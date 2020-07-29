No change in China’s policies on religion
A government meeting signals there will be no changes to China’s religious affairs policies.
On Monday, the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) hosted a meeting about “strengthening the cultivation of religious talent.” Wāng Yáng 汪洋, the chairman of the CPPCC and one of seven members of the country’s top leadership group, the Standing Committee of the Politburo, delivered the keynote speech.
- Wang’s remarks showed no departure from the Party’s long-held antipathy to religious activities that are not guided by the officially atheist Communist Party. Wang reiterated the CCP’s stance that religious groups must be subservient to the government.
- According to the Xinhua report, all attendees to the meeting agreed that it’s the government’s job to help religions to “Sinicize” and adapt to socialist society.