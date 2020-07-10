Hong Kong closes schools again after a rise in COVID-19 cases
Elementary and middle schools across Hong Kong are starting their summer vacations early amid an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
In a press conference on July 10, Yáng Rùnxióng 杨润雄, the chief of the Hong Kong Education Bureau, announced (in Chinese) the suspension of all schools starting from Monday, July 13. The decision was prompted by “a sharp rise in locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the past two days,” Yang said.
On June 9, there were 42 newly confirmed infections reported in Hong Kong, the largest spike in a single day since the outbreak in January. So far, the financial hub in Asia has reported 1,404 infections and 7 deaths from COVID-19.
Towards the end of January, schools in Hong Kong initially shut down to help curb the spread of the disease. With virus transmissions showing signs of abating, the Education Bureau allowed the schools to resume classes in late May.
While 42 cases prompted the closure of schools all across Hong Kong, the United States continues to move forward with plans for reopening schools. On June 6, Trump tweeted “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL,” followed by a public dimissial of the CDC’s reopening guidelines. On June 9, there were nearly 60,000 newly reported cases in the U.S. In 4 months, the total number of cases has surpassed 3 million.