Chinese drug startup Hinova raises 1 billion yuan to target prostate cancer and gout

Barely seven years old, Hinova has promising new drugs in the pipeline and plans for an IPO.

Jeremy Goldkorn
Photo from Hinova’s website.

Hinova Pharmaceuticals, a Chinese drug development startup based in Chengdu, has raised nearly 1 billion yuan ($147 million) from China-based institutional investors, and appears to be planning for an IPO.  

  • Founded in 2013, Hinova raised $32 million in January 2020, and $40 million in 2019.
  • The firm focuses on research and development of treatments for cancers and metabolic diseases and claims to be “one of the fastest growing start-up drug discovery and development companies in China.”

Prostate cancer and gout are the targets of Hinova’s most promising drugs in the pipeline. The new round of financing will support “multi-center clinical trials and the commercialization of the firm’s drug candidates in China and internationally,” according to Deal Street Asia.

Hinova is recruiting a CFO whose first responsibility per the job description would be: “Formulate the IPO listing plan, which will include drafting relevant documents for company presentation and roadshow during Pre-IPO and IPO and investor contact.”

Money is pouring into Chinese drug developers. Last month, XtalPi — a firm that says it uses “quantum physics, artificial intelligence, and high-performance cloud computing algorithms” to develop new drugs — raised $320 million, giving it a valuation that “may exceed $1 billion according to one investor” cited by Caixin.

Jeremy Goldkorn
