Links for Friday, October 16, 2020

The U.S. hard-line turn toward China this year is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article today, which suggests that “three big changes account for the administration’s shift”:

• After a limited trade deal with Beijing was secured in January, Mr. Trump’s political calculations changed and he now sees a tougher China policy as good for his reelection campaign.

• Different and harder-line China advisers to the president came to prominence this year after the coronavirus pandemic emerged out of China.

• The Chinese government’s assertive actions in Hong Kong and elsewhere incensed administration officials and Congress.

Administration officials said there wasn’t any single event or meeting that saw Trump decide to approve so many anti-China actions this year, but one official did tell the WSJ that “Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian’s tweet in March of an unsubstantiated theory that U.S. soldiers may have brought the coronavirus to China enraged Trump more than anything else.”

More good reads on U.S.-China relations this week:

  • Beijing believes Trump is accelerating American decline / Foreign Policy
    Rush Doshi argues, “While Chinese leaders may wish for a reprieve from President Donald Trump’s recent aggressiveness, they also believe that he has weakened American power and accelerated American decline. It is this latter judgement that is more consequential, encouraging Beijing to challenge Washington not only in Asia but globally, too.”
  • How to avoid a war between America and China / Foreign Affairs
    Julian Gewirtz writes, “What many Americans see as disruptive effects attributable only to Trump’s presidency are, to China’s current rulers, a profound vindication of their darkest earlier assessments.”

