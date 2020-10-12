Links for Monday, October 12, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Double Ten in China and Taiwan
Society & Culture

What is Double Ten, and why is it significant?

Dennis E. Yi
chinese style covid testing with throat swab
Science & Health

China to test nine million Qingdao residents after 12 COVID-19 cases detected

Lucas Niewenhuis
bts faces boycott calls in china

K-pop band BTS faces boycott calls in China, but do they care?

Jiayun Feng
Hu Xijin, China's greatest internet troll

Alex Colville
LeBron James wins NBA championship

Gerry Harker
Trump is stoking nationalism among Chinese youth

Amanda Morrison