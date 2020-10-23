Links for Friday, October 23, 2020
“Proposals for the five-year plan (FYP) covering 2021-2025 will be discussed at the fifth plenary session of the Communist Party’s 19th Central Committee from Oct. 26 to 29, the highest-level policy-setting event since the outbreak of COVID-19,” Caixin reports. It will be the 14th FYP since 1953. Caixin lists four things to watch for:
- New buzzwords, “especially dual circulation, factor market reform and governance, along with older ones such as supply-side structural reform which first emerged in late 2015.”
- Whether the government continues to eschew GDP targets, as it started doing earlier this year.
- More focus on consumption.
- “Prioritizing technology self-sufficiency and innovation.”
MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Italy blocks Huawei deal
Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China’s Huawei: sources / Reuters
TikTok court case on November 12 ban to hear oral arguments on November 4
TikTok deal makers await court ruling on U.S. ban / WSJ (paywall)
“Plans to turn Chinese-owned TikTok into a U.S. company are in a holding pattern as a federal judge considers blocking Trump administration action that would effectively force a sale of the video-sharing app to U.S. investors.”
S&P Ratings (China) now officially registered with securities regulator
S&P becomes China’s first wholly foreign-owned ratings agency for exchange-traded bonds / Caixin (paywall)
“The latest registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) allows S&P Ratings (China) to rate bonds and asset-backed securities registered with the regulator that are traded or listed for transfer on the country’s exchange-traded bond market, with the exception of government bonds.”
Will the Shanghai STAR market be connected to Hong Kong?
China, HK exchanges discussing adding hot STAR shares to Stock Connect / Reuters
ByteDance looks into cross-border ecommerce with “Fuxiang Haigou” mini program
ByteDance tests the waters of cross-border e-commerce / PingWest
Agriculture ministry reassures public: There is no corn shortage
There’s no lasting shortage behind China’s surging corn prices, official says / Caixin (paywall)
A few days ago, Xinhua was also featuring stories (English, Chinese) about a “bumper harvest” of corn in Qingdao.
Exclusive: China likely to issue more corn import quotas, buy millions of tonnes of crops / Reuters
Lufax IPO in New York
Chinese fintech giant Lufax aims to raise $2.36 billion in New York IPO / Caixin (paywall)
Over 500,000 5G base stations built
China meets 5G base station target 3 months early / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s fifth futures exchange to open in Guangzhou in mid-December
Exclusive: Guangzhou to set up futures exchange by year-end, sources say / Caixin (paywall)
China’s digital currency will work offline
China to trial digital currency and it doesn’t matter if you’re online / Caixin (paywall)
Huawei under pressure, but welcomed in South Africa
Huawei revenue growth, profit margin drop sharply in third quarter / Caixin (paywall)
TCL sees panel orders from Huawei rivals balloon as giant flounders / Caixin (paywall)
South Africa’s largest mobile telcos brush aside U.S. concerns about Huawei 5G equipment / China-Africa Project
iPhone 12 arrives in China
Few lines but plenty of excitement as the iPhone 12 arrives in China / CNN
Scalpers take advantage of lack of new iPhone 12s in stock in China / Caixin (paywall)
Auto industry
Tesla is recalling about 30,000 imported vehicles in China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Daimler lifts profit forecast as China snaps up luxury cars / Reuters
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Beijing tells Britain to stop helping Hongkongers to emigrate
UK gives details of new visa offering many Hongkongers pathway to citizenship / HKFP
“Britain has announced details of a new visa for Hong Kong people who hold British National (Overseas) passports and close family members, confirming their right to work or study in the UK for up to five years as a pathway to full citizenship.”
China urges Britain to ‘correct its mistakes’ on Hong Kong visas / Reuters
China may not recognize British-issued Hong Kong passports / AP
Beijing remains tight-lipped on Zambian debt relief
Bloomberg asks Zhao Lijian the $4 billion question about its Zambian loans: “Will China open its books?” / China-Africa Project
Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 “echoed a brief comment published on Twitter earlier this week by Wú Péng 吴鹏, China’s top diplomat for sub-Saharan Africa, that committed Beijing to adhering to the principle of ‘equal treatment’ of all creditors.”
U.S.-China accusations on North Korea
Senior U.S. official accuses China of aiding North Korea cyber thefts / Reuters
China says honours its obligations over North Korea sanctions / Reuters
U.S.-China accusations on making other countries pick sides
U.S. urges Sri Lanka to make ‘difficult’ choices over China ties / Reuters
China says U.S. bullying countries to pick sides, attempt will not succeed / Reuters
Trump calls India “filthy” as Pompeo travels to New Delhi
Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’; social media weighs in / Al Jazeera
Pompeo, Esper to visit India to bolster ties, counter China / WSJ (paywall)
Protest against Chinese presence in Cambodia
Cambodia breaks up protest over alleged China military base / Reuters
The current status of the murder suspect tied to Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong murder suspect can’t get visa to return to Taiwan to face justice, says priest / HKFP
Matt Pottinger criticizes Uyghur camps in Mandarin
U.S. says no justification for ‘concentration camps’ in China / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
LGBT+ community campaigns for official recognition in census
Campaign encourages China’s queer comrades to be counted / Sixth Tone
Daughter of Chinese immigrants to America reflects on her roots
The complexity in ‘where are you from?’ / NYT (porous paywall)
Vanessa Hua writes, “Just as my father couldn’t readily tell me where he was born, neither of my parents could say exactly where they were from because they’d moved around so much during their childhood, amid conflicts with Japanese forces in the years before and during World War II.”
Self-deprecating youth stuck in 9-5 grind
Young Chinese bemoan rat race with tongue-in-cheek memes / Sixth Tone
Finding pleasure in the pain of everyday life – China’s youth mock their own reality / Caixin
Longing for one’s hometown — 乡愁 xiāng chóu
Rural remembrance / World of Chinese