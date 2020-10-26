Links for Monday, October 26, 2020

Notable China news from around the web.

The editors

WORTH THINKING ABOUT

Pieces of news or analysis that caught our eye:

How the Epoch Times gained a huge U.S. following, to the point that former Trump adviser (and a man who knows a thing or two about right-wing propaganda) Steve Bannon predicted it will be the “top conservative news site in two years,” is the subject of a new New York Times investigation. The NYT suggests that the Falun Gong–affiliated, Communist Party–scorning media outlet has gained its massive audience through some questionable means:

The publication and its affiliates employed a novel strategy that involved creating dozens of Facebook pages, filling them with feel-good videos and viral clickbait, and using them to sell subscriptions and drive traffic back to its partisan news coverage…

the organization and its affiliates have grown, in part, by relying on sketchy social media tactics, pushing dangerous conspiracy theories and downplaying their connection to Falun Gong, an investigation by The Times has found.

“Where the paper’s money comes from is something of a mystery,” the NYT adds. “Former employees said they had been told that The Epoch Times was financed by a combination of subscriptions, ads and donations from wealthy Falun Gong practitioners.”

Is Beijing alienating South Korea? The South Korean government said it was “taking necessary communication measures with the Chinese” after Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 made a nationalistic speech marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. Bloomberg reports:

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday dismissed as inaccurate claims that China fought against “imperialist invaders” during the 1950-1953 Korean War. “The international debate on this has already been terminated,” Kang said in testimony to parliament, adding the war was started by North Korea, an ally of the Soviet Union and China, when it invaded South Korea.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Xi’s comments about the war have sparked a backlash in Seoul. As vice president, Xi said in 2010 (in Chinese) that the conflict was a “just war against aggression,” leading South Korean media outlets to demand an apology, and the South Korean foreign minister to make the same clarification about who initiated the war.

  • A recent Pew survey found that negative views of China in South Korea have reached historic highs — 83% of respondents said they had “no confidence” or “not too much confidence” that Xi Jinping would “do the right thing regarding world affairs.”
  • Pew also found this: “The only country surveyed in which younger people hold more unfavorable views of China than their elders is South Korea.”
  • Perhaps that helps explain why Chinese diplomats ended up declining to escalate a conflict over some banal comments by K-pop band BTS.

More on South Korea’s geopolitical position, via the Carnegie Endowment: South Korea is caught between China and the United States.

MORE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng. Read more

