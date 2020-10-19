Links for Monday, October 19, 2020

The assertion that terrorism in Xinjiang is connected to international groups has long been a foundational claim for justifying Beijing’s pervasive security presence and repeated “strike hard” crackdowns in the territory. But as Beijing doubles down on this narrative in the face of rising international criticism of its Xinjiang policies, a new book by Sean Roberts, a scholar at George Washington University, finds that this assertion “has little factual basis.” Christian Shepard at the Financial Times has a review of the book, titled The War on the Uyghurs: China’s Campaign Against Xinjiang’s Muslims:

Perhaps Roberts’s greatest contribution to the debate over Xinjiang is his attempt to dismantle China’s assertions about a “terrorist threat” by sketching a picture of the isolated groups it deems international terrorist organizations. Through interviews in Uighur communities, he concludes that the groups have for the past two decades mostly hovered on the edge of extinction as a poorly resourced, loosely organized bunch with aspirations, but no capacity, to launch militant operations.

China and COVID-19: what went wrong in Wuhan?” is the title of a Financial Times investigation into the early stages of the outbreak. The story builds on previous reporting of the government’s early missteps and secrecy by the FT, NYT, WSJ, AP, and Washington Post, as well as by Caixin and others.

  • The central finding of the FT: “Three weeks before Mr Xi’s administration publicly acknowledged that a deadly new respiratory disease was spreading through one of China’s largest cities, doctors at Wuhan Central Hospital realised they had a problem.”
  • That acknowledgement of human-to-human transmission famously came on January 20. That makes another apparently new detail in the FT reporting more significant: “On January 14, a day after coronavirus was confirmed to have spread beyond China, from Wuhan to Bangkok, the country’s top health officials convened a confidential meeting in Beijing at which they fretted about a ‘high’ risk of human-to-human transmission.”

However, the FT also quotes Dale Fisher, an infectious diseases specialist at Singapore’s National University Hospital, who points out:

Dr Fisher’s view was that “another couple of weeks” of advance notice about the pandemic would not have helped many countries. He pointed out that despite it being confirmed that the virus could be transmitted from person to person on January 20, “it’s not like [everyone] jumped up and sprang into action.”

