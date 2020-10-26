Editor’s note for Monday, October 26, 2020

A note from the editor of today's SupChina Access newsletter.

Jeremy Goldkorn

No thoughts from me today, just an encouragement to readers to check out the wide range of stories covered in the “worth thinking about” and “news from around the world” sections of our newsletter today.

Upcoming events:

Our word of the day is asymptomatic (无症状 wúzhèngzhuàng), which is how officials described all 164 of the positive COVID-19 cases in Kashgar, Xinjiang discovered over the weekend.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more
Twitter

Suggested for you

Women stand-up comedians in China
Society & Culture

In China, women stand-up comedians offend their way into the mainstream

Caiwei Chen
Society & Culture

Gruesome cat abuse video stirs calls for stronger animal cruelty laws in China

Jiayun Feng

China reports over 100 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases linked to Xinjiang garment factory

Lucas Niewenhuis

Lang Ping, ‘The Iron Hammer’: The national hero with the golden touch

Alex Colville

CSL semifinals set: Evergrande vs. Guo’an, SIPG vs. Jiangsu Suning

Gerry Harker

Xi intensifies anti-American nationalism as China marks 70th anniversary of Korean War

Lucas Niewenhuis