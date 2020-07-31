Will Trump order Chinese owner to sell TikTok?
Will Washington force Chinese internet giant ByteDance to sell its globally popular video app TikTok to a U.S. company?
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce a decision ordering China’s ByteDance to divest its ownership of the popular U.S.-based short-video app TikTok.
Microsoft “is exploring an acquisition of TikTok’s operations in the U.S.,” reports Bloomberg, which would give the “software company a popular social-media site and relieve U.S. government pressure” on its Chinese owner.
“TikTok has been looking for ways to distance itself from its Chinese ownership, seeking to reassure the public that no data is stored on servers in China and that the app operates independently,” per Bloomberg. But those efforts seem to have been in vain.