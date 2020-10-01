Chocolate peanut butter mooncake: A SupChina recipe

Society & Culture

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

The editors
SupChina mooncake recipe for Mid-Autumn Festival

In celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival today, we decided to make our own custom mooncakes. (Not like these.) Here’s how to enjoy some peanut butter mooncakes.

Ingredients:

Yields 8 mooncakes

  • 75 grams honey
  • 30 grams oil 
  • 10 grams lye water 
  • 1 gram salt 
  • 150 grams flour
  • Peanut butter (crunchy) 
  • Chocolate truffles
  • 1 egg yolk (make an egg wash with it: a mixture of beaten egg with milk or water)

Step 1. 3D model a mooncake (molding with the SupChina logo is optional)

Step 2. 3D print the mold

Step 3. Make the dough

  • Stir together:
    • 75 grams of honey
    • 30 grams of oil
    • 10 grams of lye water
    • 1 gram of salt
  • After ingredients are well-mixed, stir in:
    • 150 grams of flour
  • Cover the dough and let it rest for an hour.

Step 4. Make the filling

  • Take about 35 grams of peanut butter and knead in about 10 grams of flour
  • Roll the mixture into a ball and create a well in the center.
    • Place a chocolate truffle of your choice in the well. (We used Lindt Lindor Dark Chocolate truffles.)
  • Cover the truffle in the peanut butter and roll into a ball.
  • Repeat 8 times.

Step 5. Wrapping the mooncake

  • Take 30 grams of the dough and roll into a flat disk.
  • Carefully place the ball of filling into the center of the dough and wrap the edges of the dough around the filling until completely enclosed.
  • Repeat 8 times.

Step 6. Molding

  • Liberally flour the outside of the mooncake ball and then dust off any excess.
  • Place the ball onto a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  • Use the mold to press the ball into the shape of the mooncake.
  • Remove mold and repeat the process.

Step 7. Cooking

  • Spray the top of the mooncakes with water; bake in a preheated 400 F oven for 5 minutes.
  • Remove the mooncakes, brush on a layer of egg wash.
  • Turn the temperature down to 325 F and cook for 10 to 15 minutes.

Step 8. Eating

  • Take the mooncakes out and let them cool completely.
  • For best results, leave the mooncakes in a sealed container for a couple of days to help soften the shell and achieve a softer consistency.

Enjoy — and have a happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

