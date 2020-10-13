Links for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Notable China news from around the web.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
-
Ant Group IPO delayed?
Exclusive: Chinese regulatory probe delays approval for Ant’s IPO, sources say / Reuters
“The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is looking into the role of Alipay, Ant’s flagship payment platform, as the only third-party channel through which retail investors could buy into five Chinese mutual funds investing in the IPO.”
Ant Group under scrutiny over exclusive sale of shares in IPO / FT (paywall)
The FT earlier reported that there was “growing scrutiny” of Ant’s plan to offer “retail investors access to its $30bn share sale through an exclusive arrangement on its own mobile payments app.”
-
SOEs “encouraged” to sell 5% of equity to strategic outside investors through 2022
Beijing speeds up efforts to shake up state-owned enterprises / Caixin (paywall)
-
Philippines dismisses telecom risk
Philippine military says no risk from China-backed towers / AP
-
Huawei’s future after U.S. sanctions
Huawei’s base station teardown shows dependence on U.S.-made parts / Nikkei Asia
“American products account for nearly 30% of the Chinese group’s baseband unit.”
Huawei value declined 8% to $160 billion on U.S. sanctions: report / TechNode
-
Medical robot developer Jointech (Jianjia Robots) raises $14.72 million
Chinese surgical robot startup raises funds / 36Kr via Nikkei Asia
-
Sinopec’s new investments
Sinopec looks beyond oil for growth with hydrogen investment / Caixin (paywall)
China’s Sinopec starts ethylene production at new Zhanjiang refinery / Reuters
-
News from one of the world’s most indebted companies
Evergrande seeks investors for $1.1bn share sale to repay debt / Nikkei (porous paywall)
-
The ride-share company you may not have heard of to list in Hong Kong
Lesser known car services specialist Dida outraces leader Didi to market / Caixin
“Even as many eagerly await an IPO from leading Chinese shared car specialist Didi Chuxing, its smaller and similarly named rival Dida Inc. has just filed for a Hong Kong IPO.”
-
Another Tencent investment into education technology
Chinese edtech firm Huohua Siwei bags $100m series E2 led by Tencent / Caixin
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:
-
180 countries now in COVAX global alliance
WHO says 180-plus countries including China committed to vaccine effort / Reuters
“That figure, which WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan updated during a media call, is an increase from the 170 countries including China that were announced on Friday by the GAVI vaccine alliance.”
-
COVID-19 vaccine updates
COVID-19 vaccine ready for Chinese public: report / Sixth Tone
“An insider said people in Wuhan and Beijing will be among the first eligible to schedule appointments with coronavirus vaccine developer Sinopharm…Sinopharm has not responded to the reports, and Sixth Tone’s attempts to contact the company Tuesday were unsuccessful.”
China looking at giving students vaccines still being tested / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
-
World Meteorological Organization calls on U.S. to share “common reason” on climate
US should follow EU and China in setting carbon-neutral target: UN’s WMO / Reuters
-
More misinformation by Li-Meng Yan (Yán Lìmèng 闫丽梦)
Another ‘unfounded’ study on origins of virus spreads online / NYT (porous paywall)
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
-
Taiwan arms sales
U.S. advances three arms sales packages to Taiwan / Defense News
“The Trump administration plans to sell three advanced weapons systems to Taiwan after notifying Congress of the deals on Friday,” October 16.
China threatens retaliation over U.S. deals to supply Taiwan with arms / SCMP
-
UN Human Rights Council diplomacy
China, Russia and Saudi Arabia set to join UN human rights council / Guardian
Rights groups oppose China, Russia, Saudis on UN rights body / AP
-
India-China border standoff
India, China military officials hold ‘positive’ talks on troop pullback / Reuters
-
China pressures French museum over Mongolian exhibit
French Genghis Khan exhibit put off over interference claims / AP
Antoine Bondaz on Twitter: “A planned exhibition on Gengis Khan and the Mongol Empire in Nantes (🇫🇷) canceled due to Beijing pressure to impose the new CCP narrative on minorities, going as far as to strictly control everything written in the exhibition and remove key words such as « mongols »…CRAZY”
-
Uzbekistan partners with Chinese government on poverty reduction
Uzbekistan teams up with China on poverty reduction / Diplomat (porous paywall)
“The joint research project promises to find solutions to the existing problems of poverty, gender inequality, and boosting employment in tourism in Uzbekistan.”
-
Will China lower the criminal age of responsibility?
China’s lawmakers consider allowing 12-year-olds to be charged with murder / Caixin (paywall)
-
Southeast Asia diplomacy
‘Indo-Pacific Nato’: China’s Wáng Yì 王毅 slams U.S.-led ‘Quad’ as underlying security risk at Malaysia meeting / SCMP
-
The U.S. Department of Justice’s “China Initiative” and more
Trump administration demands U.S. think tanks disclose foreign funding / SCMP
Scientist accused of hiding Chinese funds sues Harvard, saying it abandoned him / NYT (porous paywall)
-
Suppression of dissent in Hong Kong
Hong Kong arrests nine over protesters’ escape by speedboat / NYT (porous paywall)
In pictures: University of Hong Kong tears down pro-democracy message board as campuses become free speech battleground / HKFP
Photo exhibition featuring Hong Kong protest images shut down in Macau / Guardian
-
Huawei in Africa
Côte d’Ivoire reaches deal with Huawei to boost the ICT sector / Ecofinagency
-
Taiwan
Taiwan dismisses China report of mass spy arrests as ‘stunt’ / Bloomberg
Tsai touts strong Taiwan-Czech friendship, emphasizes shared values / Focus Taiwan
Audrey Tang, Double Ten Day and The Transcultural Republic of Citizens / China Heritage
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
-
Postponed weddings converged on Golden Week
‘Golden week’: Wedding season boom in China with 600,000 couples tying knot / Guardian
“The wedding services platform Hunliji said it had registered more than 600,000 couples getting married over the eight-day public holiday that ended on Wednesday, 11% more than the site recorded in the same period last year.”
-
Chinese college students want classes on dating
Chinese students favor college course on romance, relationships / Sixth Tone
“According to a China Youth Daily survey published Monday, 90% of 1,028 respondents from several universities across the country were in favor of courses on romance and relationships.”
-
Gaolou rice strings: A 150-year-old southeast Chinese art style
This artist sculpts animals and flowers from grains of rice / Atlas Obscura