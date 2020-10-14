Links for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

Taiwan war: “It’s relatively unlikely that we’re going to see an invasion anytime soon,” the Economist’s defense editor, Shashank Joshi, says on The Intelligence podcast today. This is primarily based on a U.S. government analysis that the Economist cited in a recent article co-written by Joshi:

American intelligence officials do not think that China is about to unleash this firepower. The PLA’s amphibious fleet has grown slowly in recent years. China has never held even a single exercise on the scale that would be required for a d-Day-type campaign. Indeed, no country has assaulted a well-defended shore since America did so in Korea — with good reason.

The section of the 2020 China Military Power Report that deals with China’s Strategy and Capabilities Development in the Taiwan Strait begins on page 112. While noting, “The PLA is capable of accomplishing various amphibious operations short of a full-scale invasion,” including “an invasion of small Taiwan-occupied islands in the South China Sea such as Pratas or Itu Aba” or even “invasion of a medium-sized, better-defended island such as Matsu or Jinmen,” these kinds of operations would involve “significant, and possibly prohibitive, political risk because it could galvanize pro-independence sentiment on Taiwan and generate international opposition.” The note on amphibious fleet capabilities is on page 117:

There is also no indication China is significantly expanding its force of [landing ship transports] and medium sized landing craft at this time — suggesting a direct beach-assault operation requiring extensive lift is less likely in planning.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

Suggested for you

shenzhen hong kong xi jinping
Domestic News

Xi smiles at Shenzhen while snubbing Hong Kong

Lucas Niewenhuis
influencers
Society & Culture

Viral article reveals deceptive practices by aspiring socialites in Shanghai

Jiayun Feng
Korean War 70th anniversary in China

70 years on, how China sees the Korean War

Jennifer Conrad

A clash of tradition and modern law: The pardon of assassin Shi Jianqiao

James Carter

Chinese economic growth has ‘likely recovered’ to near pre-coronavirus levels

Lucas Niewenhuis
myopic chinese students

Chinese city wants vision and body fat tests in high school entrance exam

Jiayun Feng