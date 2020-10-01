Chocolate peanut butter mooncake: A SupChina recipe
Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!
In celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival today, we decided to make our own custom mooncakes. (Not like these.) Here’s how to enjoy some peanut butter mooncakes.
Ingredients:
Yields 8 mooncakes
- 75 grams honey
- 30 grams oil
- 10 grams lye water
- 1 gram salt
- 150 grams flour
- Peanut butter (crunchy)
- Chocolate truffles
- 1 egg yolk (make an egg wash with it: a mixture of beaten egg with milk or water)
Step 1. 3D model a mooncake (molding with the SupChina logo is optional)
Step 2. 3D print the mold
Step 3. Make the dough
- Stir together:
- 75 grams of honey
- 30 grams of oil
- 10 grams of lye water
- 1 gram of salt
- After ingredients are well-mixed, stir in:
- 150 grams of flour
- Cover the dough and let it rest for an hour.
Step 4. Make the filling
- Take about 35 grams of peanut butter and knead in about 10 grams of flour
- Roll the mixture into a ball and create a well in the center.
- Place a chocolate truffle of your choice in the well. (We used Lindt Lindor Dark Chocolate truffles.)
- Cover the truffle in the peanut butter and roll into a ball.
- Repeat 8 times.
Step 5. Wrapping the mooncake
- Take 30 grams of the dough and roll into a flat disk.
- Carefully place the ball of filling into the center of the dough and wrap the edges of the dough around the filling until completely enclosed.
- Repeat 8 times.
Step 6. Molding
- Liberally flour the outside of the mooncake ball and then dust off any excess.
- Place the ball onto a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Use the mold to press the ball into the shape of the mooncake.
- Remove mold and repeat the process.
Step 7. Cooking
- Spray the top of the mooncakes with water; bake in a preheated 400 F oven for 5 minutes.
- Remove the mooncakes, brush on a layer of egg wash.
- Turn the temperature down to 325 F and cook for 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 8. Eating
- Take the mooncakes out and let them cool completely.
- For best results, leave the mooncakes in a sealed container for a couple of days to help soften the shell and achieve a softer consistency.
Enjoy — and have a happy Mid-Autumn Festival!