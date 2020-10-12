Links for Monday, October 12, 2020
Notable China news from around the web.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
-
How strong will the yuan become?
China acts to slow yuan’s rapid ascent without causing panic / Caixin (paywall)
Leading banks still bullish on yuan case despite policymakers’ nudge / Reuters
“Over the weekend, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) scrapped a requirement for banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts, removing a guard against depreciation…[yet] an identical move three years ago ultimately proved ineffective, and investors say this time the conditions are even more likely to buoy the yuan, perhaps as far as 6.5 per dollar.”
-
App promising to get around censors gets censored
Tuber app that promised access to blocked sites in China gone within a day / What’s on Weibo
-
Cambodia signs free trade agreement
China, Cambodia clinch free trade pact in under a year / Reuters
China and Cambodia seal free-trade deal, funding for ‘priority’ projects / SCMP
-
Baowu takes over Sinosteel
Beijing melds steel behemoth Baowu to troubled mining giant / Caixin (paywall)
-
Livestreaming merger urged by common backer Tencent
China’s live game streaming firms Huya, DouYu to merge / Reuters
“Tencent will integrate its game live streaming business under its ‘Penguin’ arm with the combined businesses of Huya and DouYu after the merger for a total consideration of $500 million.”
-
Car technology development
Self-driving taxi service launched in Beijing, but can we drop the human drivers? / Caixin
Chinese smart car solutions developer JOYNEXT secures $107 million / DealStreetAsia via Caixin
-
Biotech IPO in Hong Kong
Chinese biotech firm Everest Medicines raises $451 million in Hong Kong IPO / DealStreetAsia via Caixin (paywall)
-
GM sales grow in Q3
Cadillac, Buick help GM to first China sales growth in two years / Reuters
-
Investment in power grids
State Grid pledges to juice up clean energy investment in next five years / Caixin (paywall)
China to invest nearly $900 billion in power grids: state media / Reuters
-
Brokerage deal broken off
Guolian, Sinolink end plan to create $13 billion broker in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
-
Climate action pressure at a Tsinghua University seminar
China’s top climate think tanks push for more cuts to coal use & emissions: report / Reuters
-
Wild animal trade
China to phase out farming of 45 wild animal species by 2020 / Sixth Tone
“Authorities continue to make strides deterring people from consuming wild animals and minimizing the risk of disease, but experts say more are needed.”
-
Shenzhen is trying to stop smoking and vaping
Shenzhen expands its war on tobacco, e-cigarettes / Sixth Tone
“In a further step toward becoming a ‘smoke-free city,’ Shenzhen has banned the sale of vapes near schools and set ambitious goals targeting secondhand smoke at home.”
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
-
Xi to visit Shenzhen on 40th anniversary of the city’s Special Economic Zone
Chinese President Xi Jinping starts southern tour with call to have confidence in future / SCMP
Xi to attend grand gathering marking 40th anniversary of Shenzhen SEZ / Xinhua
In Chinese here.
China’s special economic zone ushers in new reform / Xinhua
China showers policy incentives on Shenzhen as Xi pushes to create model city / SCMP
China stocks jump on hopes Xi will announce reforms in Shenzhen / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
-
Yáng Héngjūn 杨恒均 confirmed to be indicted for espionage; Australia-China tensions
Australian writer indicted for espionage in Beijing, says China / Reuters
Yang was detained in early 2019 and charged with espionage in August that year.
Last month, in the Guardian: Yang Hengjun: I am innocent and will fight to the end, Australian detained in China tells family.
China reportedly orders halt to imports of Australian coal / Guardian
How Australia-China relations have hit ‘lowest ebb in decades’ / BBC
Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician / Reuters
-
Detained Canadians given consular access
Canada given ‘virtual’ consular access to Spavor and Kovrig detained in China / AFP via SCMP
Canadian detained in China ‘astonished’ to learn about scale of COVID pandemic / Guardian
Trump, Trudeau discuss two detained Canadians; China grants virtual consular access / Reuters
China denies Canadians ‘arbitrarily’ detained over Meng case / AP
-
Taiwan-China tensions
China says it has captured a group of Taiwanese spies / AP
Taiwan claims entrapment after China shows spy ‘confession’ / Reuters
Taiwanese man held in China ‘confesses’ on TV to filming troops on Hong Kong border / AFP via Guardian
AFP reporter Xinqi Su has more notes on the CCTV interview on Twitter.
Taiwan president calls for ‘meaningful dialogue’ with China / Reuters
China threatens invasion of Taiwan in new video showing military might / Washington Post
China’s insistence that Taiwan isn’t a country starts backfiring / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
-
South China Sea territory dispute
Malaysia detains 60 Chinese nationals, 6 vessels for trespassing / Reuters
China urges Malaysia to ‘fairly investigate’ held fishermen / AP
-
India-China border standoff
India, China hold fresh talks on ending military faceoff / AP
‘New arms race’: border roads put India and China on route to conflict / SCMP
China kits out army for winter combat as India border dispute drags on / SCMP
Pompeo says China has deployed 60,000 soldiers on Indian border / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
As India-China border stand-off endures, a fear: Ladakh is the new Kashmir / SCMP
-
Japan-China territory dispute
Japan coast guard says Chinese vessels sail near disputed East China Sea islands / Reuters
Japan sends three vessels to South China Sea in anti-submarine exercise / Reuters
-
Serbia and China
Serbia cultivates both U.S. and China in Balkans tug of war / Financial Times (paywall)
Serbia tests Chinese combat drones and Russian jets at military training ground / Reuters via SCMP
-
North Korea
China’s Xi says intends to deepen relations with North Korea: KCNA / Reuters
-
Chinese diplomacy in South and Southeast Asia
Philippines says it and China reaffirm strong relations / Reuters
Chinese foreign minister begins SE Asian tour in Cambodia / AP
China grants $90 million to Sri Lanka after visit by top official / AP
-
Chinese high-speed trains in North Africa
Egyptian-Chinese consortium wins bid to construct Egypt’s first electric high-speed rail / Egypt Independent
-
Uyghur exclusion in Xinjiang
Ethnic Han leading top Xinjiang University signals end of ‘autonomy’ in region: observers / RFA
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
-
A rave in Chengdu
Following months of COVID-19 restrictions, the dance music scene is back in China / NPR
-
Beijing Music Festival features musicians from Wuhan Philharmonic Orchestra
China classical music festival to feature Wuhan musicians / AP
-
Shanghai women pretending to be rich
The ‘fake rich’ of Shanghai: Peeking inside a wannabe socialite WeChat group / What’s on Weibo
-
Fake history runs out of steam
In Datong, a crumbling legacy of China’s most extreme urban makeover / Sixth Tone
“A decade on, the grandiose plan to restore the dusty coal town to its former glory has officially been called into question.”
-
Village scandals
Oh, the drama! Chinese opera performance turns into stage fight as drunken man attacks actors / What’s on Weibo