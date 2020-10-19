Editor’s note for Monday, October 19, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

Our word of the day is a sentence (see our top story today for details):

Foreign nationals in China, as long as they comply with Chinese laws and regulations, need not to worry about safety

只要遵守中国法律法规，任何在中国的外国公民都无需有任何不必要的安全担心
zhǐ yào zūnshǒu zhōngguó fǎlǜ fǎguī, rènhé zài zhōngguó de wàiguó gōngmín dōu wúxū yǒu rènhé bùbìyào de ānquán dānxīn

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
