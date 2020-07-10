Hong Kong closes schools again after a rise in COVID-19 cases

Science & Health

Elementary and middle schools across Hong Kong are starting their summer vacations early, after 42 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on June 9.

Bea Hesselbart
a student in hong kong wears a surgical mask in a crowd of people
A student wears a surgical mask in Hong Kong on July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Elementary and middle schools across Hong Kong are starting their summer vacations early amid an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference on July 10, Yáng Rùnxióng 杨润雄, the chief of the Hong Kong Education Bureau, announced (in Chinese) the suspension of all schools starting from Monday, July 13. The decision was prompted by “a sharp rise in locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the past two days,” Yang said.

On June 9, there were 42 newly confirmed infections reported in Hong Kong, the largest spike in a single day since the outbreak in January. So far, the financial hub in Asia has reported 1,404 infections and 7 deaths from COVID-19.

Towards the end of January, schools in Hong Kong initially shut down to help curb the spread of the disease. With virus transmissions showing signs of abating, the Education Bureau allowed the schools to resume classes in late May.

While 42 cases prompted the closure of schools all across Hong Kong, the United States continues to move forward with plans for reopening schools. On June 6, Trump tweeted “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL,” followed by a public dimissial of the CDC’s reopening guidelines. On June 9, there were nearly 60,000 newly reported cases in the U.S. In 4 months, the total number of cases has surpassed 3 million.

Suggested for you

Masked people in Beijing await testing Xinfadi Market
Science & Health

How Beijing got to zero new COVID-19 cases — twice

William Yuen Yee
scott morrison, the prime minister of australia, and alan tudge, the acting immigration minister, speak at a news conference on july 9 about the australian government's decision to suspend extradition to hong kong, following a national security law imposed on the territory by beijing
Foreign Affairs

Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty after Beijing’s imposition of national security law

Lucas Niewenhuis
two people in beijing get tested for the coronavirus (covid-19) at a mobile testing vehicle

With 11 million tests, China contains COVID-19 where the U.S. fails

Aidan Denahy
Masked Chinese graduates try to find a job

How China is scrambling to find jobs amid COVID-19 for 9 million college graduates

William Yuen Yee
Students on the Quad lawn of University of Illinois college campus in Urbana-Champaign

Trump administration move puts 370,000 Chinese student visas at risk

Lucas Niewenhuis
a derek zheng illustration for supchina about the crackdown in hong kong following beijing's imposition of a national security law

Hong Kong police escalate crackdown, claim new powers for internet censorship

Lucas Niewenhuis