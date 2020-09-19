Zhang Yuhuan’s wrongful conviction: A miscarriage of justice, illustrated

Society & Culture

He served 26 years for a crime he didn't commit. Zhang Yuhuan's case is an example of "snow in June," a Chinese metaphor for injustice.

Peking Fox
"Summer snow" Zhang Yuhuan’s wrongful conviction

Last month, the High People’s Court of eastern China’s Jiangxi province acquitted Zhang Yuhuan, who had spent more than 26 years in prison for the murder of two boys. He is believed to have been China’s longest-serving wrongfully convicted inmate.

Zhang was 26 when he was arrested for the killing of two children from his village in 1993. Over the next 27 years, he wrote more than 400 letters from prison, asking for his case to be retried. He also asserted that his admission of guilt was made under duress. Police officers tortured him for at least six days after his arrest and he still has scars from bites after they turned dogs on him.

Critics point out that Zhang’s story hint at deeper-rooted problems within China’s criminal justice system, such as the police state placing “stability maintenance” above everything else, coupled with the central control of the judiciary system.

An artist painting on contemporary China. Read more
Instagram

Suggested for you

Guan Daosheng, Chinese poet and artist
Society & Culture

Guan Daosheng, the woman who conquered Yuan art

Alex Colville
Wang Meng + Yu Miao
Society & Culture

Album ‘Both’ fuses ancient Chinese culture with contemporary sounds

Thomas Bird
a bird wearing a graduation cap with Beijing in the background

‘Who Stole My Life?’ China’s gaokao identity theft scandal, illustrated

Peking Fox
China's Two Palace Museums in Taipei and Beijing

China’s two Palace Museums and their battle over legitimacy

Lee Moore

Preserving Uyghur art and culture amid cultural genocide

Matt Dagher-Margosian

‘Stars 1979’: The moment Chinese art changed forever

Daniel Weaver