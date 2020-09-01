U.S. university expels 15 visiting Chinese scholars

Foreign Affairs

As the Trump administration continues to scrutinize all aspects of America’s relations with China, the University of North Texas has expelled 15 Chinese researchers who were funded by the Chinese Scholarship Council, a government organization.

Jeremy Goldkorn
u of north texas
University of North Texas in Denton. Image by Michael Barera, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Fifteen visiting Chinese scholars must leave the U.S. after the University of North Texas (UNT) decided “to end its relationship with visiting scholars who receive funding from the Chinese Scholarship Council (also known as the Chinese Scholarship Fund),” the Denton Chronicle reports.

The researchers were notified last week in a letter signed by the university’s provost and the vice president for research and innovation.

  • The university did not give further details about the decision.
  • The visiting scholars’ access “to UNT email, servers, and other materials has been terminated,” and if they want to return to campus before they leave the U.S., they “must be accompanied.”
  • Their visas were revoked effective August 26 — it’s unclear exactly how long they have to leave the country.
  • An online petition to revoke the expulsion decision has attracted nearly 5,000 signatures as of 5 p.m. EST today.  

This is the latest of many recent U.S. moves against, and scrutiny of, Chinese involvement in America higher education. A brief history:

  • In June 2019, NPR reported that the FBI is “encouraging American research universities to develop protocols for monitoring students and visiting scholars from Chinese state-affiliated research institutions, as U.S. suspicion toward China spreads to academia.”
  • In May 2020, the U.S. announced it would expel students “with ties to China’s military schools.” Two senators proposed legislation to bar all Chinese graduate students from STEM fields.  
  • In August, the U.S. designated Confucius Institutes as P.R.C. foreign missions.

There’s more to come…

In a radio interview yesterday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the following:

I don’t want to get in front of decisions that the President is evaluating.  Look, not every Chinese student who is here is working on behalf of or at the behest of the direction of the Chinese Communist Party, but it’s something President Trump has taken a serious, serious look at…

 I think you’ll see more to follow in the coming weeks and months.

Suggested for you

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who infamously pointed their guns at protesters -- in this illustration, pointing their guns at China
Foreign Affairs

White privilege, American hegemony, and the rise of China

Kaiser Kuo
a map of where confucius institutes are in the united states
Foreign Affairs

U.S. designates Confucius Institutes as P.R.C. foreign missions

Jeremy Goldkorn
illustration of donald trump's face, in a pit of fire, gobbling up the logos of tiktok and wechat as they come off a conveyor belt

After TikTok, Trump moves to attack WeChat. What’s next?

Lucas Niewenhuis
mike pompeo at a podium with a screen saying the words "5G clean path" behind him

Mike Pompeo proposes American Great Firewall to keep out Chinese technology

Lucas Niewenhuis
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi sitting, next to a flag of China

Beijing and Washington are still talking trade, as China prepares for ‘protracted struggle’

Jeremy Goldkorn
microsoft ceo satya nadella standing in front of a microsoft logo

Trump gives TikTok 45 days to sell U.S. operations

Lucas Niewenhuis