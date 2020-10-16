Editor’s note for Friday, October 16, 2020
A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.
My thoughts today:
Beijing is putting a lot of energy into cultivating ties with Latin American and Caribbean countries, as Parsifal D’Sola Alvarado notes in a story for us published today.
In fact, the Chinese government continues to pay awesome amounts of attention to countries across the globe, including the poorest and most obscure. Yesterday, state media was promoting messages (in Chinese) between Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the tiny West African nation of Equatorial Guinea.
The relationships that China is building with countries around the world are going to pay off, whether in terms of votes at the United Nations, commercial opportunities for Chinese companies, or espionage opportunities for Chinese secret agents.
Underestimate China’s Global South diplomacy at your peril.
Meanwhile, in the United States, NBA executives must be cheering as the U.S. basketball franchise is gradually being readmitted to the Chinese media and its commercial opportunities. See our top story today for details on how the NBA appears to be schmoozing its way back into Beijing’s good books.
Our word of the day is continuously expressed goodwill (持续表达的善意 chíxù biǎodá de shànyì).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief