Links for Thursday, October 15, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

“‘If I speak out, they will torture my family’: voices of Uyghurs in exile” is the title of a new Economist article (porous paywall):

The Chinese authorities are taking no chances with the Uyghurs… Of the 500 or so Uyghurs in Britain today, only four or five have even a slender public profile. The [surveillance and intimidation] effort trained on a single individual serves a wider purpose. When one Uyghur is threatened, the whole community grows watchful.

See also the cover story of the latest issue of the Economist: The persecution of the Uyghurs is a crime against humanity. Beijing will not be amused.

Household debt is rapidly rising in China: The Wall Street Journal reports:

Among the largest 10 economies in the world, China’s household debt to GDP ratio has risen by far the most rapidly in recent years: It is 31.6 percentage points higher than it was 10 years ago, far above Canada’s second-place 10.1 percentage point increase. U.S. household debt to GDP is down by nearly 20 percentage points, declining from high levels reached shortly after the global financial crisis.

The implication is that “still-rising household debt may continue to drag on consumer spending in the medium to long term, with a greater portion of incomes redirected to interest.” That makes a key economic goal of the government more difficult to reach. See on SupChina: Xi says China must develop domestic market and tech to withstand external shocks.

