed them to stay by extending tourist visas.”
-
Op-ed: China wants Trump to win reelection
Beijing would prefer another term of Trump chaos to a Biden presidency / FT (paywall)
Jamil Anderlini writes:
One of the most powerful ways for the U.S. to succeed in its growing competition with the Communist party is to convince Chinese citizens that free and democratic systems really are better than authoritarian ones. But with his autocratic tendencies, attempts to muzzle the press, hiring of his children for top government roles and calls for the army to crush demonstrators, Mr Trump has made it easy for propagandists to portray the U.S. system as equivalent to China’s.
Palace diplomacy
China’s palace diplomacy in Africa / War on the Rocks
Last year, the world’s fifth least-developed country, Burundi, inaugurated a $22 million presidential palace. In Zimbabwe, whose economy the World Bank believes contracted by nearly 8 percent last year, a six-story, $100 million parliament building is nearing completion. The Liberian government, which oversees the world’s ninth least-developed country, is adding two new annexes to its capitol building and a new ministerial complex. The $66 million combined cost of the project equals more than 2 percent of Liberia’s estimated 2019 GDP.
All of the buildings — and many more across the continent — were gifts from the Chinese government.
World leaders won’t touch the Uyghur issue
Donald Trump is not the only leader who fails to stand up for the Uighurs / Economist
“Several countries have castigated China for the largest arbitrary roundup of a minority anywhere since the second world war, but few have done much about it.”
Beijing-Tokyo tensions
China urges Japan to just say no to hosting American missiles / SCMP
Japan protests China’s seabed names related to disputed islands / Kyodo
Washington alleges a coordinated espionage campaign
U.S. ties activities of arrested Chinese military officer to those by defendant in Boston case / SCMP
“U.S. federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have tied the activities of an arrested Chinese military officer conducting research at the University of California to that of a Chinese defendant charged in another high-profile case, in what Washington sees as a coordinated pattern of spying.”
Is corruption good for the economy?
To China’s rulers, the cupidity of officials is a political crisis / Economist
A new book by Yuen Yuen Ang argues, “The consensus among development agencies and scholars is that corruption hurts economic growth. Yet it is not hard to find ordinary Chinese who miss some big tigers brought down for graft.”
White House snuffs out additional Hong Kong bill
U.S. bill to punish Beijing over Hong Kong national security law blocked by Republican senator at White House request / Politico via SCMP
“According to [Senator Kevin] Cramer, the White House and State Department proposed a series of ‘technical’ corrections to the bill only a half-hour before Senator Chris Van Hollen was set to ask for unanimous consent to pass his bill, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act.”
COVID diplomacy in Latin America
China laps the U.S. in Latin America with COVID diplomacy / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
“Long before the novel coronavirus hit Latin America, the United States was losing ground in its own hemisphere to Chinese lenders and deal-makers. The pandemic has only highlighted China’s advantage, as Beijing extends its reach in the Americas through a mix of market grabs and medical diplomacy.”
ASEAN keeps focus on the South China Sea
Coronavirus grabs headlines, but South China Sea will be ASEAN’s focus / SCMP
“Asean leaders gathering on Friday will publicly play up their plans for post-coronavirus recovery efforts, but behind closed doors much of their focus will be on disputes over the South China Sea…”
What are “strategic” resources?
Strategic resources and Chinese state capital: A view from Laos / Made in China Journal
Stella Hong Zhang on Twitter: “We often hear China’s economic engagements with other countries are ‘strategic’ but what exactly does that mean? @_JulietLu shows us a way to unpack the ‘strategic-ness’.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
TCM and national identity
Lotus flower plague-repellent pills and other gifts from China / NYT (porous paywall)
Yangyang Cheng on Twitter: “As #COVID19 spread across borders, Beijing sent care packages with herbal medicine to Chinese students overseas. In @nytimes, I write about Chinese identity & its knotty dimensions, caught between an authoritarian homeland & an increasingly hostile U.S.”
Remembering the Korean War from the Chinese side
‘The war to resist America’: How China remembers the Korean War / The Diplomat (porous paywall)
“That the war is remembered very differently in China, and that these memories reflect differing visions of U.S.-China relations and the destiny of the Asia-Pacific, is a lesson that Americans ignore at their peril.”
A mid-lockdown Dragon Boat Festival
Virtual lockdown: Beijingers mark Dragon Boat Festival online amid coronavirus travel bans / SCMP
“A majority of Beijing residents were set to experience a very different Dragon Boat Festival this year, making zongzi [粽子 zòngzi] by themselves, eating at home or celebrating the festival online.”
