Another Huawei restriction from U.S. Commerce Department

Business & Technology

The U.S. Commerce Department has added another restriction on sales to the Chinese telecom giant: This one requires any manufacturer selling chips that may be eventually sold to Huawei to get a license.

Jeremy Goldkorn
a group of Huawei employees doing exercises
Huawei staff, apparently unperturbed by the latest U.S. moves against the company,  do group exercises in the morning before work. Source: Huawei.

The U.S. Commerce Department banned the export of U.S. technology to Huawei in May 2019. In May 2020, it added a rule specifying that overseas manufacturers of semiconductors need a license from the U.S. before selling them to the Chinese company, if they use U.S. equipment or technology to produce chips according to Huawei designs.

Today, the U.S. further tightened restrictions on Huawei’s access to chips by requiring chip manufacturers to get a license even if they are selling chips not designed by Huawei but intended for Huawei’s use.

“‘This kills Huawei,’ said one industry executive, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to reporters,” reports the Washington Post: “Any chip made anywhere in the world by anyone is subject to this.”

  • “Congress now is trying to pull together hundreds of millions of dollars to help subsidize the removal of this equipment from U.S. networks,” reports Politico. “Only a few dozen small companies use it currently,” but both Republican and Democratic lawmakers “are aligned in seeking this subsidy funding and had weighed including it in the recent stalled coronavirus relief negotiations.”

Suggested for you

mike pompeo at a podium with a screen saying the words "5G clean path" behind him
Foreign Affairs

Mike Pompeo proposes American Great Firewall to keep out Chinese technology

Lucas Niewenhuis
microsoft china
Society & Culture

‘Hardworking bitches’ given cold shoulder by Microsoft employees in China office

Jiayun Feng
workers wearing dust-protective gowns in a clean room in beijing for semiconductor manufacturer smic

China’s biggest chip maker set for massive IPO

Owen Matthews
illustration of a cell tower, the letters 5G, and the british flag

U.K. bans Huawei 5G equipment in reversal of January decision

Lucas Niewenhuis
michael kovrig and michael spavor sit in a chinese jail with a thing ray of light beaming into the lonely cell of the chinese jail

Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor, and China’s history of hostage diplomacy

Anatol Klass
narendra-modi-xi-jinping

China scolds India for ‘far-fetched’ app bans

Aidan Denahy