More than 10 million Chinese students gather to take the gaokao exam in spite of everything
Not COVID-19, nor floods, nor earthquakes could stop China from organizing the nationwide college entrance examination or gaokao, which many young Chinese say is the most stressful test in the world.
On July 7 and 8, over 10 million Chinese students sat for the gaokao (高考 gāokǎo) — the country’s hypercompetitive national college entrance exam. While the test is famous for its high stakes and grueling nature, this year’s exam was exceptionally stressful due to a variety of unusual circumstances.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam date was postponed from June to July. Several health regulations were announced (in Chinese) to protect students, which ranged from requiring that all testing candidates monitor their temperatures in the fourteen days leading up to the exam to isolating students in separate spaces if they show up on test day with symptoms of illness.
Floods and fake IDs
It wasn’t just COVID-19 that disrupted this year’s gaokao.
On the second day of the exam, July 8, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Kunming in Yunnan Province, causing (in Chinese) 100 students in the Dongchuan district to run out of the classroom mid-exam. After about seven minutes, students were able to return to their desks and resume testing. In Anhui Province, which is combating the worst floods in decades, hundreds of students in a local town failed to arrive at their exam sites in time on July 7. The large-scale delay forced local education officials to postpone the day’s tests to today, July 9.
Not all accidents were nature’s fault. On July 8, a student in Pingdingshan, Henan province, suddenly stood up (in Chinese) in the middle of the exam and tore up the answer sheets of two other students. This incident and the offending student were “handled appropriately,” and the two students who had their papers torn up were given time to complete new answer sheets.
Outside of examination sites, a college admissions scandal has shaken the country’s trust in the fairness of the gaokao. Last month, a 36-year-old woman in Shandong Province decided to seek justice after she found out that someone stole her identity to attend a college in 2004. The revelation, as well as a string of similar identity theft cases that have gained attention, prompted the Ministry of Education to emphasize it’s zero-tolerance policy for cheating and other fraudulent behaviors.