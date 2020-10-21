Links for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

How much has inequality worsened in China? The Wall Street Journal reports on China’s “K-shaped” recovery, where, like in the U.S. and other countries, the wealthy have bounced back from COVID-related difficulties, but the less well-off have struggled.

Growth in average incomes for the country’s 290 million migrant workers in the second quarter was 6.7% below the same period last year, indicating a “severe and long-lasting impact,” according to Nomura…Wei He, an analyst at Gavekal Research, estimates that China’s bottom 60% of households lost about $200 billion in income during the first half of 2020.

Surveys by Ant Group Co. and China Household Finance Survey, a research institute, also found drops in wealth for poor families in the first half of this year, while families with higher incomes reported gains.

The government has made the problem worse because overall economic growth numbers are the top priority: “Chinese leaders have resisted going too far in distributing wealth directly to households, partly because some officials believe this is a less effective way to get growth compared with government-led investments,” the WSJ reports.

Meanwhile, Quartz reports that this year, China created a record number of billionaires despite COVID-19.

