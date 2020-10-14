Editor’s note for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

Some links:

Headquartered in New York Citythe Asian Cultural Council (ACC) is looking for an executive director. The ACC is a leading nonprofit promoting cultural exchange between Asia and the United States.

“When the U.S. and China fight, it is the environment that suffers” is an op-ed in the New York Times by Yanzhong Huang, drawing on arguments he makes in his new book.

Audrey Tang (唐鳳 Táng Fèng) “is an accomplished computer programmer and open-source software hacker who became politically active during the 2014 Sunflower Movement” in Taiwan. In 2016, Tang was named digital minister in the Taiwanese government. Here is a very interesting interview with her, on China Heritage.

Our word of the day is full of vitality (生机勃勃 shēngjībóbó) — see today’s top story.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
Twitter

Suggested for you

shenzhen hong kong xi jinping
Domestic News

Xi smiles at Shenzhen while snubbing Hong Kong

Lucas Niewenhuis
influencers
Society & Culture

Viral article reveals deceptive practices by aspiring socialites in Shanghai

Jiayun Feng
Korean War 70th anniversary in China

70 years on, how China sees the Korean War

Jennifer Conrad

A clash of tradition and modern law: The pardon of assassin Shi Jianqiao

James Carter

Chinese economic growth has ‘likely recovered’ to near pre-coronavirus levels

Lucas Niewenhuis
myopic chinese students

Chinese city wants vision and body fat tests in high school entrance exam

Jiayun Feng