COVID-19 stats from the Global COVID-19 tracker from Johns Hopkins University CSSE: China has 89,827 total recorded cases so far. Hong Kong, which is counted separately, has 4,768. Taiwan is at 487. But those numbers are now rising very slowly. Taiwan has not had any locally transmitted cases for four months.

The United States, on the other hand, has reached 5,889,652 cases. There were 30,070 new cases reported on August 27.

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) today tweeted: “Today we made a key decision for the future of Taiwan by easing restrictions on U.S. pork and beef imports…It is yet another important step to strengthen Taiwan’s international linkages and forge a closer economic bond with our strategic partner, the U.S.” The official announcement from the Taiwanese government is here.

Our word of the day is experienced traditional Chinese medicine doctor Trump (川普老中医 chuānpǔ lǎo zhōngyī) — see our top story today.

