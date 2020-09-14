Xie Jinyuan and his 800 heroes: Foot soldiers of modern Chinese nationalism

Society & Culture

For four days in October 1937, a small contingent of Chinese troops staved off Japanese invaders in one of the opening volleys of the Second Sino-Japanese War. The men who held their ground are known as the "800 Heroes,” and were led by Xie Jinyuan. They are now a symbol for Chinese strength and nationalism.