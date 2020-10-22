Links for Thursday, October 22, 2020

Notable China news from around the world.

The editors

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Foreign Affairs

Trump administration approves $1.8 billion in Taiwan arms sales as Joe Biden praises Taiwanese democracy

Lucas Niewenhuis
LiLi Nacht
Society & Culture

Fifty paintings for fifty states: A Chinese-American artist reflects on ‘freedom’

Johann Francois
wechat-blm-illustration

Can WeChat be woke? The progressive Chinese Americans countering right-wing narratives

Zijia Song

Trump’s secret Chinese bank account revealed by New York Times

Lucas Niewenhuis
pingyao film festival

Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke bows out of Pingyao film festival, sparking speculation about government interference

Jiayun Feng
Southeast Asian countries amid U.S.-China

China’s relationship with Southeast Asia, explained

Charles Dunst