A Japanese dish named after a Chinese city

The origin of "tenshindon" is unclear, but you can easily find it at almost every Chinese restaurant in Japan. We'll show you how to make it.

Lu Zhao

I first came across a Japanese-Chinese dish called tenshindon (天津丼 tiānjīn jǐng) on a Chinese cooking show on TV. “Tenshin” is Tianjin, a port city in northern China, while “don” in Japanese describes a rice bowl that comes with various toppings (what the Chinese know as a gàifàn 盖饭). It seemed strange to me that I’d never heard of this dish named after a Chinese city. The origin of tenshindon is unclear, but you can easily find it at almost every Chinese restaurant in Japan.

Tenshindon is basically a crab omelet on rice with a savory and hearty sauce. Some­times the omelet contains other ingredi­ents, such as shrimp, which is what we’ll be using today.

YIELD

Serves 1

TIME

25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

  • 45 g crab meat (or imitation crab meat), shredded
  • 4 medium or large shrimps, chopped
  • 3 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 shiitake mushrooms, chopped
  • 3 tablespoon cooking oil
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)
  • 1 cup chicken broth or water
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • pinch of salt
  • pinch of black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon starch mixed with 1 teaspoon water
  • Rice

tenshindon 2

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Pour 1 cup of chicken broth or water into a small pot. Add the chopped shiitake mushrooms, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce, a pinch of salt and black pepper to taste. Bring the pot to a boil and cook for about 5 minutes over low heat. Thicken the sauce with 1 teaspoon of starch and 1 teaspoon of water.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon of cooking oil in a non-stick pan. Fry the chopped shrimps and shredded crab meat over medium heat for about 1 minute. Mix the shrimp, crab meat, and 2/3 of the chopped green onions with the beaten egg.
  3. Heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in the pan. Pour in the egg mixture and cook over medium heat. When the omelet is about half-cooked, turn it over with a spatula.
  4. Put the cooked rice in a small bowl and transfer upside-down onto a plate.
  5. Lay the omelet on top of the rice and pour the sauce over. Garnish with the rest of the chopped green onions.

SupChina Eats is a weekly column.

Lu Zhao is a multimedia journalist with a love for food, culture, and life. She has reported on many different realms and is hungry to explore more. Born and raised in China, Zhao received her Master’s in journalism from Northwestern University. Her work has appeared in USA Today, UPI, MarketWatch, Chicago Reporter, Pandaily, and other publications. Read more

