U.S. announces highest-level official visit to Taiwan since 1979

Foreign Affairs

The Trump administration is sending a senior official to visit Taiwan. Does this portend a big change in Taiwan policy?

Jeremy Goldkorn
alex azar standing behind donald trump
U.S. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Image via Wikipedia.

“U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his office said on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. official in four decades,” reports Reuters.

The move has, of course, angered China, although in a reverse of the usual media formulation about such actions, Taiwan-based journalist Chris Horton notes that it will “reassure Taiwan.”

  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) tweeted that she looks “forward to welcoming Secretary Azar…sharing how the Taiwan Model works to contain the spread of COVID19 and contribute to global health.”
  • Sharing COVID-19 best practices is the stated reason for the visit, although given the Trump administration’s apparent lack of interest in containing the pandemic, a cynic may be forgiven for doubting that this is the real motivation for the visit.

“Watch this space,” commented New York Times reporter Ed Wong: “There is lots of speculation in Washington over whether there is something big building on the administration’s Taiwan policy.”

Suggested for you

an illustration representing elections in hong kong being postponed amid covid-19
Domestic News

Hong Kong postpones Legislative Council election, citing COVID-19

Lucas Niewenhuis
former taiwan president lee teng-hui hugs current president tsai ing-wen
Society & Culture

Former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui dies at 97

Jeremy Goldkorn
Doctors sent to Wuhan during the height of the coronavirus outbreak

53 days in Wuhan: A frontline doctor on what he learned

Huang Chenkuang
a medical worker wearing PPE gives a throat swab to a chinese person in dalian, china to test for covid-19

China reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, the most in a day since March 6

Lucas Niewenhuis
communal bowl of food chopsticks picking out Chinese food during COVID-19

Amid COVID-19, officials call for change to China’s communal dining habits

Megan Zhang
CSL 2020 preview Chinese Super League Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing Guo'an, Shanghai SIPG, Shanghai Shenhua

CSL predictions for the most unpredictable season in league history

Gerry Harker